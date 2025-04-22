6 Analysts Have This To Say About Silicon Laboratories

In the last three months, 6 analysts have published ratings on Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $136.67, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $80.00. A 6.28% drop is evident in the current average compared to the previous average price target of $145.83.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The perception of Silicon Laboratories by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Blayne Curtis |Barclays |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $80.00|$120.00 | |Tore Svanberg |Stifel |Lowers |Buy | $120.00|$145.00 | |Quinn Bolton |Needham |Maintains |Buy | $150.00|$150.00 | |Cody Acree |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $160.00|$160.00 | |Quinn Bolton |Needham |Raises |Buy | $150.00|$140.00 | |Cody Acree |Benchmark |Maintains |Buy | $160.00|$160.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Silicon Laboratories. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Silicon Laboratories compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Silicon Laboratories's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Silicon Laboratories's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering Silicon Laboratories: A Closer Look

Silicon Laboratories Inc Inc is a provider of secure, intelligent wireless technology for a more connected world. The company's integrated hardware and software platform, intuitive development tools, industry ecosystem, and robust support help customers build industrial, commercial, home, and life applications. Company make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges throughout the product lifecycle and get to market quickly with solutions that transform industries, grow economies, and improve lives. Company operates in USA, China, Taiwan and Rest of World, with maximum revenue from rest of the world.

Financial Insights: Silicon Laboratories

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Silicon Laboratories's remarkable performance in 3M is evident. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 91.43%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Silicon Laboratories's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -14.33%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Silicon Laboratories's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -2.2%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Silicon Laboratories's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of -1.93%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.01.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

