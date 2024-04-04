5E Advanced (FEAM) Begins Production at Boron Americas Complex

5E Advanced Materials, Inc. FEAM has stated that its operations team successfully commissioned the 5E Boron Americas Complex and began full commercial operations. The company started well-field injection on Jan 1, 2024.



The 5E Boron Americas Complex is operating after completing its commissioning. External engineering contractors completed the final electrical work on Mar 15. The total amount of Portable Liquid Storage (“PLS”) collected since mining began is more than 50,000 gallons. The inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry analysis, or ICP, performed by an independent third party validates the 5.5% run-of-mine head grade.



The small-scale facility will initially produce 2,000 short tons of boric acid and aims to produce lithium carbonate, with plans to build up to a run rate of 9,000 short tons and boost lithium production. The facility is now operational 24/7 as shift operators have been trained and staffed. Additionally, it produces high-quality commercial products for customer qualification, allowing it to secure off-take contracts and funds for phase one operations.



The company's Lithium Skid Unit was delivered to the site with the intention of integrating into the operation in the near future.



Shares of FEAM have lost 68.6% over the past year against a 25.4% rise of its industry.



