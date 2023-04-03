6 Best Crypto Exchanges of April 2023

***Rankings as of Apr 3, 2023***

***Money is not a client of any investment adviser featured on this page. The information provided on this page is for educational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Money does not offer advisory services.***

Crypto exchanges are where traders can buy, sell and convert different cryptocurrencies and NFTs (non-fungible tokens). They are necessary for digital assets to be traded at the scale they are today. Some exchanges offer the most competitive prices or speeds, whereas others provide specialized financial products.

Read on to learn about the best cryptocurrency exchanges, how they work, and which one you should pick.

What’s going on with crypto?

Amid a broad crackdown on the crypto industry by the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC), numerous organizations are currently under the spotlight. This crackdown comes in the wake of several high-profile failures that shook the industry from late 2022 to early 2023.

The collapse of FTX in November 11, 2022, heralded the coming of this crackdown, as the company declared Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The ex-CEO, Sam Bankman-Fried, is now facing scrutiny in court over his expenses, while high-profile influencers who promoted the company’s services are facing a billion-dollar class-action lawsuit.

Binance, the international partner of Binance.us, was already facing legal troubles with the U.S. federal government after temporarily freezing USD Coin (USDC) due to a large wave of withdrawals. Now the company is making headlines again due to a CNBC investigation that revealed Binance employees and trained volunteers were assisting users in circumventing Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering Rules.

The SEC has identified possible violations of securities law in the crypto staking service of U.S. crypto giant Coinbase, leading to potential charges against the company. As a result, Coinbase has informed its customers that it will no longer offer staking rewards for the Algorand token, effective March 29. This development comes after Kraken, another major player in the industry, shut down its own staking service in the U.S. and agreed to pay $30 million in penalties to the SEC.

We acknowledge that the current state of the crypto industry may be unsettling, and want to assure our audience that the exchanges listed in our top picks have transparent financial backing and robust cybersecurity measures in place. Nonetheless, if you’re looking for the most secure method possible of managing your crypto, we recommend purchasing a cold storage wallet. Our top recommendation for the best hardware wallet can be found in our list of the best crypto wallets.

Our Top Picks for the Best Crypto Exchanges of April 2023

Coinbase – Best for Beginners

Bitstamp – Best for Low Fees

Kraken – Best for Security

Pionex.US – Best for Automated Trading

Bisq – Best Decentralized Exchange

Public – Best $0 Commission Platform

Best Crypto Exchanges Reviews

Pros

Intuitive, user-friendly interface and easy purchase process

Broad assortment of educational material

Wide selection of cryptocurrencies

Cons

High fees compared to other popular exchanges

Complex fee structure

Why we chose it: We chose Coinbase as the best crypto exchange for beginners because of its easy-to-use interface, extensive educational material on everything from blockchain to volatility, and robust security features.

If you’re familiar with crypto, chances are you’ve already heard of Coinbase. The exchange is one of the largest and most well-known in the U.S., and the crypto platform does a great job of lowering the barrier to entry for new investors, with a straightforward onboarding process that eases users into trading. At the same time, its interface makes navigating the platform and managing crypto a seamless experience.

Coinbase also features a comprehensive and accessible variety of learning materials. Users are encouraged to use these resources through the Coinbase Earn program, which teaches how to trade specific cryptocurrencies and rewards users with free crypto.

The exchange’s security features are worth mentioning, as well: Coinbase uses two-factor authentication on all versions of its platform, stores 98% of customers’ crypto offline, and has an insurance policy to protect custodial accounts of up to $250,000 (in line with per-depositor FDIC coverage limits). Such robust measures are why Coinbase is ultimately worth trying, despite its higher fees.

Users who enjoy Coinbase but would like more advanced trading and charting features may want to look at the company’s other exchange platform, Coinbase Pro.

Pros

Low trading fees and no spreads

Supports multiple fiat currencies

Funds can be withdrawn within 24 hours

Regulated by the New York Department of Financial Services

Cons

No margin trading or leveraged products

Fewer cryptocurrency offerings

Why we chose it: We chose Bitstamp as the best crypto exchange for low fees because of its highly competitive maker/taker fees, free bank account transfers and strong cybersecurity.

Many crypto exchanges promise low fees as a way to entice traders to join their platform. Then, they “catch” you with expensive transfer and withdrawal fees, or it turns out that those low fees only apply to users with an extremely high volume of trades. This is not the case with Bitstamp, which features inexpensive fees across the board.

