5E Advanced Materials Stockholders Approve Three Proposals

(RTTNews) - 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) said that its stockholders approved each of the three proposals related to the company's out of court restructuring.

Susan Brennan, CEO of 5E Advanced Materials, said, "We are encouraged by the strong support and confidence our shareholders displayed today with the approval of all three proposals. With the recapitalization plan now approved, it gives us ability to further our vision as the newest domestic producer of boric acid and lithium."

5E expects to consummate the initial closing related to the out of court restructuring transactions on January 17, 2024.

