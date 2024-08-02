6 Airlines You Probably Didn’t Know Had Discount Codes

If you’re trying not to let summer get away without another fun trip, you’re probably looking for deals and discounts to save money. After all, with prices higher for most things, who doesn’t want to travel for less and have more money to treat themselves?

Learn More: Barbara Corcoran: Here’s Why I Never Fly First Class

For You: 8 Tips To Fly Business Class for the Price of Economy

If you’re planning to fly, don’t forget to check for discount codes. “Airline promo codes are those short, magical series of letters/numbers that you enter in a box at online checkout and — POOF! — the price magically decreases,” according to Skyscanner.

Here’s a look at six airlines you probably didn’t know had discount codes. By the way, as you look through the list, remember that some good places to check for the codes are the airline websites, coupon websites and emails directly from the airlines if you’re a member.

Also check out how to save money on flights.

Southwest Airlines

If you like flying Southwest, why not check to see what discount codes are available? For instance, if you’re planning a trip in August, you might be able to score 25% off.

American Airlines

It may not be too late to get a discount for summer travel from American Airlines. You can search online for discount codes and save a percentage or a certain dollar amount for your flights.

Frontier Airlines

If you’re unfamiliar with Frontier Airlines, you may want to check out their Promo Code section online. Frontier offers discount codes and some other promos throughout the year.

Alaska Airlines

Alaska Airlines also gives customers some discount codes. According to the airline’s website, these codes may be included in newsletters, correspondence, email, social media and other promotional materials.

Try This: 11 Expensive Vacation Destinations That Will Be Cheaper in 2024

WestJet

If you know about air travel in Canada, you probably have heard of WestJet. It’s one of the largest airlines in Canada. You can find more information about discount codes on the WestJet website.

Qatar Airways

Qatar Airways is another airline that’s been known to give discount codes. You can access more details on the offers section of its website. You might not expect one of the world’s best airlines to offer big discount codes, but Qatar Airways is one to watch for sweet deals.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Airlines You Probably Didn’t Know Had Discount Codes

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.