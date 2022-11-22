6 Best HVAC Companies of 2023

With energy costs on the rise, we’re all looking for the best ways to save on our monthly bills. One potential money drain you might not have considered is your outdated heating and air conditioning. The best HVAC companies will set you up with a better, more efficient system to help you save on your monthly energy costs.

The HVAC industry is booming as energy efficiency becomes more important to American households. When choosing the best local HVAC companies, you have plenty of options — the trick is finding the best company for your budget and priorities.

If you’ve found yourself asking, “How can I find the best HVAC companies near me?” we’ve got the answers you need. Read on for our list of the top HVAC companies to help you save money.

Our Top Picks for Best HVAC Companies

Trane: Best overall

Carrier: Best industry-leading choice

Best industry-leading choice Rheem: Best for a budget

Best for a budget Goodman: Best for warranties

Best for warranties Bryant: Best for energy efficiency

Best for energy efficiency American Standard: Best range of plans

Best HVAC Companies Reviews

While each of these companies have their benefits, the best HVAC business for your home ultimately depends on your budget, lifestyle, future plans and more. Our detailed reviews of these 7 HVAC service companies, plus a few honorable mentions, will help you find the best choice for you.





Why we chose it: Trane is our top choice among residential and commercial HVAC companies thanks to its quality and durability — though it isn’t the cheapest option.

Pros

High-quality, durable HVAC systems

Great options for commercial buildings

Weather-resistant technology resists corrosion

Low or no repair costs for years

Cons

Not the best warranties

Some seasonal maintenance required

Not as energy efficient as other options

Trane is one of the most recognizable names in the HVAC industry, dating back to 1885. It all comes down to the quality of their HVAC systems. They claim every product has been put through the equivalent of five years of testing, to make sure it can stand up to wear and tear, even in the toughest climates.

Trane produces air conditioners, furnaces and heating pumps. The costs to install any of those products will vary depending on your local technician’s fees and the size of your home or business, but you can expect to pay between $4,000 and $14,000 for installation. Every system comes with a basic 10-year limited warranty, which is lower than others on our list, though extended warranties are available for an additional cost.

After the initial installation costs, Trane offers affordable yearly services to check and maintain your system for around $100 per visit. That quality is guaranteed by Trane’s online training program, which helps licensed technicians learn how to handle and properly install and maintain Trane products.

A Trane HVAC system is not the cheapest option on the market, but it will absolutely save you money on repairs and energy costs for years to come. This is a good HVAC choice for business owners and people looking for quality over affordability.

Why we chose it: Carrier is a top-reviewed HVAC company with a reputation for designing unique, effective, and efficient products. This company is a great choice for anyone who prioritizes brand recognition and wants to save energy in their home.

Pros

Noticeably quiet systems

Great reviews around the country

High SEER ratings for energy conservation

Cons

Not the most affordable products

Limited warranty options

Carrier has been producing quiet, high-quality, efficient HVAC systems over the past 100 years. The company requires extensive training, licensing, and insurance for a technician to become an authorized dealer.

Carrier is certified as energy efficient by Energy Star, and its products have Seasonal Energy Efficiency Rating (SEER) scores of up to 26. Most of its AC units, heat pumps and furnaces come with a standard 10-year limited parts warranty. Keep in mind this warranty only covers certain parts and doesn’t include the cost of labor and installation. And, if you don’t register the unit within the first 90 days of service, that warranty goes down to five years.

Installing a Carrier HVAC system can get pretty pricey — up to $15,000 depending on your location and home size. However, once your system is installed, you can expect minimal maintenance and repair costs. Carrier offers annual tune-ups for around $100. Plus, its customer service line is available 24/7 in case of emergencies.

All things considered, we recommend Carrier if you have some room in your budget and want the peace of mind that comes with a good reputation.

Why we chose it: Rheem is a budget-friendly alternative to some of the most popular HVAC companies, including Carrier and Trane.

Pros

Low installation costs

Energy-efficient products

Good 10-year warranties

Cons

Potentially expensive repairs after warranty expires

Loud AC units and heaters

Are you on a budget or live in a temperate climate that doesn’t require running your HVAC year-round? To keep installation costs low and save on energy bills, you should look into Rheem.

