50 Ways To Make Money From Home

Whether between jobs, a stay-at-home parent or just want to make extra money from home, these work-from-home jobs can add quite a few dollars to your budget. Knowing how to make money online can help you make ends meet or reach your savings goals.

Legitimate work-from-home jobs exist but beware of scams that require you to pay upfront to earn extra money. Find out how you can easily make extra money from home.

50 Quick Tasks To Try To Make Extra Money from Home

Making extra money doesn’t have to be time-consuming. Here are a few ways to make easy quick cash.

1. Sell Your Unused Phones and Electronics

Turn your unused phones, tablets and other devices into cash. Sites like Gazelle and Swappa make it easy to sell everything from cameras to Airpods, computers and other tech gadgets. Swappa charges a 3% fee and pays you instantly via PayPal, while Gazelle gives you an offer for your unwanted electronics in two minutes, you ship the item for free for inspection and then you’re paid in a few days.

2. Rent Out Your Car

Renting out your car is one of the many ways you can make money off tourists in your city. When you’re sitting at home, you’re not using your car, so consider making money from home by renting it to someone else. Companies like Turo enable you to offer up your car to someone who wants to rent it when you’re not using it. According to the site, it takes about 10 minutes to set your profile up and the average annual income for one car is $10,516.

3. Babysitting

Every parent needs a good and reliable babysitter from time to time and it’s easy to get started. Let people around your neighborhood and friends who have children know you’re looking to pick up work babysitting. You can get more gigs from word-of-mouth referrals or if you want to boost your reach, sign up for Care.com. Their site states the going rate for one kid per hour is $17, for two children is $18 an hour and for three kids is $19. You get paid usually in cash when the parents pick up and your job is typically done in a few hours.

4. Transcribe Audio Clips

If you can type quickly and accurately, you can earn money transcribing audio clips in your free time. Companies such as TranscribeMe pay about $20 per hour, and top earners can earn $2,200 a month. An exam is required before getting started, but once you’ve passed, your account is activated and you can get to work making extra money. You can take two-minute transcribing gigs or longer if you have the time.

5. Take Paid Surveys Online

Various online websites will pay you for sharing your opinions on a range of topics. For example, e-Rewards is open to anyone who is at least 17 years old. You’ll earn e-Rewards currency for each survey you complete, and you can redeem it for gift cards. Other options include Prime Opinion and Harris Poll Online. The amount you make depends on how many paid surveys you’re eligible for and how quickly you complete them.

6. Digital Side Hustles

There’s plenty you can do in the digital space to earn a few extra bucks.

7. Flip Website Domains

It takes research and patience, but flipping website domains can be a lucrative side hustle as long as you buy low and sell high, much like real estate. Search Logisitics gives helpful tips how to get started and according to the site “​​Domains that generate income are often sold for 20x-40x monthly profits.”

8. Build Your Brand by Blogging

Many people have an online presence, so use yours to make an additional income. Whether you’re into travel, beauty, lifestyle, home decor, or giving advice in your area of expertise, having a blog and boosting traffic can lead to a great payday with affiliate marketing. While it can take some time to build an audience, you can earn anywhere between $2 and $8 per 1,000 pageviews, according to Blogging Guide.

9. Make an Online Business Out of Creating Online Courses

If you have specialized knowledge, use it to create an online course. If you partner with a site like Udemy, you can set your price — between $20 and $200 per course — and keep a portion of the earnings based on whether you drive the traffic to the site or Udemy’s advertising attracts the students. If you have specialized knowledge, use it to create an online course.

10. Surf the Internet

There are dozens of ways to make money online. For example, companies want to know what you’re doing online, so they pay data aggregators like Nielsen to collect that information.

To do this, Nielsen pays people to share details about their computer and mobile phone usage by installing an app. You can earn up to $50 for each mobile device, plus sweepstakes entries for computers. It just takes a few minutes to register, set up and earn rewards.

11. Trade Cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrencies are currencies electronically created and controlled in a decentralized manner instead of by a government. Types of cryptocurrencies include Bitcoin and Litecoin.