Bitstamp’s maker/taker fee schedule — ranging from 0.30% to 0.00% and from 0.40% to 0.03%, respectively — is one of the most affordable among all the exchanges currently operating in the U.S. Moreover, users with a 30-day trading volume of under $1000 don’t have to pay any trading fees at all — a considerable boon for less dedicated traders. Withdrawal fees for individual cryptocurrencies are markedly low, and ACH transfers are free of charge.

One of the oldest crypto exchanges in the world, Bitstamp has a long track record of operating securely and transparently. It was the first crypto exchange to receive a Payment Institution license in the EU and currently holds a BitLicense issued by the New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). Nonetheless, it’s worth mentioning that the company lost over $5 million in a 2015 cyber attack that took several months to go public.

Pros

Trade across multiple exchanges using a single platform

Crypto staking and margin trading

Rigorous security standards

Low fees and spreads

Cons

Not available in all U.S. states

Limited number of funding options (via fiat currencies)

Why we chose it: We chose Kraken as the best crypto exchange for security because of its robust security tools and protections, which has allowed the company to operate seamlessly since its inception.

Kraken has been around for a while now, and is well known — and loved — by many crypto traders around the world. At first glance, the exchange may not seem to have any standout features: it’s a jack-of-all-trades, supporting more than 185 cryptocurrencies across a variety of services, which includes spot trading, margin trading, staking and futures.

Look a bit further and you’ll realize that Kraken excels at providing arguably the safest digital ecosystem for trading your crypto. The exchange’s security measures run the gamut from industry essentials, like two-factor authentication and account timeouts to more specialized solutions, such as PGP signed and encrypted email and global settings time lock.

All of the companies we included in this list employ stringent security measures, but Kraken’s are remarkable enough that the exchange has never suffered a large-scale hack since it first went online in 2011. This is an accolade that very few exchanges of its size can attest to, and has been possible thanks to its variety of information security management systems and user-facing security tools.

Pros

Manual and automated trading options

Competitive fees on all transactions

Tutorials, live chat and email customer support

All bots are cloud based

Cons

Some bots lack a detailed explanation on the exchange's website

Unavailable in AK, HI, ID, IA, KY, NM, NY, TN and VT

No fiat withdrawal options

Why we chose it: We chose Pionex.US as the best crypto exchange for automated trading because of its integrated auto-trading bots, low fees and user-friendly interface.

Since its launch in 2019, Singapore-based Pionex has garnered a sizable following online thanks to the combination of an affordable fee schedule and a selection of 16 built-in trading bots. Pionex.US, the United States franchise of the platform, only allows for spot trading and has just 11 bots available, but remains the most comprehensive automated solution for crypto trading.

The bots available on Pionex.US have a variety of functions, including:

Buying at dollar cost average for a one-time sell off

Creating an index and rebalancing your portfolio automatically

Various strategies for buying low and selling high

Although there is no way to practice trading with them using a demo account, most of the bots have an educational video and a detailed explanation on the exchange’s website. Users can also request a 1-on-1 onboarding session to help them understand the bots better.

Lastly, like its global counterpart, Pionex.US offers inexpensive maker/taker fees on spot trades. These range from 0.05% to 0% depending on the crypto pairing and apply to trades made manually and by trading bot alike.

Pros

Supports trades with a broad selection of coins and traditional currencies

Wide variety of payment methods

Short verification process

Cons

Mobile version only works for notifications

Must trade with Bitcoin or BSQ only

Why we chose it: We chose Bisq as the best decentralized exchange because it follows the ethos of Bitcoin best by maintaining an open-source platform that is completely decentralized without limiting currency support.

Formerly known as Bitsquare, Bisq brings the clean, easy-to-use interface and vast coin support of centralized exchanges to a decentralized environment. The platform is built on open-source software, meaning its design is publicly available, and the project is funded by personal savings and donations from its community of users.

Bisq doesn’t need a third party to conduct cryptocurrency transactions, nor does it require users to submit personal information to trade on the platform. It’s an excellent alternative for Bitcoin fans looking for a wide variety of coins to trade with, including altcoins like Cardano, XRP, and Dogecoin. In fact, it’s not typical for decentralized exchanges to support so many digital assets — and fiat currency.

Additionally, the platform’s security features, such as multi-signature and a security deposit system, enhance the inherent safety and privacy of decentralized exchanges by ensuring that both parties act honestly and have complete control of their funds during the trading process.

