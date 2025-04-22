Personal Finance

50 Most Affordable, Fastest-Growing Cities in 2025

April 22, 2025 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates->

Texas is officially home to the most cities that are fast-growing and affordable enough for your money. The Lone Star State recently swept a new GOBankingRates study ranking the most affordable U.S. places that have large population growth, with 12 cities to rank out out of the top 50.

Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Try This: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

For this study, GOBankingRates used qualifying cities with populations of 100,000, a 1-year and 5-year population growth larger than the national growth rate and average rental or mortgage costs lower than the national average. The U.S. Census American Community Survey from 2018, 2022 and 2023 helped source each city’s total population, total households and household median income, all of which were used to calculate the 1-year and 5-year population changes. 

Austin night skyline.

Key Findings

  • Frisco, Texas, is the nation’s most affordable, fastest-growing city. Within a five-year span, the population has increased by 26.9%. The annual cost of living is reasonable for both renters and homeowners, with renters paying $46,718 and homeowners $72,262 annually.
  • Frisco, Goodyear, McKinney, Fishers, Allen, Carmel, League City, Lewisville, Olathe and Round Rock ranked as the 10 fastest-growing and most affordable cities. More than half of these cities are based in Texas. The remaining states represented include Arizona, Indiana and Kansas.
  • Texas dominated the top 50 with 12 cities. These include Frisco (#1), McKinney (#3), Allen (#5), League City (#7), Lewisville (#8), Round Rock (#10), Pearland (#11), Denton (#19), Fort Worth (#26), Austin (#35), Edinburg (#43) and Killeen (#49). 

Ranked in order from largest to smallest population change and most to least affordable are the 50 fastest-growing, most affordable cities in 2025.

See More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

View Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities

New Downtown Frisco Texas from the air - Image.

1. Frisco, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 26.9%
  • 1-year population growth: 4%
  • Median household income: $146,158
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,718
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $72,262
  • Average home value: $678,435

Discover More: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses

Afternoon aerial view of single family housing neighborhood near downtown Goodyear, Arizona, USA.

2. Goodyear, Arizona

  • 5-year population growth: 32.8%
  • 1-year population growth: 5.5%
  • Median household income: $101,814
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $49,011
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $58,494
  • Average home value: $478,276
Historic Downtown McKinney Square in Texas

3. McKinney, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 16.6%
  • 1-year population growth: 3.1%
  • Median household income: $120,273
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,023
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $58,907
  • Average home value: $512,667
Fishers-IN

4. Fishers, Indiana

  • 5-year population growth: 13.8%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.9%
  • Median household income: $128,141
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,989
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,414
  • Average home value: $438,966
Texas-Allen

5. Allen, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 8.5%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.1%
  • Median household income: $129,130
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,456
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $58,678
  • Average home value: $514,490
City hall building in Carmel, Indiana.

6. Carmel, Indiana

  • 5-year population growth: 11.5%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.1%
  • Median household income: $134,602
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,507
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $62,126
  • Average home value: $553,141

Be Aware: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State

League City, Texas.

7. League City, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 13.9%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.3%
  • Median household income: $119,870
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,264
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $47,459
  • Average home value: $369,058
Bluebonnet blossom near lake park in Lewisville, Texas, USA.

8. Lewisville, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 22.5%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.6%
  • Median household income: $85,002
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,995
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,007
  • Average home value: $404,946
Beautiful lake in Olathe, Kansas, United States.

9. Olathe, Kansas

  • 5-year population growth: 5.7%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.1%
  • Median household income: $112,232
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,070
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $51,825
  • Average home value: $401,785
Highway turnaround travel destination Round rock , Texas small town aerial drone view looking straight down.

10. Round Rock, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 3.4%
  • 1-year population growth: 3.2%
  • Median household income: $97,187
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $42,390
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $52,364
  • Average home value: $433,767
Pearland Texas

11. Pearland, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 6.9%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.2%
  • Median household income: $112,470
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $51,032
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,241
  • Average home value: $376,350

For You: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025

Black and tan horse on an Idaho farm with a wooden barn.

12. Nampa, Idaho

  • 5-year population growth: 16%
  • 1-year population growth: 3.6%
  • Median household income: $72,122
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,684
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $50,656
  • Average home value: $404,082
Residential subdivision in Murfreesboro, TN.

13. Murfreesboro, Tennessee

  • 5-year population growth: 20.3%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.7%
  • Median household income: $76,241
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,275
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $52,728
  • Average home value: $410,857
Peoria, Arizona Aerial At The Golden Hour stock photo

14. Peoria, Arizona

  • 5-year population growth: 18.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.6%
  • Median household income: $93,403
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $50,490
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,963
  • Average home value: $495,587

15. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

  • 5-year population growth: 12.2%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.1%
  • Median household income: $85,755
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,823
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $47,207
  • Average home value: $348,895
Surprise, Arizona, USA - January 4, 2022: Afternoon sunlight shines on the public city Civic Center and City Hall of Surprise, Arizona.

