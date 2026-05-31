This $5.5 Million Exit Raises Questions After Wave Life Sciences' Rough First Quarter

Key Points

Exome sold 421,488 shares of Wave Life Sciences; the estimated trade size was $5.49 million based on quarterly average prices.

The quarter-end value of the position decreased by $7.17 million as a result.

This transaction represented 2.8% of Exome’s 13F reportable assets under management.

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On May 15, 2026, Exome Asset Management reported selling out of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE), liquidating 421,488 shares in an estimated $5.49 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to an SEC filing dated May 15, 2026, Exome Asset Management sold its entire stake of 421,488 shares in Wave Life Sciences. The estimated value of the transaction is $5.49 million, calculated using the average closing price during the first quarter of 2026. The quarter-end value of Exome’s position in the company dropped by $7.17 million, a figure that includes both trading activity and price fluctuations.

What else to know

Exome Asset Management LLC fully exited its Wave Life Sciences position, which was previously 3.4% of the fund’s AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: PRAX: $14.65 million (8.6% of AUM) NASDAQ: COGT: $10.72 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: ELVN: $8.63 million (5.1% of AUM) NASDAQ: IONS: $8.26 million (4.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: GH: $7.64 million (4.5% of AUM)

As of May 14, 2026, shares of Wave Life Sciences were priced at $6.90, up 8% over the past year, underperforming the S&P 500 by nearly 20 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close May 14, 2026) $6.90 Market capitalization $1.33 billion Revenue (TTM) $71.80 million Net income (TTM) ($183.59 million)

Company snapshot

Wave Life Sciences develops stereopure oligonucleotide therapies targeting neurological, hepatic, and genetic disorders, with clinical candidates including WVE-004 (ALS/FTD), WVE-003 (Huntington's disease), and WVE-N531 (Duchenne muscular dystrophy).

The firm operates a clinical-stage biotechnology business model focused on proprietary drug discovery and development, leveraging its PRISM platform and strategic collaborations to advance a pipeline of RNA-targeted medicines.

It serves pharmaceutical partners, research institutions, and patients with rare and serious genetic diseases, primarily in neurology and hepatology.

Wave Life Sciences is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in the design and development of stereopure oligonucleotide therapeutics. It leverages its proprietary PRISM platform and strategic partnerships to advance a diversified pipeline targeting neurological and hepatic indications. The company’s focus on precision genetic medicines positions it to address unmet medical needs in rare and complex diseases, supported by collaborations with leading global pharmaceutical and academic partners.

What this transaction means for investors

The performance of early-stage biotechs is highly contingent on clinical execution, meaning investment outcomes can hinge on a handful of data releases and regulatory decisions rather than steady operating performance. That’s notable here because Wave shares took a massive tumble in late March, collapsing roughly 50% in one day after new data showed that a higher dose of its obesity candidate, WVE-007, failed to show meaningful improvement in reducing a type of belly fat.



Nevertheless, the firm seemed optimistic in its latest earnings release. CEO Paul Bolno said the company is "accelerating" development of WVE-007 following encouraging early body composition data and remains on track across several pipeline programs. Financially, Wave generated $38.2 million in first-quarter revenue, up from $9.2 million a year earlier, while narrowing its net loss to $26.1 million from $46.9 million. It ended March with $544.6 million in cash and expects that funding to last into the third quarter of 2028.



Ultimately, this remains a pipeline story, and Exome's exit may reflect risk management, but the next meaningful driver of returns will likely be clinical and regulatory execution rather than institutional trading activity.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Guardant Health and Ionis Pharmaceuticals. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.