5N PLUS INC. Bottom Line Climbs In Q3, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - 5N PLUS INC. (VNP.TO) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increased, from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $18.17 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $6.37 million, or $0.07 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.1 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.1% to $104.89 million from $78.82 million last year.

