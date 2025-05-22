6 Analysts Have This To Say About XPeng

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated XPeng (NYSE:XPEV), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 1 1 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 1 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $24.83, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 49.4% from the previous average price target of $16.62.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

A clear picture of XPeng's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eugene Hsiao Macquarie Announces Outperform $24.00 - Jiong Shao Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $7.00 Nick Lai JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $31.00 $35.00 Ming Hsun Lee B of A Securities Raises Buy $27.00 $18.60 Jeff Chung Citigroup Raises Buy $29.00 $13.70 Paul Gong UBS Raises Neutral $18.00 $8.80

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to XPeng. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to XPeng. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of XPeng compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of XPeng compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for XPeng's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of XPeng's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know XPeng Better

Founded in 2015, XPeng is a leading Chinese smart electric vehicle company that designs, develops, manufactures, and markets EVs in China. Its products primarily target the growing base of technology-savvy middle-class consumers in the midrange to high-end segment in China's passenger vehicle market. The company sold over 190,000 EVs in 2024, accounting for about 2% of China's passenger new energy vehicle market. It is also a leader in autonomous driving technology.

Unraveling the Financial Story of XPeng

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: XPeng displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 23.41%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: XPeng's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -8.26%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): XPeng's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -4.2%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): XPeng's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -1.67% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: XPeng's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.51.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