16. Surprise, Arizona

  • 5-year population growth: 12.5%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.7%
  • Median household income: $93,371
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $56,465
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $62,596
  • Average home value: $432,225

Explore More: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer

Daybreak over field.

17. Concord, North Carolina

  • 5-year population growth: 18.7%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.1%
  • Median household income: $84,752
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,267
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $49,274
  • Average home value: $376,098
Chandler is a city in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, and a prominent suburb of the Phoenix, Arizona, Metropolitan Statistical Area.

18. Chandler, Arizona

  • 5-year population growth: 11.9%
  • 1-year population growth: 0.9%
  • Median household income: $103,691
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,908
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,788
  • Average home value: $536,681
Aerial photo iInterstate 35 Denton Texas stock photo

19. Denton, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 10%
  • 1-year population growth: 3.3%
  • Median household income: $73,719
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $41,775
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $47,235
  • Average home value: $362,723
Sioux Falls is the most populous city in the U.

20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

  • 5-year population growth: 13.5%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.2%
  • Median household income: $74,714
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $36,600
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,244
  • Average home value: $324,217
Palm Bay Florida

21. Palm Bay, Florida

  • 5-year population growth: 13.6%
  • 1-year population growth: 3.1%
  • Median household income: $67,521
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,481
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,092
  • Average home value: $308,797

Find Out: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities

Henderson, Nevada, USA - April 6, 2019: Evening view of the Emerald Island Casino along Market Street in the downtown district.

22. Henderson, Nevada

  • 5-year population growth: 11.4%
  • 1-year population growth: 2%
  • Median household income: $88,654
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,942
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,049
  • Average home value: $507,401
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - March 06, 2020: Las Vegas skyline with Nellis Air Force Base in the foreground.

23. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • 5-year population growth: 14.3%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.6%
  • Median household income: $76,772
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $49,408
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,869
  • Average home value: $411,605
Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, USA - April 27, 2018: Daytime view of shops and buildings along S Main Street in the historic Rose District.

24. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

  • 5-year population growth: 7.8%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.5%
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,169
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $43,043
  • Average home value: $275,440
Clarksville is a city in and the county seat of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

25. Clarksville, Tennessee

  • 5-year population growth: 14.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.4%
  • Median household income: $66,786
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,016
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $44,383
  • Average home value: $305,125
Cars wait at stoplight next to Leddy's Boot store at the landmark Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

26. Fort Worth, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 10%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.8%
  • Median household income: $76,602
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $42,209
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $42,844
  • Average home value: $300,115

For You: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

27. Madison, Wisconsin

  • 5-year population growth: 9.3%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.6%
  • Median household income: $76,983
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,320
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,633
  • Average home value: $431,553
Huntsville, Alabama stock photo

28. Huntsville, Alabama

  • 5-year population growth: 13%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.8%
  • Median household income: $70,778
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,409
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $42,970
  • Average home value: $272,010
Thornton, Colorado

29. Thornton, Colorado

  • 5-year population growth: 6.2%
  • 1-year population growth: 0.8%
  • Median household income: $100,985
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $48,639
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $62,450
  • Average home value: $540,519
Rochester, Minnesota, USA - June 11, 2017: Daytime view of the front entrance of the Gonda Building-Mayo Clinic in the heart of downtown.

30. Rochester, Minnesota

  • 5-year population growth: 6.8%
  • 1-year population growth: 0.7%
  • Median household income: $87,767
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $41,894
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,420
  • Average home value: $330,550
Durham, NC skyline with the Hill building on the left and Durham Centre on the right.

31. Durham, North Carolina

  • 5-year population growth: 9.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.5%
  • Median household income: $79,234
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,122
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $51,307
  • Average home value: $403,006

Read More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?

Boats exiting the Great Bridge Locks.

32. Chesapeake, Virginia

  • 5-year population growth: 5.6%
  • 1-year population growth: 0.7%
  • Median household income: $94,189
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,760
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,807
  • Average home value: $414,816
Sparks Nevada

33. Sparks, Nevada

  • 5-year population growth: 10.7%
  • 1-year population growth: 1%
  • Median household income: $86,979
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,287
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $59,907
  • Average home value: $517,816
Spokane Valley Washington

34. Spokane Valley, Washington

  • 5-year population growth: 9.8%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.6%
  • Median household income: $70,722
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,917
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $50,280
  • Average home value: $403,655
Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

35. Austin, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 3.4%
  • 1-year population growth: 1%
  • Median household income: $91,461
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,044
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,838
  • Average home value: $542,887
Fall in Reno Nevada along the riverwalk.

