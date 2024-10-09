6 Analysts Assess Blue Owl Cap: What You Need To Know

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 6 analysts have published ratings on Blue Owl Cap (NYSE:OWL) in the last three months.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 2 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $21.58, a high estimate of $25.00, and a low estimate of $18.50. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 0.37% from the previous average price target of $21.50.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The perception of Blue Owl Cap by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Crispin Love Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $23.00 $20.00 Brian McKenna JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $25.00 $24.00 Glenn Schorr Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $22.00 $21.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $18.50 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $20.00 $21.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Announces Outperform $21.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Blue Owl Cap. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of Blue Owl Cap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Blue Owl Cap's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Blue Owl Cap's Background

Blue Owl Capital Inc is an alternative asset management firm. The Company deploys private capital across Credit, GP Strategic Capital, and Real Estate platforms on behalf of institutional and private wealth clients. The Company conducts its operations through Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP ("Blue Owl Holdings") and Blue Owl Capital Carry LP ("Blue Owl Carry"). Its investor base includes a diversified mix of institutional investors, including public and private pension funds, endowments, foundations, family offices, private banks, high-net-worth individuals, asset managers, and insurance companies. The Company generates substantially all of its revenues in the United states.

Understanding the Numbers: Blue Owl Cap's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Blue Owl Cap showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 31.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Blue Owl Cap's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.17%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Blue Owl Cap's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 2.0%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Blue Owl Cap's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, Blue Owl Cap faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