Pros

Regulated by the SEC and FINRA

Fractional stock investing available

Volatility reminders on cryptocurrencies

Social trading lets you see what others are buying and selling

Cons

Lack of technical charts and research tools

Long waiting time for withdrawals

Why we chose it: We chose Public as the best $0 commission platform because, in addition to offering highly affordable trades, the exchange is remarkably easy to use and provides substantial educational content.

Public is a beginner-friendly platform that tries to mix accessible, affordable investing with an approach that puts financial literacy first. It does this by providing users with articles on a wide variety of investment topics, market updates and a daily live show called Public Live, where a panel of experts, analysts and journalists join to discuss market headlines.

It’s important to mention that Public is not a full-service cryptocurrency exchange. The platform focuses on stocks and ETFs first, meaning it lacks certain tools and operates fundamentally different from an actual crypto exchange. Most importantly, users cannot presently transfer crypto assets into or out of their Public account.

Other crypto exchanges we considered

The following trading platforms are all excellent options, especially for new traders. However, they didn’t make it to our top list because they lack certain core features, are not dedicated crypto exchanges or don’t excel in a particular area.

Pros

Outstanding cybersecurity infrastructure

Low fees if your account is funded with cash transfers

Large selection of crypto assets

Cons

Expensive credit and debit purchases

No crypto-to-crypto trading options

Crypto.com boasts several noteworthy features, including a non-custodial DeFi wallet, prepaid Visa cards to spend crypto, margin trading and over 250 supported crypto assets — one of the biggest numbers on this list. Crypto.com also employs various security measures such as multi-factor identification, offline cold storage and a regulated custodian bank account for traditional currency.

Why Crypto.com didn’t make the cut: Crypto.com is a great centralized exchange with solid features and a wide range of services. However, it doesn’t stand out in any particular area. We fully recommend it for beginners and experts alike, but you may want to consider other exchanges if you’re looking for a more specialized platform.

Pros

No commissions and minimum account balance

Exceptionally easy to use and start trading

Heavily regulated by the Securities and Exchange Commission

Cons

No mutual fund and forex trading

Lacks educational content and research tools

Robinhood is another commission-free investment platform that caters to beginners and casual investors. Users can trade seven cryptocurrencies in addition to stocks, ETFs, options and more.

Why Robinhood didn’t make the cut: Robinhood lacks the tools and features of a full-service cryptocurrency exchange. It has also been the target of numerous complaints from users and regulators regarding its dishonest business practices (just last year, the app was fined 70 million by FINRA for misleading consumers) and involvement in the GameStop/meme-stock mania of 2021.

Pros

Recurring buys and dynamic price alerts

Enable crypto withdrawals to go only to approved addresses

Output transaction histories and downloadable account statements

Cons

Higher trading fees than other exchanges

Limited customer service options

Gemini is a well-funded crypto exchange with a reputation for being easy to use. The platform supports more than 100 crypto to buy, sell and store, has tools for high-performance traders and boasts industry-leading security.

Why Gemini didn’t make the cut: Gemini’s fees are markedly higher compared to those of other exchanges. And while the platform’s features make for a good package overall, none of them were impressive enough to earn Gemini a top spot with us.

Pros

Active investment community, ideal for social trading

Support crypto staking for some coins

Broad selection of cryptocurrencies

Cons

Disappointing withdrawal fees and spread fees

Crypto trading not available in all states

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform that allows users to trade a variety of assets, including 30 popular cryptocurrencies. The platform’s main highlight is its social trading features, which allows users to create a custom news feed and follow, copy and interact with their favorite traders.

Why eToro didn’t make the cut: eToro did not make our top list because it’s not a full-service crypto exchange. This means it lacks basic tools and services, such as withdrawing your crypto, and directly depositing, trading or exchanging crypto on the platform.

Pros

One of the easiest platforms to buy Bitcoin and get started with crypto

Lock prices immediately and withdraw quickly

Make and receive mobile payments

Cons

No insurance coverage from the FDIC

It cannot be used to make payments internationally

Can only trade Bitcoin; no other crypto available

Cash.app is a great option if you just want to test the Bitcoin waters or simply need another platform to do quick bitcoin transactions. Unlike with other non-dedicated cryptocurrency exchanges, Cash.app lets you keep custody of your coins. This alone makes it worth a try.

Why Cash.app didn’t make the cut: Cash.app is not a dedicated crypto exchange and its bitcoin services are bare bones. While it may be an accessible entry point for those interested in crypto, we cannot recommend it as an exchange for trading in the long term.

