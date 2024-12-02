6 Analysts Assess PTC: What You Need To Know

Throughout the last three months, 6 analysts have evaluated PTC (NASDAQ:PTC), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $215.17, a high estimate of $230.00, and a low estimate of $195.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $203.50, the current average has increased by 5.73%.

A clear picture of PTC's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $200.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $228.00 $226.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $230.00 $202.00 Clarke Jeffries Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $202.00 $182.00 Joe Vruwink Baird Raises Outperform $226.00 $216.00 Blair Abernethy Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $195.00 $195.00

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PTC. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of PTC compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for PTC's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PTC's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on PTC analyst ratings.

PTC offers high-end computer-assisted design (Creo) and product lifecycle management (Windchill) software as well as Internet of Things and AR industrial solutions. Founded in 1985, PTC has 28,000 customers, with revenue stemming mostly from North America (45%) and Europe (40%).

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: PTC's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 14.62%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: PTC's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 20.19%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): PTC's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 4.06%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PTC's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.02%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: PTC's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.6. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

