6 Best Home Items To Buy at Costco in June

What do can coolers, lunch packs and knives all have in common? They’re all summertime essentials and available to shop at Costco at low prices, designed to save members money.

In addition to these three items, GOBankingRates found three more home items worth your money at Costco this June. See our recommendations and start shopping before they’re sold out.

Herringbone Microfiber Down Alternative Blanket

Price: $28.99 – $31.99

Add a herringbone down alternative blanket to the guest bedroom for visitors staying over during long weekends.

These cozy, lightweight blankets come in light blue, gray and beige with queen and king sizes. Please note that prices may vary depending on sizing.

ThermoFlask 2-in-1 Insulated Can Cooler (2-Pack)

Price: $24.99

Think of the ThermoFlask insulated can coolers as a high-end version of koozies.

Each set of two can coolers comfortably fits 12-ounce cans of your favorite summer drinks and features a silicone base to protect tables and other surfaces from sweaty water rings. It’s the perfect outdoor accessory on long, hot days to ensure your cold drinks stay cold. These can coolers are available to buy online only at Costco.

Crafthouse Signature Infuser

Price: $62.99

It’s much cheaper to shop for a Crafthouse signature infuser at Costco than it would be to buy the same brand from a competing retailer.

GOBankingRates did some digging online and found the same infuser retails for $129.95 on the Williams Sonoma website. That difference puts close to $70 back into members’ pockets! This mixology must-have is available online only and should be at the top of your shopping list if you plan to mix summer cocktails at upcoming parties with family and friends.

Titan Arctic Zone Lunch Pack (2-Pack)

Price: $49.99

Keep your favorite meals on-the-go cool inside Titan Arctic Zone lunch packs. Each set of two lunch packs comes with a four-piece leak-proof food container and SuperFoam insulation that ensures meals stay fridge cold for up to six hours and chilled for up to 12 hours.

Use one for lunches brought to the office and take the other along on camping or hiking trips, picnics and other outdoor activities all summer.

Scallop Tufted Bath Rug

Price: $14.99

Swap out worn, old bath rugs and stay under $15 with your spending. These new scallop tufted bath rugs come in gray, blue, green and tan colors and can be washed in machines since they’re made from 100% cotton.

Cangshan Max Series Starter Set

Price: $62.99

There’s a surprising amount of things to cut during the summer months, like flowers, meat, fruit and more. Make sure your kitchen is equipped with the proper slicing tools when you shop for Cangshan’s Max Series starter set.

Each set includes an 8″ chef’s knife, a 5″ santoku, a 3.5″ paring knife, an 8″ set of utility shears and a 9.5″ pair of poultry shears. This online-only purchase saves Costco members more money than they realize. Similarly styled 5-piece starter sets for sale on the Cangshan website typically retail for $100 or more.

Editor’s note: Prices and availability are accurate as of May 29, 2025, and are subject to change.

Editor's note: Prices and availability are accurate as of May 29, 2025, and are subject to change.

