6 Analysts Assess Flowserve: What You Need To Know

6 analysts have shared their evaluations of Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 2 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $57.17, with a high estimate of $70.00 and a low estimate of $50.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 8.04%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Flowserve among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $60.00 $54.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Outperform $53.00 $49.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Raises Buy $54.00 $50.00 Michael Halloran Baird Lowers Outperform $70.00 $71.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $56.00 $72.00 Nathan Jones Stifel Lowers Buy $50.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Flowserve. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Flowserve compared to the broader market.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Flowserve's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Flowserve analyst ratings.

Delving into Flowserve's Background

Flowserve Corp is a manufacturer and aftermarket service provider of comprehensive flow control systems. It develops precision-engineered flow control equipment to monitor movement and protect customers' materials and processes. It offers an extensive range of pumps, valves, seals, and services for several industries, including oil and gas, chemical, power generation, and water management. It has three business segments: FPD for custom engineered pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services; and FCD for engineered-to-order and configured-to-order isolation values, control valves, valve automation products and related equipment and Eliminations and All Other.

Breaking Down Flowserve's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Flowserve displayed positive results in 3M. As of 31 March, 2025, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 5.25%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Flowserve's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.46%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Flowserve's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.62%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Flowserve's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.35%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.81, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