Rheem is an Energy Star-certified company. Its most popular AC units have SEER ratings of up to 22 — fantastic for the cost. On top of that, the company has pledged to cut its carbon emissions by 50% in the next 3 years, so you can expect newer models to be even more efficient.

Most Rheem products come with a 10-year warranty on parts and labor, more than other companies that only offer warranties on parts. While the company offers online training for technicians, but becoming an authorized Rheem installer isn’t required.

Installing a new Rheem AC unit, furnace, or heat pump will cost between $3,000 and $5,000. Depending on your local HVAC installer’s policies, it might also offer a 100% money-back guarantee within the first year of service if you aren’t satisfied with your unit. Rheem does not have a 24-hour helpline — it encourages you to contact your local contractor if you have any issues.

Rheem is a great choice if you’re on a budget and don’t use your HVAC regularly. This might not be the best company for larger HVAC systems, which is why it isn’t at the top of our list for HVAC commercial companies.

Why we chose it: Goodman HVAC systems are affordable, ultra-durable and have extended warranties for greater peace of mind.

Pros

Two-year replacement guarantee on all products

American-made products

Durable systems built to withstand heavy use

Cons

Responds slowly to customer service issues

Only produces gas furnaces

Goodman’s guarantee helps it stand out from its competitors — if your unit fails within the first two years, they’ll replace it free of charge. Along with that, Goodman also provides 10-year limited parts warranties on all products. You’ll also have the option of adding a 20-year or lifetime parts warranty on top of that. Goodman installers are not required to take training through their online courses, but they are required to have proper insurance and licensing.

While Goodman products aren’t as energy-efficient as some of the other top HVAC companies on our list, they are Energy Star-certified. SEER ratings for AC units, gas furnaces, heat pumps, and ductless air systems range from 17 to 24.

The final cost of installing a Goodman system will depend on your installer’s fees and your chosen warranty. Most individual products cost between $3,000 and $4,000. You might also be charged an extra $10-$100 to dispose of your old AC unit or furnace sustainably.

Even taking those costs into account, Goodman is still one of the most affordable HVAC companies in the industry. This is a great option if you want to stick to your budget and avoid unexpected repair or replacement costs.

Why we chose it: Bryant HVAC systems are modern, effective and super energy efficient. They’re a great choice for anyone who wants to reduce their carbon footprint and save on energy bills.

Pros

Super high SEER ratings

High-quality and durable for the cost

Included seasonal maintenance

Cons

No long-term warranty options

Long wait times for customer service

Bryant Heating and Cooling is an offshoot of Carrier Global Corporation. That means customers can expect a similar quality to Carrier HVAC systems but at a lower cost. With SEER ratings of 24 and up, Bryant is an awesome company to choose if you prioritize energy efficiency.

Another benefit of Bryant systems is their low noise. Bryant’s AC units and ductless systems are super quiet, which makes them great for a small home or office. Bryant’s three-tiered product line makes it easy to pick the system that fits your budget — you can choose from products in their Evolution, Preferred and Legacy lines.

On top of being one of the more affordable options on this list, Bryant also offers payment plans through Wells Fargo to soften the financial blow of the initial installation. They also guarantee a quality installation. Every authorized Bryant installer has to be certified by North American Technician Excellence (NATE).

Bryant air conditioners cost up to $9,000, and their furnaces cost up to $5,000. Because they work with local HVAC service providers, installation costs can add up. You might also be charged up to $100 to dispose of your old AC unit or furnace.

All things considered, Bryant is a high-quality HVAC company and a good choice for someone who wants to conserve energy without overspending.

Why we chose it: American Standard offers a wide range of optional services at a minimal cost, so you can keep up with maintenance and repairs without breaking the bank.

Pros

Well-built, durable products

Affordable maintenance services

Included lifetime warranty on some products

Cons

Can be loud

Lower energy ratings than other options

American Standard is owned by Ingersoll Rand, the same parent company as Trane. American Standard products are durable and built to last, plus their wide range of available services will help you save money if your HVAC gets a lot of use year-round.

