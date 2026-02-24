5N PLUS INC. Reports Climb In Full Year Profit

(RTTNews) - 5N PLUS INC. (VNP.TO) reported earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $50.56 million, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $14.67 million, or $0.16 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 35.2% to $391.06 million from $289.28 million last year.

5N PLUS INC. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.56 Mln. vs. $14.67 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.56 vs. $0.16 last year. -Revenue: $391.06 Mln vs. $289.28 Mln last year.

