6 Administrative Tasks Worth Paying Someone Else To Do for You

The life of an entrepreneur can certainly be hectic, particularly in an era demanding that your attention be focused squarely on innumerable tasks at once. Sole proprietors particularly can find themselves buried in administrative tasks, with little time left to make money and achieve the primary deliverables that you’ve been asked for.

Learn More: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire — Here’s How I Use ChatGPT To Make a Lot of Money

Check Out: 5 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Thankfully, options for outsourcing some of these tasks exist — and for many businesspeople, it can make sense to hire others to do some of the lifting for you.

From Fiverr to Upwork and beyond, many marketplaces for affordable and reliable help exist (typically under the job description of “virtual assistant,” not to be confused with AI agents) and are only a few clicks away.

Also find out household chores worth paying someone else to do for you.

Email and Social Media Management

If you really need to maintain a particular social media presence, and to ensure that your inbox doesn’t fill up with unanswered missives, it could be wise to offload some of those duties to hired help.

Fiverr offers hundreds of potential workers in this regard, many having hundreds of positive reviews standing as testament to their efficacy. With hourly rates starting at around $5, why not retrain your sights on making sales and producing results while a second professional takes the wheel? They can answer emails from customers or clients and ensure your socials don’t go stagnant.

For You: 15 Games That Pay Instantly to Your Cash App Account

Data Entry and Transcription

Data entry and transcription can be some of the most tedious tasks facing any small business owner or professional. Rewinding, listening to slowed playback and laboriously typing in the events of a meeting or interview can be time-consuming and frustrating. Spending hours staring at an Excel spreadsheet or a massive database can also feel like you’re making little to no actual progress on the project at hand.

Both Fiverr and Upwork play host to a litany of would-be virtual assistants advertising both data entry and transcription services, also at the very affordable starting price of $5 per hour.

Graphic Design and Proofreading

Whatever your trade, graphic design of your visual materials and proofreading of your written content is key to success. Thankfully, freelancers specializing in both of these fields are available to fill both niches.

Again, prices for these services begin at $5 hourly and move upward to about $30 hourly for more experienced workers.

Bypass the Human Virtual Assistant and Take Advantage of AI Administrative Assistants

For those who would rather dabble in the emerging realm of generative AI, the results may speak for themselves as models become more comprehensive in scope and capable, in general.

A December 2024 report from The Guardian profiled human resources professional Grace Orr, who leveraged the power of gen AI to vastly reduce the amount of time she spent conducting payroll. The tools reduced her workload to an hour, rather than one or two days — as well as hiring, onboarding, probation check-ins and feedback.

“Why spend all your valuable time on [admin] when a system can do it for you? Let AI do its job and we humans can do ours, which is working with and getting the best from our people,” Orr said of the prospect of employing AI to cut back on administrative workload.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 6 Administrative Tasks Worth Paying Someone Else To Do for You

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.