When it comes to warranty options, American Standard is fairly middle ground. Most products come with a limited parts warranty for five or 10 years, but some American Standard furnaces have a lifetime warranty. Installers are required to be insured and professionally trained.

The cost to install an American Standard HVAC system will vary depending on your installer, your home or business size, and the additional services you choose to add. The maximum AC compressor cost is $12,800, but most products range between $5,000 and $10,000.

The optional HVAC service contracts include annual maintenance and tune-ups, cleaning and preventative services to avoid high replacement costs. You can contact customer service and schedule maintenance appointments through American Standard’s website.

Other companies we considered

We picked our favorite HVAC companies based on their fees, warranties, services and overall quality. But if you want to be sure you’re making the best choice for your budget, you should consider all your options.

Here are a few other top-rated HVAC companies we thought were worth mentioning.

Lennox is a great choice if you run your HVAC a lot and want to save on monthly energy bills. It isn’t as budget-friendly as some other brands on our list, but its products are generally dependable and have good reviews.

Pros

Long-term warranty options

Well-known name brand

Energy-efficient products

Cons

Costly installation

Loud-running products

Home Depot carries several HVAC brands and can install AC units, furnaces and heating systems for an affordable flat fee. If you can’t find an affordable HVAC contractor in your area, stop by your local Home Depot. They’ll tell you about installation and maintenance costs and set you up with a suitable warranty.

Pros

Low-cost installation

Accessible across the country

Cons

Not an HVAC manufacturer

York HVAC systems aren’t exactly state-of-the-art, but they’re dependable, budget-friendly and affordable to repair or replace. This is a great option if you’re on a tight budget and need something that works without fancy bells and whistles.

Pros

Low repair and installation costs

Great warranty options

Multiple product tiers to fit your budget

Cons

Low SEER rating for heating

May break down after a few years of use

Best known for refrigerators, Frigidaire is also a popular HVAC company. A Frigidaire system is great for a small apartment or someone on a tight budget. However, it isn’t the most energy-efficient option — your power bills will stack up if you run your HVAC regularly.

Pros

Low-cost installation and services

Familiar brand name

Cons

Not very efficient

Limited product variety

Amana is an American HVAC company that produces a wide range of products. Its lower-end HVAC products come with a limited 10-year warranty, with longer options available. This is a solid HVAC company for someone with a little more wiggle room in their budget.

Pros

American-made products

Good warranty options

Cons

Warranties are non-transferable if you sell your home

HVAC Company Guide

Now that you’ve seen our reviews of some of the best HVAC companies, let’s discuss how to choose the best one. It’s not as simple as picking the cheapest option — you need to know what you’re looking for in terms of services, warranties, costs and more.

To help you make the right choice, we’ve put together this brief guide on HVAC companies. Here’s what to know before searching for the top HVAC companies near you.

What is an HVAC?

The acronym HVAC stands for heating, ventilation and air conditioning. HVAC is the system that moves cool and warm air through a building and includes multiple parts like air purifiers, indoor units, furnaces and more. Your HVAC is operated by control systems in your home — typically a thermostat.

HVAC systems are generally installed when a building is first constructed. But that doesn’t mean the entire system will need to be replaced immediately if there’s a problem — homeowners usually replace their HVAC systems in parts as they wear down. The best HVAC products should last 10 years or more if properly installed and maintained.

Aside from whatever product guarantee comes with the HVAC, homeowners looking for additional protection for their system should look into the best home warranty companies for supplemental coverage.

How does your HVAC work?

Most HVAC systems contain a condenser (AC unit) and a heat pump or furnace. Believe it or not, both condensers and heat pumps work to cool a building by pulling the warm air out. Heat pumps also warm the building by reversing that process (bringing in warm air and pulling out cold air).

Some homeowners choose to install dual or split systems, which have a furnace and a heat pump to warm the home. This can be a more efficient option if you need to heat a large space. There’s also geothermal heating, which pulls warm or cool air from underground, and electric furnaces, which provide minimal warmth without gas or oil. The best system for your home depends on your climate and budget.

