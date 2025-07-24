6 Analysts Have This To Say About BOK Financial

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $110.83, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. This current average has increased by 5.35% from the previous average price target of $105.20.

The standing of BOK Financial among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Wood Lay Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $115.00 $101.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Raises Buy $120.00 $114.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $110.00 $104.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $115.00 $110.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Raises Neutral $100.00 $97.00 David Chiaverini Jefferies Announces Hold $105.00 -

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to BOK Financial. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of BOK Financial compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of BOK Financial's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

BOK Financial Corp is a financial institution in Oklahoma, and it provides a comprehensive range of nationally competitive financial products and services. Its operating segments consist of commercial banking, consumer banking, and wealth management. The company has various products and services, including cash management services, loans and deposits, fiduciary and insurance services, mortgage banking, and brokerage and trading services. It generates maximum revenue from the commercial banking segment. Its commercial banking segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products to small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

BOK Financial: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3M period, BOK Financial showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 6.71% as of 30 June, 2025. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: BOK Financial's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 26.49%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.4%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): BOK Financial's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: BOK Financial's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.7. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

