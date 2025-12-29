6 Amazing Items To Buy From Old Navy Before New Year’s

With New Year’s Eve just around the corner, Old Navy offers affordable, stylish options whether you’re hitting the party scene or stocking up on winter essentials. Here are some must-have picks to grab before the ball drops.

Off-the-Shoulder Ruched Velvet Mini Dress

Price: $13.20

Ring in 2026 in style with this amazing (and affordable) ruched velvet dress from Old Navy. Available in sizes from petite to plus, this festive dress also comes in four different colors.

Cropped Eyelash Cardigan Sweater

Price: $22.49

Stay warm during winter gatherings with Old Navy’s cropped eyelash cardigan. This soft, versatile sweater comes in both black and white, making it perfect to keep you warm on New Year’s Eve (not to mention all year long).

Shine Satin Maxi Dress

Price: $20

For a sleeker New Year’s Eve look, Old Navy’s silver satin maxi dress offers a sophisticated silhouettes at a budget-friendly price. This dress (which rivals a higher-end dress) is perfect for intimate dinner parties or upscale celebrations. Pair with heels and statement jewelry for an effortlessly chic countdown look.

SoSoft Crew-Neck Sequin Sweater

Price: $22.49

Don’t underestimate the power of a good crew-neck sweater for winter layering, especially when it has sequins. Old Navy’s cozy options feature plush yarn with comfortable stretch, making them perfect for throwing over dresses when temperatures drop or for casual New Year’s Day brunches.

SoSoft Mini Sweater Dress

Price: $26.99

You can never go wrong with a little black dress for New Year’s Eve. Old Navy’s mini sweater dress is timeless, comfy and just plain chic. The timeless black shade makes this dress incredibly versatile — dress it up with sparkly accessories for parties or keep it simple for more low-key celebrations.

Mock-Neck Wool-Blend Sweater

Price: $41.99

This festive Fair Isle sweater brings warmth and charm to any outfit, perfect for holiday gatherings that extend into the New Year. The classic patterns and soft materials make them comfortable enough for all-day wear during extended celebrations.

Whether you’re planning a glamorous night out or cozy celebrations at home, Old Navy’s affordable prices and versatile styles make it easy to refresh your wardrobe before 2026 arrives.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

