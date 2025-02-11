The 6 Best First Jobs in AI To Consider Applying For

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) continues to grow at a rapid-fire pace. If you’re interested in starting a career in this industry, your best bet is to look for roles that offer on-the-job training, skills development and advancement opportunities.

You might need to start with an internship or apprenticeship, but you could earn big money depending on the role. Just know that some AI jobs, even entry-level positions, will require a degree or certificate. That being said, here are six of the best first jobs in AI to consider.

Junior Software Developer

Typical salary: $78,076, according to Salary.com

Junior software developers work on coding and designing new software. They may also analyze existing software, fix bugs and college and analyze user data to improve systems. If you’re interested in AI, you can apply many of these same skills in AI-related algorithms and computer programming.

Junior Software Engineer

Typical salary: $77,904, according to Zippia.com

Even as an entry-level software engineer, you may be required to develop software, write and test source code, conduct software protocol analyses and work alongside a technically diverse team on testing and reporting. Much of the time, you’ll be working under a mid- or senior-level engineer.

Research Assistant

Typical salary: $73,000, according to GlassDoor.com

The role of an AI research assistant is broad, which is why requirements can vary depending on the company for which you work. But if you’re tech-savvy and interested in research, development and machine learning, you could make a great career out of this.

As a research assistant, you could work at a university or private company. Your day-to-day will typically entail working with a senior-level researcher to develop algorithms, assess and interpret complex data via tables and graphs, develop research programs in hierarchical neural networks and more.

Junior Data Scientist

Typical salary: $79,606, according to Salary.com

Sometimes called associate data scientists, these professionals can work in many different areas. This includes machine learning, data mining, data analytics and AI. As a junior data scientist, you may use complex data to develop impactful solutions for companies. Other key components of the job include data modeling, natural language processing, team-based research and development.

Note that some companies will require a more advanced degree, so you may want to go beyond a four-year program.

Information Systems Analyst

Typical salary: $71,434, according to Salary.com

Information systems analysts perform a number of on-the-job tasks. If you pursue this route, you could spend your days working to develop best practices, evaluate and enhance security, resolve data breaches and conduct other routine operational support. You may also be partly responsible for system or software testing, upgrading, maintenance and development.

Junior AI Programmer

Typical salary: $85,850, according to Salary.com

In the field of AI, junior programmers are critical. Since this is an entry-level position, you’ll generally work alongside a senior-level professional to assist with things like software debugging, programming guideline creation and the development of key databases and applications.