Trading cryptocurrencies can be lucrative — Bitcoin’s value has spiked considerably in recent months. Trading cryptocurrencies isn’t without risk, however. If the price plummets, you could lose your investment. There is potential to make a significant return on your investment but requires strategic risk management and patience to navigate through the dynamic landscape. The potential earnings depend on how much you invest, the market and your trading strategy.

Online Jobs

Whether you’re driven by a financial need, or just want to do something productive in your downtime, here’s a few ways to make extra cash online.

12. Become a Remote Sales Agent

If you have a smooth voice and like talking to customers, sign up as a sales agent. You’ll take calls like you would in a physical call center, but some sales agent positions are remote jobs.

For example, you can sign up with LiveOps to take calls. First, you must apply, be accepted and complete a company training course. Depending on the job, you could be paid between 25 cents and 34 cents per minute and receive incentives for selling certain products.

13. Become a Virtual Fitness Instructor

If you like helping people get in shape but don’t like traveling to the gym or to other people’s homes, consider marketing yourself as a virtual fitness instructor. You might need to get certifications to gain credibility with clients so you can oversee their workouts via webcam or other technology. Alternatively, you can have short online meetings with clients and provide them with workouts to do on their own. Either way, you can work from home. According to ZipRecruiter, you can make an average of $29 an hour and earn a National Academy of Sports Medicine, or NASM, certificate and begin taking clients in just four weeks.

14. Serve as an E-Juror

You can make extra cash by serving as a mock juror so attorneys can practice their arguments and judge the value of their cases. Sites such as eJury recruit U.S. citizens over 18 who haven’t been convicted of a felony.

You can’t be an attorney, paralegal, or legal assistant — or closely related to an attorney or employed by a law firm. Mock juries typically have 25 to 50 virtual jurors and for each verdict online rendered, e-jurors can earn $20 and $60 per case depending on the time required.

15. Sell Unused Stuff

You could host a garage sale, but there’s no guarantee you’d get enough people who want to buy your things. If you’re looking for quick cash, consider selling items around your house, including your CDs, DVDs, games or books on the Decluttr site. Just enter the barcode, and Decluttr will tell you how much it will pay you for it. If selling clothing or accessories, check out ThredUp, eBay and/or Poshmark. Prices depend on the condition and brand of the item.

16. Test Websites

If you like surfing the internet, consider becoming a website tester for UserTesting. Companies that are launching new sites will pay you to provide feedback about them and perform tasks to make sure they’re functioning properly.

On UserTesting, pay depends on the test type, and you get paid about 14 days after submitting.

17. Get Cash Back When You Shop

Sign up with Rakuten to get cash back when you shop online. It’s a quick process that doesn’t require much time. Then you’ll download the browser extension and start shopping. Rakuten partners with more than 3,500 stores. You can also qualify for a $30 payday for each friend you refer to Rakuten. The amount you’ll earn depends on the brand. According to CNBC, “cash back can be as low as 1% and as much as around 20% — and there’s no limit to how much money you can cash out.” The site explains, “For example, when clicking through Rakuten you might typically earn 3% cash back from purchases made at Ulta Beauty, 2.5% cash back from GameStop, 3% from JCPenney and 1.5% from Nike. So let’s say you spend $100 at Ulta Beauty; you’ll earn $3 for that purchase.”

18. Create an Online Business Translating Foreign Documents

If you speak more than one language, you can make money working from home and translating documents. ProZ.com acts as a marketplace for translators to connect with people and companies who need translation services. On ProZ.com, clients request applications for translations and select the translator they want to conduct at-home jobs. It doesn’t take long to register as a freelancer and rates vary by project.

19. Answer Questions via Text

If you’re good at finding answers quickly, consider becoming a member at, IQ a site that enables customers to ask questions and get answers quickly. After you’ve signed up, you’ll instantly receive up to 25 cents per answer. The number of questions you receive depends on your demographics and location, so keep your profile updated so you don’t miss out on questions.

20. Perform Tasks on Amazon’s Mechanical Turk Website

Amazon has created a marketplace for tasks (the Amazon Mechanical Turk marketplace) that require human intelligence for completion. Businesses post tasks and how much the pay is for completing them.