What to look for in HVAC companies

When looking for the best local HVAC companies, you’ll find tons of installers and contractors in your area. Remember that most HVAC installers don’t actually make their own products — they’re licensed to install and maintain brand-name HVAC systems.

Your local HVAC services company will walk you through the pros and cons of each supplier. Here are a few things to remember before picking an HVAC company.

24-7 emergency HVAC service

Things can always go wrong whether your HVAC system is brand-new or a few years old. It’s important that your HVAC supply company offers 24/7 emergency service and support. Some HVAC companies will connect you with your local contractor in an emergency, and others offer 24-hour phone or chat lines.

Services offered

When you buy a new HVAC system, you’re paying for more than just installation. Check out the services offered by the company before you make your purchase. Most reputable HVAC companies offer seasonal maintenance services and tune-ups. Depending on your local technician’s policies, you may have to pay an additional technician fee.

Technicians with proper licensing

Talk to your HVAC technician about their licensing and certifications. They have to be properly licensed by the HVAC company to install, repair or service any unit. Most local HVAC companies will list their licenses on their website.

Your local HVAC contractor won’t be licensed to install every HVAC brand in the country — if you have a specific HVAC company in mind, you should search for that company’s technicians in your area.

Guarantees and warranties

When it comes to purchasing a new HVAC system, warranties are huge. Even the best quality systems can wear down and break — and those repairs can be expensive. We recommend choosing an HVAC company that offers at least a 10-year limited warranty on most of its products.

Quality customer support services

Even when it’s not an emergency, you still want to be able to get in touch with your HVAC supplier if you’re having trouble running your HVAC. That’s why quality customer service is important. The best way to find out about a company’s customer service is to read its reviews and talk with other customers who have worked with it.

Fair pricing

HVAC installation and replacement services are expensive — there’s no way around it. However, that doesn’t mean you should overpay for poor quality. Read the cost guides, discuss your warranty and service options, and ensure you’re paying a fair price for the quality of your new system.

Good reputation

Last but not least, reputation matters. Well-known names like Trane and Carrier are popular for a reason. When you choose a company with a good reputation and a long history of quality, you can trust that you’re making the right decision.

Best HVAC Companies FAQ

How much is a new HVAC system?

The cost of an HVAC system depends on a few factors: the company you choose, your installer's fees, the warranties and services you add on and more. Expect to pay anywhere between $3,000 and $20,000 for a new HVAC system.

For a more detailed quote, reach out to an HVAC service company in your area.

How long does an HVAC last?

Your HVAC should last for around 12 to 15 years before it needs to be replaced. Ideally, a high-quality system can last as long as 25 years. To extend your HVAC's life, ensure you're investing in regular maintenance and tune-ups.

How do you clean HVAC units?

The right steps to clean your HVAC depend on the type of system you're using. Some air conditioning units can be easily opened to clean out debris and replace filters. If you're unsure how to clean your HVAC, contact the company's customer service. Regular cleaning will prevent damage and save you from future repair costs.

How can I find the best commercial HVAC companies near me?

Commercial HVAC can be much more costly than residential services. We recommend choosing an HVAC company that prioritizes commercial over residential -- it'll supply products and warranties best suited for larger systems and commercial refrigeration.

How We Chose the Best HVAC Companies

The companies reviewed in this article were carefully selected based on a few factors. While they each have their individual pros and cons, all the companies we reviewed excel in these areas:

Services available

A variety of repair and maintenance services, plus emergency services, is crucial. All of the HVAC companies on this list offer professional services to help their customers maintain the lifespan of their HVAC systems.

Licensing, credentials and insurance of technicians

The companies we reviewed in this article are popular and well-reviewed across the country — that means your local HVAC installer should be licensed and certified to provide them. In addition, the best HVAC companies provide insurance for technicians, so your technician is covered in case anything goes wrong.

Costs

The HVAC companies we reviewed in this article were evaluated by cost. It’s important that the cost of installation and fees is fair for the quality you’re getting.

Emergency services

Lastly, we chose the best HVAC companies that offer 24/7 emergency services to help you any time something in your HVAC system goes wrong.

