6 Analysts Have This To Say About Cooper Companies

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $92.5, with a high estimate of $105.00 and a low estimate of $76.00. Experiencing a 14.49% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $108.17.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Cooper Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Anthony Petrone Mizuho Lowers Outperform $90.00 $105.00 David Saxon Needham Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Jeff Johnson Baird Lowers Outperform $97.00 $107.00 Jason Bednar Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $105.00 $115.00 Larry Biegelsen Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $93.00 $118.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $76.00 $110.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Cooper Companies compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Cooper Companies's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Cooper Companies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Cooper Companies

CooperCompanies is one of the largest eyecare companies in the US. It operates in two segments: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. CooperVision is a pure-play contact lens business with a suite of spherical, multifocal, and toric contact lenses. The company also has one of the most comprehensive specialty lens portfolios in the world. With brands including Proclear, Biofinity, MyDay, and Clariti, Cooper controls roughly one fourth of the US contact lens market. CooperSurgical, founded in 1990, is made up of equipment related to reproductive care, fertility, and women's care. Cooper has the broadest medical device coverage of the entire IVF cycle. It also has Paragard, the only hormone-free IUD in the US, and controls 17% of the US IUD market.

A Deep Dive into Cooper Companies's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, Cooper Companies showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.33% as of 30 April, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Cooper Companies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 8.75%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cooper Companies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.07%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cooper Companies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.71% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, Cooper Companies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