Tasks include identifying pictures or videos, transcribing audio recordings and conducting research. Depending on the task, you might have to prove your qualifications before you can claim it. The faster you complete tasks, the more you can make. How much you’ll earn varies on the task and business, but it’s a quick and easy process to set up your account profile and search for jobs you want to take on.

21. Get Paid to Play Games

Show off your gaming skills on Twitch and earn anywhere from $50 to $1,500 per month depending on the amount of followers you have. To monetize your channel, you can join an affiliate program if you meet the requirements of reaching 50 followers, streaming for eight hours, streaming on seven different days and having an average of three viewers.

22. Tutor Students Online

If you have a knack for explaining difficult subjects and helping students get better grades, consider tutoring online. You can find your own students and set your own rates to create an online business, or you can sign up to tutor with an existing company such as Tutor.com.

Tutor.com requires you to be at least a college sophomore, and you must be a subject matter expert in the areas you want to tutor. You must work at least five hours per week at Tutor.com. According to ZipRecruiter, you can make an average of $21 an hour; with Chegg, however, you can make $18 to $32 per hour of tutoring.

23. Become an English Proficiency Test Grader

To test for English proficiency, foreign students take tests that include writing paragraphs, which need to be scored. Companies such as Measurement Incorporated need people to grade the tests. The base pay rate for the reader/evaluator position with this company is $15 per hour, but it can be higher in some cases. There are several steps to the hiring process and you must go through training before taking on projects.

24. Watch Promotional Videos

Some companies put together videos they want consumers to watch — and sites like InboxDollars find and reward consumers willing to do it. You’ll earn a little cash for each video you watch. If there aren’t any videos available to watch, InboxDollars also has surveys you can take and games you can play to earn additional rewards. Whether you have a few minutes, or all day, you can earn up to $60 a month.

25. Share Your Spending History

Companies want to know what you’re spending money on. Snap pictures of your receipts, and upload them to the ReceiptPal app to earn entries into sweepstakes and points you can redeem for gift cards. You have to be 18 years or older and not submit business receipts. You can only earn about $5 a month, but it requires little effort.

26. Sell Coupons Online

If you have any coupons around you know you won’t use, someone else might be willing to pay for them. For example, if someone is planning to buy a new laptop, a “10% off” coupon could save him a substantial amount, which might motivate him to pay you a portion of what he’d save to get the coupon. eBay does have some restrictions on coupon sales, however. You can never sell coupons for free items, and you can sell just 25 coupons — or up to $100 worth — each month.

27. Share Your Knowledge

If you have specialized knowledge, you can monetize it by signing up as an expert to help others online. For example, JustAnswer will pay you to share your expertise.

You must apply for each category you feel you’re qualified to provide answers for, and you need to have a degree or certification in that area. New experts earn 20% of whatever the user pays, and over time, you can get up to 50%. JustAnswer pays via PayPal, and you need at least $20 in your PayPal account to make withdrawals.

28. Search the Web With Bing

Switching your search engine is an easy way to make money from home. Microsoft, for example, will reward you for using Bing to search the internet. You earn points for activities like searches, which you can redeem for movies, games, and gift cards. According to Microsoft, “Level 1 members earn up to 5 points a day, 150 points a month, when searching Bing in Microsoft Edge on PC or mobile. Level 2 members earn up to 20 points a day, 600 points a month, when searching Bing in Microsoft Edge on PC or mobile.”

29. Be a Virtual Assistant

People will pay you to assist them with a range of tasks from canceling cable to scheduling appointments. “Virtual business assistance is an opportunity with so much variety and need that many people are able to find a place here,” said Angie Nelson of The Work At Home Wife. “In-demand skills can run the gamut from customer service and email management to optimizing eBay listings and setting up email funnels.”

At Fancy Hands, pay ranges from 50 cents to $10 per task — the faster you complete tasks, the higher your earning potential.

Creative Ventures

Not all side hustles have to be boring. Show off your creative talents and skillset with these gigs to bring in extra money.

