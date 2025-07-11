50 Stores Where You Can Pay With Crypto

Cryptocurrencies have been around for more than 15 years, with Bitcoin leading the way back in 2009. Most cryptos have been speculative, as investors buy into various digital coins hoping that they gain value.

However, the underlying promise of cryptocurrencies is revolutionary for our financial system. No centralized bank controls the supply of crypto, which shields them from inflation. Cryptocurrencies act as a decentralized way to exchange money for goods and services. While most crypto conversions revolve around these coins as investments, some stores are following through on the commerce part.

There are many retailers and online businesses that let people pay for products and services with crypto. Digital currencies like Bitcoin aren’t legal tender in most parts of the world, but if you’re buying from one of these 50 places, it might as well be legal tender for those purchases.

25 Stores That Let You Make Direct Crypto Purchases

You can make direct crypto purchases at various stores. If you have Bitcoin or another qualifying cryptocurrency in your digital wallet, you can make a purchase at these retailers.

The Home Depot Whole Foods Chipotle Ace Jewelers AMC AltusHost Avnet BitPay Travel Chess.com Cornerstone Title CRM Jewelers CyberGhost VPN Dallas Mavericks ExpressVPN HackerOne IFLW JetFinder JM Bullion Jomashop Lanieri Marc Gebauer McCarthy Uniforms Menufy Monarch Air Newegg

25 Stores That Let You Make Indirect Crypto Purchases

Indirect purchases involve using cryptocurrencies to buy a gift card. You can then use the gift card that you bought with Bitcoin to buy products or services at retailers that accept indirect crypto purchases. Here’s the list:

Adidas 1800 Flowers Ikea Nike Apple Airbnb Autozone Barnes & Noble Bath & Body Works Best Buy Burger King Buffalo Wild Wings Chainalysis Darden Delta Domino’s Doordash Fanatics Gap Gamestop Google Play Grubhub Guitar Center H&M Hotels.com

Should You Use Cryptocurrencies To Buy Products And Services?

Using cryptocurrencies to buy products and services can feel amazing for people who align with Bitcoin’s original mission. The cryptocurrency is still in its early stages and can replace fiat currencies in the best-case scenario.

However, you shouldn’t rush to buy products with cryptocurrencies right away. If you buy something with crypto, it’s treated as selling crypto and realizing capital gains. Furthermore, when you use crypto to make a purchase, you may not have control over which tax lot is used for the transaction.

You will have to consider how each purchase will affect next year’s tax bill, and that can be quite cumbersome, especially for people who got into cryptocurrencies early.

People who have access to fiat currencies should stick with those for now. However, people who are in underbanked communities without access to a viable fiat currency may want to use cryptocurrencies for their purchases. Crypto as a whole benefits this group greatly, since they can avoid fiat currencies with high inflation rates and can transfer money overseas instantly without any of the high fees that financial institutions charge.

Will More Stores Accept Cryptocurrencies?

Many businesses react to changes in consumer demand and preferences, so it should be no surprise to see additional retailers open up to crypto purchases in the future. Amazon and Walmart are currently experimenting with their own stablecoins, further highlighting how cryptocurrencies will change finance forever.

It’s not just a good deal for you to make purchases with crypto. By making crypto transactions more common, retailers get to avoid the high fees that credit card companies charge on each transaction. It makes financial sense for businesses to accept crypto purchases, and with the asset becoming more mainstream, these types of purchases may become more common.

It also helps that financial institutions have been loading up on Bitcoin and offering Bitcoin ETFs. This strong demand for Bitcoin has resulted in less dramatic price swings for the digital asset than investors have been used to over the years. Bitcoin’s market cap is currently above $2 trillion, so it’s less subject to dramatic price movements, and that can boost the asset’s appeal.

