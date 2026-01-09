5E Advanced Materials Boric Acid Validated for LCD Glass Applications

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM said that it has completed a 20-ton commercial tank trial of its boric acid product with a major U.S.-based LCD glass manufacturer, marking a key milestone in its push toward full commercialization. The trial confirmed that 5E’s boric acid met all required specifications, including impurity levels, moisture content, particle size distribution, flowability and overall logistics performance, demonstrating its suitability for use in high-precision LCD glass applications.

This concludes a comprehensive qualification process that started in April 2025 with laboratory testing and advanced through a supply-chain trial completed in August. The successful commercial-scale run, initiated in December 2025, not only validates 5E’s capability to deliver consistent, on-spec product but also moves the company closer to securing an initial offtake agreement with the customer.

The company highlighted that the achievement represents another meaningful milestone on 5E’s path to commercialization, positioning the company with the necessary customer approvals as it works to become a reliable supplier of refined borates and advanced boron materials for fast-growing industrial sectors.

The announcement also follows boron’s recent addition to the U.S. Department of the Interior’s 2025 critical minerals list, underscoring the growing importance of establishing secure domestic supply chains.

Shares of FEAM are up 7.5% over the past six months against the industry’s 4.7% decline.



FEAM’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

FEAM currently carries a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space include Flotek Industries, Inc. FTK, Novozymes A/S NVZMY and Commercial Metals Company CMC. FTK and CMC sport a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), while NVZMY carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FTK’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.04 per share, indicating a 206% year-over-year increase. Its earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in all of the trailing four quarters, with the average earnings surprise of 70%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVZMY’s current fiscal-year earnings stands at $2.33 per share, reflecting a 24% year-over-year increase. Shares of NVZMY are down by 11.2% over the past six months.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CMC’s current fiscal-year earnings is pegged at $7.12 per share, indicating a 127.5% year-over-year increase. Shares of CMC are up by 35% over the past six months.

