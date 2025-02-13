6 Apps To Help You Save Money on Groceries in 2025

With Consumer Price Index (CPI) data showing inflation rose 3% year-over-year in January, it’s not rare to experience sticker shock when checking store price tags or reading your grocery receipt. While rethinking meal choices, buying in bulk and eating leftovers can help reduce food costs, even getting the basics might still strain your budget.

Luckily, saving more on groceries can be as easy as downloading free apps that let you compare local store prices, access digital coupons or get cash and gift cards for buying items on your shopping list. Here are six apps you should check out before your next grocery trip.

Checkout 51

Checkout 51 features a small selection of weekly rewards offers for groceries and household basics. For example, it might give cash back for buying certain brands of eggs, potato chips, pasta, coffee creamers and diapers. A particular offer can be for all stores, or just specific retailers.

Using this money-saving app is straightforward since you just need to add the weekly offer to your account, buy the item and then take a photo of the receipt. Once you’ve earned $20, you can ask Checkout 51 to send a paper check.

Flipp

Flipp makes it easy to find weekly deals at more than 2,000 retailers without needing to check multiple websites or apps. You can simply set your location to find your favorite local stores — such as Walmart, Grocery Outlet, Kroger and Aldi — and browse weekly sales ads all in one place.

The app also offers sales alerts for grocery categories, allows searching for specific products, supports shopping lists and includes retailer coupons. According to the company’s website, your weekly savings with Flipp could add up to 20%.

Fetch

Fetch is similar to Checkout 51 since you can add product offers to your account and snap receipts to get rewards. However, the app tends to have a larger selection of eligible grocery items, and lets you easily find offers at nearby grocery and convenience stores. Plus, even if you don’t find an offer, you can still get rewards points for just uploading a receipt.

You can turn those grocery shopping rewards into gift cards from Visa, Amazon, Giant Eagle, Instacart and many other retailers. Other redemption options include merchandise, charity donations and sweepstakes entries.

Flashfood

If you’d like to stretch your budget and live more sustainably, Flashfood is a unique app for finding perishable products that stores have discounted by as much as half. These deals often include produce, meat and bakery items that are still good, but going out of date soon. While you cut your grocery bill, stores benefit from cutting back on waste.

You can use the locator tool to check if your local grocery store has partnered with Flashfood. Some examples include Meijer, Giant Eagle, Stop & Shop and Piggly Wiggly. To get deals, you’ll need to place an in-app order for pickup.

Capital One Shopping

Capital One Shopping is better known for helping people find deals on hotels and various types of household items. However, the app also has a grocery and gourmet food category, and lists current deals on select websites including Amazon, Walmart and eBay.

Besides letting you compare online prices, Capital One Shopping shows any available cashback offers for shopping through the app and the total price for the grocery item after rewards and shipping costs. You can use your rewards to get digital gift cards for many retailers.

Your Grocery Store’s App

If you buy groceries at a major chain, it likely has a mobile app to help you lower your grocery bill. For example, the apps for Target, Kroger and Publix offer digital coupons, personalized rewards and easy ways to check weekly sales. In some cases, you’ll need a free account to access certain perks or see custom sales alerts for items you frequently buy.

Your grocery store’s app may also save time and possibly some gas money. Several include grocery pickup and delivery options, which might even help you cut back on impulse buying.

