6 Analysts Have This To Say About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

In the preceding three months, 6 analysts have released ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 2 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $124.17, a high estimate of $133.00, and a low estimate of $111.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 2.05% increase from the previous average price target of $121.67.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Ollie's Bargain Outlet. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mark Carden UBS Raises Neutral $123.00 $117.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $118.00 $108.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $133.00 $130.00 Randal Konik Jefferies Lowers Hold $111.00 $125.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $130.00 $130.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Buy $130.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Ollie's Bargain Outlet. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Ollie's Bargain Outlet compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Ollie's Bargain Outlet's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ollie's Bargain Outlet analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand-name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand-name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market plan is characterized by a fun, and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition, and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and consistent store performance for the company.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.79%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Ollie's Bargain Outlet's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 6.94%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.24%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ollie's Bargain Outlet's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.48% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, Ollie's Bargain Outlet adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for OLLI

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Jan 2022 RBC Capital Downgrades Outperform Sector Perform Jan 2022 Truist Securities Initiates Coverage On Hold

View More Analyst Ratings for OLLI

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.