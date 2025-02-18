6 Analysts Have This To Say About Kimco Realty

Ratings for Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) were provided by 6 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $24.83, a high estimate of $26.00, and a low estimate of $23.00. Marking an increase of 1.76%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $24.40.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Kimco Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $24.00 $25.00 Dori Kesten Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $24.00 $26.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $23.00 $24.00 Anthony Paolone JP Morgan Announces Neutral $26.00 - Vikram Malhorta Mizuho Raises Neutral $26.00 $24.00 Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $26.00 $23.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Kimco Realty. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Kimco Realty compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Kimco Realty's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Kimco Realty

One of the oldest real estate investment trusts in the United States, Kimco Realty owns interests in 567 shopping centers throughout major markets in the US, representing roughly 101 million square feet.

Breaking Down Kimco Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Kimco Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 13.8%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Kimco Realty's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 25.22%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Kimco Realty's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.21%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Kimco Realty's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.65%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Kimco Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.8, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

