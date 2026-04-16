This 55-Year-Old Stock Is Suddenly On Fire

Key Points

The chipmaker has reported good news that signals a turnaround.

Investors might wait to see what quarterly financial results show.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

One of the oldest tech companies around is once again looking very attractive to investors.

Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have known extreme ups and downs over the past decade. The company went public back in 1971 and enjoyed a massive run-up during the dot-com boom of the 1990s. It then dropped like a rock and traded sideways for a decade. In recent years, it has struggled; the stock price lost two-thirds of its value between early 2021 and early 2025.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

Investors began to write the chipmaker off as a dinosaur in an age when companies like Nvidia and Broadcom became the industry leaders. But that may be changing.

Lately, Intel has been on a hot streak. Beginning on March 31, shares have rallied nine trading sessions in a row, adding more than $100 million in market value. As a result, the stock is up 76% in 2026. The winning streak was prompted by good news that indicates the company may have pulled off a remarkable turnaround.

This month, Intel signed on to participate in Terafab, Elon Musk's venture to build a chip fabrication plant for his Tesla, SpaceX, and xAI companies. This signals to investors that Intel is relevant once again and ready to compete with more recent semiconductor industry entrants.

Intel also recently announced a new partnership with Google's parent company, Alphabet. The search engine and AI giant has committed to using Intel CPU chips in its data centers.

Finally, on April 1, Intel said it would repurchase the 49% share that investment firm Apollo owns in its Ireland fab facility. That's a sign that the company is financially stable once again.

Investors might wait to see the latest quarterly results

Of course, the proof of actual financial strength will come when Intel reports its most recent financial results. That will happen on Thursday, April 23. Investors will be watching that earnings report closely to see if all the good news is translating into positive momentum for revenues and profits.

Due to the recent rally in Intel's share price, the stock is also relatively expensive. Shares are trading at 122 times forward earnings. Compare that to Nvidia, an enormously popular stock that is trading at about 23 times forward earnings.

So, despite all the good news coming from Intel in recent weeks, smart investors might wait to see the company's latest results. There are lots of chipmakers to invest in -- it's not yet clear that Intel is the best one.

Investors interested in a diversified mix of large semiconductor and semiconductor equipment stocks should check out the State Street SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEMKT: XSD). It's up about 18% this year and 114% over the past 52 weeks.

Should you buy stock in Intel right now?

Before you buy stock in Intel, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Intel wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $573,160!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,204,712!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,002% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 195% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2026.

Matthew Benjamin has positions in Alphabet. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Broadcom, Intel, Nvidia, and Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.