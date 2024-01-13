News & Insights

Markets
FEAM

5E Advanced Materials Stockholders Approve Three Proposals

January 13, 2024 — 12:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - 5E Advanced Materials, Inc. (FEAM) said that its stockholders approved each of the three proposals related to the company's out of court restructuring.

Susan Brennan, CEO of 5E Advanced Materials, said, "We are encouraged by the strong support and confidence our shareholders displayed today with the approval of all three proposals. With the recapitalization plan now approved, it gives us ability to further our vision as the newest domestic producer of boric acid and lithium."

5E expects to consummate the initial closing related to the out of court restructuring transactions on January 17, 2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FEAM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.