30. Do Voice Overs or Audio Narration

Use your voice to make money. Sign up for Voices to lend your vocals to online ads, animation, audiobooks and more. It just takes a few minutes to create an account and you can earn anywhere from $5.00 to $2,499.00. Payment is sent 14 days after job completion.

31. Flip Furniture

If you’re crafty and love getting your hands dirty, restoring old furniture and reselling it is a great way to build up your bank account. While this side hustle takes more time than others, it can be a rewarding way to spend your downtime.



To find furniture, you can hit up thrift stores and garage sales, look for free curb alerts in neighborhoods or unwanted furniture. To get started, you’ll need the right tools and supplies and once your piece is finished, you can sell it on sites like Next Door, Facebook Marketplace or your social media platforms.



How much varies on many factors, but you can earn a few hundred to thousands depending on how much time and effort you put into it.

32. Sell Stock Photographs

Whether you’re an amateur or pro for capturing the perfect shot, you could turn those pictures into cash. Sites such as Shutterstock where you can make between 15% and 40% from each sale’s price. The minimum payout is $35. Adobe Stock also enables users to upload images and get paid when people purchase them.

You can earn 33% in royalties for every image you sell. A good picture can earn you thousands of dollars if it’s downloaded a lot. You must have exclusive rights to the photos, and you must include signed releases for any recognizable people or private property in the images.

33. Host Dinner Events for Guests

If you like to cook — and others like to eat your food — you could make money by hosting dinners at your home. Companies like EatWith coordinate guests for your dinner parties.

You must apply and host a demo event so the company can verify your culinary and hosting abilities. If you’re accepted, you go through additional training — and then you’ll be on your way to making up to $700 per event.

34. Make and Sell Crafts

If you’re a crafty person, selling some of your online handiwork might top your list of ways to make money at home. Sites such as Etsy make it easy: You pay no monthly fee, just a 20-cent listing fee.

Etsy charges 6.5% of the total order amount once an item sells. You can sell handmade creations and vintage goods in your Etsy shop.

35. Write a Book

Thanks to the advent of online publishing, you don’t need to have a connection with a big publishing house to deliver your story to the public. In fact, you can publish an e-book digitally through Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing. You can set your own price and earn 60% of it in royalty payments.

36. Pick Up Side Gigs as a Freelance Graphic Designer

Put your creative skills to work and sign up for Upwork where you can earn an average of $25 an hour. Creating a profile will take a few minutes and according to the site, “Hourly contracts are based on a weekly billing cycle. The weekly billing period ends on Sunday. Your funds will be available 10 days later–the following Wednesday. Some contracts are eligible for faster payments.”

Offline Side Gigs

Not all side gigs have to be online. Here are a few ideas for earning extra cash without surfing the web all day.

37. Iron and Fold Clothes

If you don’t mind ironing, washing and folding clothes, there is money to be made. Laundry Care is a nationwide service that provides customized laundry preferences to residential and commercial clients. The company is always in need of reliable job-seekers to take on clients. For this gig, you’ll need a reliable car to pick up and drop off laundry, a washer and dryer, a smartphone to download the app and a professional attitude.

Payments take one to three business days to process and per the site, “For our most popular service, wash and fold for clothing, you are paid $20 per bag plus a service fee of $3. This does not include tips that may be added by the client and paid 100% to you.”

38. Sell Your Hair

If your friends tell you they wish they had your hair, you might have a source of income growing right on your head.

Sites such as HairSellon provide an easy way to make money from home: You can list your hair for sale, and the site even has a calculator to help you set a reasonable price depending on its length, thickness and color.

39. Pet Sit

If you love animals, getting paid to watch other people’s pets is a dream job.

Sites such as Rover connect pet sitters with pet owners. You’ll need to set up a profile explaining why you’d be a great pet sitter; but, once you’re approved, you can set your own rates and hours. You could earn more than $1,000 per month, according to Rover–though you should factor in that, after Rover’s 20% fee, that is $800. According to pet sitters on Rover, you can start getting clients within the first month, but keep in mind it can take about a week or so for the site to approve your profile.

