This $500 Stock Could Be Your Ticket to Generational Wealth

Key Points

Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares come with all of the benefits of the stock at a lower price point.

Warren Buffett built up his holding company to include businesses that will always be relevant to the economy.

Berkshire Hathaway has seriously outperformed the S&P 500 over many decades.

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Building generational wealth is a key aspiration for many investors. That usually requires decades of successful investing, with the focus on decades. Investors who create a solid, diversified portfolio of winning stocks and hold through the years have a high chance of success.

The anchor stocks will be the reliable giants that underpin these kinds of portfolios. Stocks that withstood the tests of time and continue to grow and reward shareholders. Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRKA)(NYSE: BRKB) is an excellent candidate.

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Class B but still Berkshire

Specifically, I'm talking about Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares. Class A shares go for $720,500 per piece as of today's prices, which makes them unattainable for most of us. However, the company issued the second round of shares that are priced at $479 today. Still a hefty price tag, but much more accessible to investors.

There are small differences between the two classes, and B shares provide exposure to all of Warren Buffett's favorite stocks, including Apple, Coca-Cola, and American Express. They also give you ownership of some of the equity portfolio's more unique positions, like its Japanese and Chinese stocks. And that's just the stock portfolio.

Investors love to follow Berkshire's stock moves, previously managed by Buffett and today in the capable hands of Greg Abel. But Berkshire Hathaway owns more than 190 businesses, including well-known brands like Duracell batteries, Benjamin Moore paints, and Brooks running shoes.

Warren Buffett has often spoken about his belief in the U.S. economy, and he looks for businesses that will endure and not become obsolete with new technology. Owning Berkshire Hathaway stock is owning a vast array of solid, well-built, and reliable businesses that should last over time and that you can pass through to the next generation.

Steady long-term growth

Over time, Berkshire Hathaway stock has outperformed the S&P 500 by a fantastic margin: a 6,099,294% gain since 1965 versus 46,061% for the broader index. Buffett himself has cautioned that it's unlikely to repeat that kind of outstanding performance; as the company gets bigger, it's harder to take action that moves the needle.

But the stock still offers stability and value, especially in challenging times and volatile markets. Berkshire Hathaway stock joined the trillion-dollar club last year, one of only 10 that sport such a high market cap, and it's the ninth-most-valuable company in the U.S.

Expect Berkshire Hathaway to remain a solid long-term player and a stock that can create generational wealth over time.

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American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Jennifer Saibil has positions in American Express and Apple. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple and Berkshire Hathaway and is short shares of Apple. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.