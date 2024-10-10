6 Analysts Have This To Say About Assurant

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $214.17, along with a high estimate of $233.00 and a low estimate of $194.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $206.83, the current average has increased by 3.55%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Assurant among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Grace Carter B of A Securities Raises Buy $233.00 $228.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $217.00 $200.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $224.00 $217.00 John Barnidge Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $200.00 $200.00 Tommy McJoynt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $194.00 $186.00 John Nadel UBS Raises Buy $217.00 $210.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Assurant. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Assurant compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Assurant's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Assurant's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Assurant analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Assurant

Assurant Inc offers a range of property-casualty, health, employee benefit, and warranty insurance to a client base made up of individuals and institutions. Its segments are Global Housing, Global lifestyle, Corporate and Other. Global Housing provides lender-placed homeowners insurance, lender-placed manufactured housing insurance and lender-placed flood insurance; renters insurance and related products; and voluntary manufactured housing insurance, voluntary homeowners insurance and other specialty products. Global Lifestyle, the key revenue-generating segment, provides mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances; vehicle protection; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Assurant: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Assurant's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 7.08%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Assurant's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.45%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Assurant's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.8%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Assurant's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.42, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AIZ

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Nov 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for AIZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.