40. Recycle for Cash

Recycling helps Earth by reducing pollution, but it can also put some cash in your pocket and doesn’t require a lot of time. Some states implement a bottle deposit you can get back when you turn in used bottles at collection centers. For example, in California, you can earn 5 cents for most glass and aluminum cans and 10 cents for 24-ounce or larger bottles.

41. Turn Your Home Into a Bed and Breakfast

If you don’t mind sharing your home with people, you can sign up to rent it to vacationers. On sites like Airbnb, you can list your space, set your rate and wait for guests to sign up. You have the flexibility to rent when you want and close up shop when you want your house to yourself. You set the rules, the nightly rate and how often you have guests. How much you’ll rake depends on how often you rent out your place and how much you’ll charge.

42. Rent Out Office Space in Your Home

The home office space you never ended up using could be worth money to someone who wants an office outside of the home but doesn’t want the associated cost or inflexibility of a traditional office space lease. You can set your own prices and decide when and for how long you want to rent your space. You can advertise on Craigslist for free, include amenities like a small fridge in the space or bottled water and determine the rent based on the square footage of the room.

43. Detail Cars

Everyone loves a clean car, but doesn’t always have time for a proper car wash. That’s where your side hustle comes in. Wash and wax cars for $50 to $100 per vehicle. Start up costs include needed supplies that will cost less than $30 from Amazon and it doesn’t require a lot of time to set up. Tell your neighbors and friends you’re detailing cars on weekends and ask for word-of-mouth referrals. Payment should be received after each job is complete.

44. Changes at Home/Managing Monthly Bills

By making a few tweaks at home, you can save a lot of money!

45. Adjust Your Home’s Temperature

You can increase your bottom line by reducing your heating and cooling costs. Even if you’re always home, if you raise your thermostat by only two degrees and use your ceiling fan, you can slash your air conditioning costs by up to 14%, according to Energy Star.

46. Pay Your Car Insurance in Full

Instead of relying on monthly payments, save about 4.7% by paying your annual or six-month insurance premium in full, according to Experian. As long as your insurance company has a website, you can boost your bottom line from the comfort of your favorite chair.

47. Negotiate Your Interest Rates on Credit Cards

If you have credit card balances, calling your credit card company to try to lower your interest rate works 80% of the time, according to CNBC. Even a small decrease in your rate can save you money.

For example, say you carry a $10,000 balance: A 3% rate reduction would save you $300. Leverage how long you’ve been a customer and how you pay on time to increase your chances of success.

48. Empty Your Closet

If you have a closet full of clothes that you rarely wear, resell those clothes and put some cash in your pocket. Sites such as Tradesy allow you to list items that are in great condition as long as they’re authentic. You won’t pay a listing fee, but you’ll pay $7.50 for sold items that are less than $50. If the amount is $50 or over, then the Tradesy fee increases to 19.8%.

49. Take Stock of Your Memberships

Cutting unnecessary memberships is as valuable to your budget as generating extra income. Go through all of your current memberships and subscriptions to make sure they’re worth what you’re paying. To help find lurking expenses, consider an app like Trim, which shows your recurring costs and can even cancel subscriptions for you. You can save anywhere from a few bucks to hundreds of dollars in no time.

50. Lend Money to People

If you have extra money, you can earn up to 10% per year in profit by investing in peer-to-peer lending which doesn’t require a lot of time. Sites such as LendingClub allow you to invest in small portions of loans to other people. If the borrower defaults, however, you lose your investment. How much you’ll make depends on how much you invest.

51. Host Direct-Sales Parties

Direct sales companies pay representatives to host parties and sell their products. You host events and invite friends, family and neighbors over to see and buy a company’s products — and you keep a portion of the sales.

If you work for a single-level, direct-sales company, you can expect to earn up to 50% of what you sell. You don’t need to have strong e-commerce skills or a background in business–just an outgoing personality and the willingness to host. Companies to check out to get you started include Amway, Avon and Pampered Chef.

Nicole Spector and Michael Keenan contributed to the reporting for this article.