Best for… Tradable Crypto Maker/Taker Fees Coinbase Beginners 237 0.00% / 0.001% (Stable Pairs only) or 0.40% – 0.00% / 0.60% – 0.05% Bitstamp Low Fees 80 0.30% – 0.00% / 0.40% – 0.03% Kraken Security 222 0.16% – 0.00% / 0.26% – 0.10% Pionex.US Automated Trading 7 0.05% of your total trade value Bisq Decentralized Trading No set list 0.1% / 1% (BTC) or 0.05% / 0.5% (BSQ) Public $0 Commission 29 n/a Crypto.com — 250+ 0.0750% – 0% /

0.0750% – 0.0500% Robinhood — 18 n/a Gemini — 102 0.20% – 0% / 0.40% – 0.03% eToro — 5 Flat 1% transaction fee Cash.app — 1 Undisclosed “small fee”

Crypto Exchanges Guide

Despite having broken into the mainstream, crypto can still be a confusing subject for investors of all levels. How exactly do they work? What are the different types of exchange and how do they differ from crypto wallets? Read our guide to understand the ins and outs of cryptocurrency exchanges.

What is a crypto exchange?

Crypto exchanges are platforms where users can trade digital currencies for other assets, including cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), and regular currencies, like U.S. Dollars and Euros.

Exchanges are an essential part of the crypto ecosystem because most traditional investment firms do not offer cryptocurrencies in their portfolios. Without exchanges, you would have to find another person willing to trade crypto and agree at an exchange rate. Then, you would have to send the coins directly to each other’s cryptocurrency wallets — a somewhat convoluted process. Crypto staking would also be impossible without the service that exchanges offer.

Crypto wallet vs exchange

Crypto wallets and exchanges are both essential tools used to manage cryptocurrencies. Wallets are meant to keep your crypto funds safe, whereas exchanges are trading hubs where users convert fiat currencies to digital ones and buy or sell crypto based on current market rates.

Crypto exchanges Crypto wallets Facilitate trading between users Hold the private keys that are necessary to access cryptocurrency on the blockchain Convert fiat currencies into digital currencies Are offered by exchanges and independent developers. Are available 24/7, unlike traditional investment firms Can be an online-only platform, a physical storage device, or incorporate both aspects.

Many crypto exchanges operate their own wallets, so users can start trading crypto as soon as they open their account without having to worry about getting a digital wallet of their own. These are known as web-hosted wallets, and their incorporated exchange is responsible for their security measures.

Serious traders are encouraged to keep an independent cryptocurrency wallet to deposit any coins they aren’t actively trading. This is because you could lose all your digital assets if the exchange is hacked.

Although you’ll be responsible for securing, backing up, and managing your own funds, independent digital wallets are a much safer alternative for safeguarding the bulk of your crypto.

How do crypto exchanges work

The way crypto exchanges work depends on their type of platform. Most crypto trading platforms are known as centralized exchanges, which function as a brokerage, acting as intermediaries between buyers and sellers.

Users can deposit money into exchanges to buy cryptocurrency or deposit their own crypto to trade for other currencies, known as crypto-to-crypto spot trading. Traders can expect to pay a fee for converting one crypto to another, like when exchanging regular currencies at a bank (for example, converting USD to EUR).

In exchange for digital currencies, exchanges may accept a wide variety of payments, including credit card payments, ACH transfers, Visa debit cards, money orders and even gift cards.

Dedicated crypto and bitcoin exchanges will allow you to withdraw your crypto funds and transfer them to another wallet of your choice. Others, especially those that focus on other assets, like stocks and ETFs — including Robinhood and eToro — only let you purchase the crypto but not transfer it out of their web wallets.

What are the different types of crypto exchanges?

Crypto exchanges come in three varieties: centralized, decentralized, and hybrid.

Centralized exchanges (CEX)

Centralized exchanges are the most common and traditional type of crypto exchange. These are owned by private companies and offer investors a platform to trade cryptocurrencies. This type of exchange tends to have higher trade volumes and liquidity and a greater number of trading pairs.

Centralized exchanges are often considered a good option for new crypto traders because of their better onboarding and user interface, availability of customer support, and insurance should the platform’s systems fail.

The main issue with this type of exchange is that users are inherently more vulnerable to hacking attacks. Some users also feel uncomfortable sharing their private data in the KYC process.

Examples: KuCoin, Coinbase, Kraken, Gemini

Decentralized exchanges (DEX)

Decentralized exchanges follow in the spirit of Bitcoin by operating with no central point of control. Servers for this type of exchange are spread throughout computers located across the world, which means if one computer is attacked, the network keeps running. This alone entices many users who fear losing their crypto due to a security flaw in a company’s trading platform.

