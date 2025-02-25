News & Insights

51Talk To Unveil AI-Driven 'Smart Learning System 2.0' In Q2

February 25, 2025 — 01:13 am EST

(RTTNews) - 51Talk, an online English language education platform, announced that it plans to launch a comprehensive, AI-powered systems upgrade across its business operations within the coming months. Dubbed the "Smart Learning System 2.0," this program is set for full implementation in the second quarter of 2025.

51Talk said it primarily serves young learners aged 3-15, offering personalized one-on-one English courses. With the launch of the new system, the platform aims to enhance the user experience in three key areas.

First, AI will be utilized during the student onboarding process, generating customized course plans based on pre-class English proficiency evaluations.

Next, the system will actively monitor teacher performance standards and assess student engagement, providing suggestions to improve lesson delivery.

Finally, the system will oversee student assessment beyond live lessons, covering practice exercises, real-time pronunciation feedback, and most notably, progress tracking.

The company has provided projections on how the system upgrade is expected to improve operational metrics.

AI-driven automations in social media marketing, customized trial offerings, customer queries, and more are projected to significantly reduce customer acquisition costs through increased conversion rates and lower service-related human resource costs.

Replacing the traditional three-round manual interview process with AI-assisted screening is expected to improve recruitment efficiency by 80%.

