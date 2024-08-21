6 Analysts Assess NNN REIT: What You Need To Know

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN) has been analyzed by 6 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for NNN REIT, presenting an average target of $45.33, a high estimate of $49.00, and a low estimate of $41.00. Observing a 4.69% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $43.30.

The standing of NNN REIT among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $48.00 $47.00 Craig Kucera B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $49.00 $42.50 Brad Heffern RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $46.00 $43.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Neutral $46.00 $41.00 Michael Goldsmith UBS Announces Neutral $41.00 - James Feldman Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $42.00 $43.00

NNN REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust that invests in and develops properties throughout the United States. The company generates revenue from leasing properties to tenants, including convenience stores, automotive services, fitness centers, theatres, restaurants, and banks. Rents from convenience stores and restaurants contribute the majority proportion of total revenue, followed by automotive services, entertainment venues, and others. maximum of the company's properties are located in the South and Southeast of the United States.

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: NNN REIT displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 6.99%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Real Estate sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: NNN REIT's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 49.11%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): NNN REIT's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): NNN REIT's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.22%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, NNN REIT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

