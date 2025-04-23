6 Apple Products To Avoid Buying in 2025

Apple may be known for its sleek design, innovative features and devoted fan base, but not every product is worth buying the minute it drops. In fact, several Apple products set to launch (or recently released) in 2025 come with caveats that make them better to skip.

Whether you’re shopping for work, play, or your family, here are the Apple products you should think twice about buying this year — based on price, specs and practicality. Plus, we’ll tell you when (and how) to get them for less.

iPad Air M2 (2025)

Starting price: $599

$599 Verdict: Wait and buy used later

Apple’s new iPad Air is expected to get a performance boost thanks to the M2 chip, but for everyday use, browsing, streaming, and note-taking, the 2022 iPad Air (M1 chip) still more than holds its own. The upgrades are incremental, and the $599+ price tag doesn’t reflect a meaningful leap for most users.

What to do instead: Buy the M1 iPad Air refurbished or wait for the M2 model to hit the secondary market in late 2025 for a 20-30% discount.

iPhone SE (4th Gen)

Expected price: Around $499

Around $499 Verdict: Avoid entirely

Yes, it’s affordable, but the SE is expected to include Face ID and a larger display this year, likely pushing it closer to mid-tier territory. The problem? For just a bit more, you can buy an older Pro model with better display quality, camera performance and battery life.

What to do instead: Grab a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro or 14 base model. You’ll get more for your money in every category.

Apple Watch Series 9

Starting price: $399

$399 Verdict: Skip and wait for the Series 10

The Series 9 is a solid smartwatch, but with the 10th anniversary edition expected to drop later this year, now’s not the time to buy. Rumors suggest a major redesign and significant new health tracking features.

What to do instead: Stick with your current watch or buy a discounted Series 8 until the next-gen version is released, likely in September 2025.

MacBook Air M3 (15-inch)

Starting price: $1,299

$1,299 Verdict: Wait to buy refurbished

The MacBook Air M3 delivers better graphics and slightly faster speeds, but the price hike makes it a questionable upgrade for anyone who doesn’t need high-performance computing. For students, writers, and remote workers, the M2 Air still offers plenty of power — at a lower price.

What to do instead: Look for M2 models refurbished on Apple’s website or third-party retailers, often $200-$300 cheaper than M3.

Apple Vision Pro

Price: $3,499

$3,499 Verdict: Avoid unless you’re a developer or creative pro

Apple’s first mixed-reality headset is innovative but extremely niche. The price point alone makes it inaccessible for most consumers, and early reviews suggest it’s more of a “look what we can do” product than something families or everyday users will benefit from in 2025.

What to do instead: Skip entirely unless you’re a developer or 3D content creator. Wait for the rumored cheaper model expected in 2026.

AirPods Max (Original model)

Price: $549

$549 Verdict: Don’t buy — outdated for the price

Apple’s over-ear headphones still sound great, but they’re several years old and haven’t seen a significant refresh. At over $500, they lack USB-C charging, Adaptive Audio and other newer features found in updated AirPods Pro models.

What to do instead: Wait for the second-generation AirPods Max or shop premium brands like Sony and Bose, which offer better audio and features for $200 less.