Where centralized exchanges operate as brokerages, decentralized exchanges are more like marketplaces. They facilitate peer-to-peer trading and have a less rigid registration process. The main drawbacks of decentralized exchanges include lower trading volume, small liquidity, generally poor user interface, and a lack of customer support.

Examples: Bisq, Uniswap, PancakeSwap, Tokenlon, dYdX

Hybrid exchanges

Hybrid exchanges are part of a new generation of crypto trading platforms whose goal is to provide the best of both worlds. They aim to overcome the limitations of older exchanges by offering the greater functionality and liquidity of centralized exchanges together with the security advantages of decentralized exchanges.

Hybrid exchanges boast fast transaction speeds without compromising their users’ privacy but are still a relatively new development in the crypto world. Time will tell if they will be successful or struggle due to high costs, limited scalability and limited assets.

Examples: Nash, Qurrex, Eidoo, Legolas

Understanding crypto exchange fees

Crypto exchanges charge several fees, and it’s not always clear what exactly you’ll be charged for.

There are two main types of fees to look out for: exchange fees and network fees.

Exchange fees are how crypto exchanges make money. In other words, they’re service fees that include:

Trading fees, charged when making transactions and are also called “maker/taker” fees. Trading fees indicate whether a crypto order provides liquidity to the market or not. These also apply when converting currencies.

Deposit fees, charged when users add money to their account, usually via debit card, credit card, or PayPal instead of through a wire transfer.

Withdrawal fees, charged when withdrawing regular currency or cryptocurrencies from your account.

Account fees, charged on a regular basis, usually monthly.

Network fees are paid to cryptocurrency miners, who process and secure crypto transactions on the blockchain. Many centralized crypto exchanges incur this cost, though some may allow their users to pay more in miner fees to speed up transaction speeds. Users on decentralized exchanges generally have to pay this themselves, since there is no third party between them and the crypto miners.

What to look for when choosing a crypto exchange

Functionality. Your exchange of choice should have most, if not all, of the features you expect to use, be it fiat-to-currency trade pairings, liquidity aggregation, or specific altcoins and stablecoins you want to trade

Security measures. Exchanges should provide additional lines of defense, such as two-factor authentication and Bitcoin locks, to help against hackers.

Ease of use. This is especially important for newer traders who may struggle to use platforms with a less intuitive user interface. Nonetheless, advanced traders can also benefit from greater usability.

Geography. Not all exchanges are available in the USA, some only operate in certain states.

How to be sure a crypto exchange is legitimate and secure

When looking for a crypto exchange, it’s essential to keep an eye out for fake websites and mobile apps. Even if the platform seems legitimate, make sure to check for any misspellings in the copy, inauthentic branding, and, in the case of a website, whether there’s a small lock icon indicating security near the URL bar.

Likewise, it’s important to remind yourself that scams aside, trading crypto can be dangerous. Cryptocurrencies are highly volatile, meaning that they are subject to sudden increases and decreases in values that even the wisest investors cannot predict with certainty.

Financial advisors recommend that if you invest in cryptocurrency, practice caution and keep it below 5% of your total investments.

How to open a crypto exchange account

Every crypto exchange has its own registration and setup process. Some exchanges may let you open an account without verifying your identity or submitting sensitive information. Others will require new users to undergo an extensive “Know your Client” (KYC) process to comply with U.S. government regulations meant to prevent money laundering and fraud.

However, some parts of registration are shared across platforms. You will need the following information and documentation to open an account on most crypto exchange platforms:

Your full name and date of birth

Your phone number and email address

Your physical address

Your Social Security number

A government-issued ID (e.g., driver’s license, passport) and a picture of you holding it or a scan of the ID

The sign-up process generally starts by asking for your personal information, followed by an email to confirm your address. Some exchanges may also ask for a copy of a utility bill sent to your physical address and inquire about your interest in trading crypto. Then, you’ll need to add a payment method to deposit funds into the exchange and start to buy and sell cryptocurrency.

Latest News on Crypto Exchanges

Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, a commercial bank chartered by the state of California and headquartered in Santa Clara, the value of cryptocurrencies has been on an upward trend. Crypto experts and advocates have taken advantage of this highly-publicized event to emphasize the shortcomings of traditional banking.

