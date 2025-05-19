6 Analysts Have This To Say About Hamilton Insurance Group

Across the recent three months, 6 analysts have shared their insights on Hamilton Insurance Group (NYSE:HG), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $23.67, with a high estimate of $27.00 and a low estimate of $20.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 5.2% increase from the previous average price target of $22.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Hamilton Insurance Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bob Huang Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $20.00 $19.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $25.00 $23.00 Elyse Greenspan Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $23.00 $21.00 Matthew Carletti Citizens Capital Markets Raises Market Outperform $27.00 $25.00 Alex Scott Barclays Raises Overweight $25.00 $24.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hamilton Insurance Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hamilton Insurance Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hamilton Insurance Group's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Hamilton Insurance Group's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Hamilton Insurance Group: A Closer Look

Hamilton Insurance Group Ltd is a specialty insurance and reinsurance company. It operates globally, with underwriting operations in London, Dublin, Bermuda, and the United States. It operates three principal underwriting platforms (Hamilton Global Specialty, Hamilton Select and Hamilton Re) that are categorized into two reporting business segments: International and Bermuda.

Hamilton Insurance Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Hamilton Insurance Group's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 16.57%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Hamilton Insurance Group's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 10.35%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.42%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hamilton Insurance Group's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.0% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Hamilton Insurance Group adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

