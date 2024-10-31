6 Analysts Have This To Say About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) underwent analysis by 6 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated C.H. Robinson Worldwide and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $118.17, accompanied by a high estimate of $140.00 and a low estimate of $97.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 20.83% increase from the previous average price target of $97.80.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Fadi Chamoun BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $115.00 $92.00 Jordan Alliger Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $97.00 $90.00 Ariel Rosa Citigroup Announces Neutral $115.00 - Thomas Wadewitz UBS Raises Buy $140.00 $100.00 Jonathan Chappell Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $122.00 $112.00 Bascome Majors Susquehanna Raises Neutral $120.00 $95.00

Unveiling the Story Behind C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (about 61% of net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (27%), which has grown organically and via tuck-in acquisitions over the years. The remainder of revenue consists of the European truck-brokerage division, transportation management services, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, C.H. Robinson Worldwide showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 1.39% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.82% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): C.H. Robinson Worldwide's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 8.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.3%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: C.H. Robinson Worldwide's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 1.31, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