Bank of America analysts have reported that crypto performance this year will favor tokens with strong use cases and greater utility, such as Solana (SOL), Polygon (MATIC) and Chainlink (LINK). Nonetheless, the bank advises caution, as the unpredictable nature of the industry and high interest rates could make 2023 a tough year for crypto.

As crypto-related stories continue to make headlines, questions regarding the underlying technology also arise, including cryptography. This practice involves analyzing and deciphering codes, ciphers and cryptograms, and has enabled the anonymous and secure technology that powers cryptocurrencies.

The most recent crypto rally has left investors wondering about the industry’s outlook for 2023. Since the beginning of the year, bitcoin and ether, the two largest cryptocurrencies, have seen an increase of approximately 33% and 30%, respectively. While this upward trend aligns with current movements in the stock market, it has not yet made up for the significant losses seen in the crypto market over the past two years.

Crypto Exchanges FAQ

Where can I buy bitcoin?

To buy bitcoin -- or any cryptocurrency, for that matter -- you'll most likely have to open an account on a crypto exchange. However, this isn't the only way to acquire bitcoin.

Why is crypto down?

What is the best crypto exchange?

You can buy bitcoin through some financial apps, such as PayPal and Venmo, and on trading apps like Webull and Cash.app. A few traditional brokers, including Interactive Brokers and TradeStation, also allow bitcoin purchases. Lastly, you can use a Bitcoin ATM, though you will need a Bitcoin wallet for this last method.Cryptocurrencies are down because they are subject to the same factors that are currently impacting stocks and other financial assets. Growing inflation, higher interest rates -- making it more expensive for businesses to borrow money -- and events like the war in Ukraine have destabilized the global economy. This has spilled over into the crypto market, which is already infamous for its high volatility.

There is no one best exchange for every user. However, some of the features shared by the best cryptocurrency exchanges include solid security tools, low fees, several payment options, an accessible platform and availability on both mobile and desktop.

A large number of tradable cryptocurrencies that include various altcoins and trading pairs -- for example, Bitcoin/Litecoin (BTC/LTC) and Ethereum/Bitcoin Cash (ETH/BCH) -- is also something to look for.

How many crypto exchanges are there?

Because crypto exchanges do not register with any central authority, it's hard to know how many crypto exchanges there are at any given point in time. Many exchanges may be set up and then closed after very little time, which makes tracking this number even harder.

As of January 24, 2023, CoinMarketCap lists more than 240 spot exchanges, the biggest of which are Binance, Coinbase and Kraken (by volume of trades).

Which crypto exchange has the lowest fees?

Crypto exchange fees are complicated and can be the source of great frustration, especially when the cost of a trade suddenly spikes upwards due to unexpected charges.

Based on our research, we found that the best cryptocurrency trading platform for low trading fees is Bitstamp. Its maker and taker fees start at a very generous 0.30% / 0.40%, and users with a monthly trade volume of under $1000 get to trade for free.

How We Chose the Best Crypto Exchanges

We looked at over 20 crypto exchanges and evaluated them based on cost, security, and user experience. Other factors we considered in our methodology include their cryptocurrency selection, payment options and trade volume.

We mainly focused on dedicated crypto exchanges and then looked at trading platforms that let you trade other securities. The best cryptocurrency exchanges scored high in the following categories:

Security

Users should feel that their crypto is secure on their trade platform, so security breach prevention measures and safe account management methods are essential elements. We looked at each platform’s history of keeping their users’ funds and information safe and considered whether they offered insurance to users in case they lost their money due to a mistake on their part.

User Experience

Regardless of whether one is a novice or an expert, an exchange that is easy to use and navigate is always a plus. We considered each crypto exchange’s mobile and desktop interface and favored those with more intuitive designs. We also looked at the educational content and research tools available for users.

Cost

Fees can be a headache for users, especially those trading with great frequency. We favored crypto exchanges that offered lower fees or ways of reducing said fees. We also valued transparency when it came to their fee structure.

Summary of Money’s Best Crypto Exchanges of April 2023

Coinbase – Best for Beginners

Bitstamp – Best for Low Fees

Kraken – Best for Security

Pionex.US – Best for Automated Trading

Bisq – Best Decentralized Exchange

Public – Best $0 Commission Platform

© Copyright 2023 Money Group, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

This article originally appeared on Money.com and may contain affiliate links for which Money receives compensation. Opinions expressed in this article are the author's alone, not those of a third-party entity, and have not been reviewed, approved, or otherwise endorsed. Offers may be subject to change without notice. For more information, read Money’s full disclaimer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.