36. Reno, Nevada

  • 5-year population growth: 10.9%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.4%
  • Median household income: $78,448
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,609
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $63,108
  • Average home value: $567,613

Trending Now: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class

Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.

37. Lakeland, Florida

  • 5-year population growth: 10.5%
  • 1-year population growth: 2.3%
  • Median household income: $60,947
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,135
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,353
  • Average home value: $316,979
Bakersfield, California, USA - April 17, 2019: Daytime view of theNile Theater and Padre Hotel in the heart of the downtown district.

38. Bakersfield, California

  • 5-year population growth: 8.7%
  • 1-year population growth: 1%
  • Median household income: $77,397
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,344
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $50,573
  • Average home value: $394,348
Oklahoma City, OK, USA –.

39. Oklahoma City

  • 5-year population growth: 8.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.1%
  • Median household income: $66,702
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $39,567
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $38,032
  • Average home value: $200,498
Visalia is a city situated in the agricultural San Joaquin Valley of California, approximately 230 miles southeast of San Francisco.

40. Visalia, California

  • 5-year population growth: 8.8%
  • 1-year population growth: 0.8%
  • Median household income: $79,952
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $49,530
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,219
  • Average home value: $388,842
Fargo, North Dakota, USA - June 12, 2017: Daytime view of the Fargo Theatre along Broadway N in the Downtown Historic District.

41. Fargo, North Dakota

  • 5-year population growth: 7.4%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.4%
  • Median household income: $66,029
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $34,968
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $44,032
  • Average home value: $311,759

Learn More: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

42. Charlotte, North Carolina

  • 5-year population growth: 5.3%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.3%
  • Median household income: $78,438
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,278
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $51,963
  • Average home value: $403,178
Edinburg, Texas.

43. Edinburg, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 9.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.6%
  • Median household income: $57,789
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $35,277
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $37,536
  • Average home value: $210,010
Billings Montana downtown

44. Billings, Montana

  • 5-year population growth: 8.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.1%
  • Median household income: $71,855
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $39,048
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $49,495
  • Average home value: $389,820
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

45. Orlando, Florida

  • 5-year population growth: 13.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.3%
  • Median household income: $69,268
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $48,930
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,784
  • Average home value: $406,930
Aerial view to Pioneers museum in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

46. Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • 5-year population growth: 5.6%
  • 1-year population growth: 0.7%
  • Median household income: $83,198
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,411
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,908
  • Average home value: $460,117

Discover Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, USA Skyline Aerial.

47. Raleigh, North Carolina

  • 5-year population growth: 3%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.1%
  • Median household income: $82,424
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,532
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,289
  • Average home value: $443,947
Aerial view of residential neighborhood in the Autumn.

48. Aurora, Colorado

  • 5-year population growth: 7.3%
  • 1-year population growth: 0.7%
  • Median household income: $84,320
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,855
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $60,213
  • Average home value: $502,568
Killeen, Texas - August 25th 2016: Residential neighborhood in the South with blue sky in the background.

49. Killeen, Texas

  • 5-year population growth: 9.1%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.6%
  • Median household income: $58,339
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $38,975
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $38,618
  • Average home value: $217,761
A gorgeous aerial view of Ponte Vedra Beach in Jacksonville, Florida.

50. Jacksonville, Florida

  • 5-year population growth: 9.4%
  • 1-year population growth: 1.2%
  • Median household income: $66,981
  • Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,087
  • Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,414
  • Average home value: $298,418

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities to find the most affordable places with large population growth. Using the Census American Community surveys from 2018, 2022 and 2023, the total population, total households and household median income were all sourced and used to calculate the [1] 1-year and [2] 5-year population changes. To qualify for this study, the city had to have a total population of at least 100,000, a 1-year and 5-year population growth larger than the national growth rate from the same time period and an average rental cost or average mortgage cost lower than the national average. Relevant data was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and Zillow Home Value Index, Federal Reserve Economic Data, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the median household income and the total cost of living for homeowners and total cost of living for renters was used to calculate the [3] leftover savings for homeowners and [4] leftover savings for renters. [1] The 1-year population change, [2] 5-year population change, [3] leftover savings for homeowners, and [4] leftover savings for renters were all scored and sorted. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 15, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

  • 6 Used Luxury SUVs That Are a Good Investment for Retirees
  • How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires -- and How You Can, Too
  • 7 Overpriced Grocery Items Frugal People Should Quit Buying in 2025
  • 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

    • This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Affordable, Fastest-Growing Cities in 2025

    The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Tags

    Personal Finance
    GOBankingRates
    GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
    More articles by this source->

    More Related Articles

    Info icon

    This data feed is not available at this time.

    Data is currently not available

    Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.