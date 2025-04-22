50 Most Affordable, Fastest-Growing Cities in 2025

Texas is officially home to the most cities that are fast-growing and affordable enough for your money. The Lone Star State recently swept a new GOBankingRates study ranking the most affordable U.S. places that have large population growth, with 12 cities to rank out out of the top 50.

For this study, GOBankingRates used qualifying cities with populations of 100,000, a 1-year and 5-year population growth larger than the national growth rate and average rental or mortgage costs lower than the national average. The U.S. Census American Community Survey from 2018, 2022 and 2023 helped source each city’s total population, total households and household median income, all of which were used to calculate the 1-year and 5-year population changes.

Key Findings

Frisco, Texas, is the nation’s most affordable, fastest-growing city. Within a five-year span, the population has increased by 26.9%. The annual cost of living is reasonable for both renters and homeowners, with renters paying $46,718 and homeowners $72,262 annually.

fastest-growing city. Within a five-year span, the population has increased by 26.9%. The annual cost of living is reasonable for both renters and homeowners, with renters paying $46,718 and homeowners $72,262 annually. Frisco, Goodyear, McKinney, Fishers, Allen, Carmel, League City, Lewisville, Olathe and Round Rock ranked as the 10 fastest-growing and most affordable cities. More than half of these cities are based in Texas. The remaining states represented include Arizona, Indiana and Kansas.

Fishers, Allen, Carmel, League City, Lewisville, Olathe and Round Rock ranked as the 10 fastest-growing and most affordable cities. More than half of these cities are based in Texas. The remaining states represented include Arizona, Indiana and Kansas. Texas dominated the top 50 with 12 cities. These include Frisco (#1), McKinney (#3), Allen (#5), League City (#7), Lewisville (#8), Round Rock (#10), Pearland (#11), Denton (#19), Fort Worth (#26), Austin (#35), Edinburg (#43) and Killeen (#49).

Ranked in order from largest to smallest population change and most to least affordable are the 50 fastest-growing, most affordable cities in 2025.

1. Frisco, Texas

5-year population growth: 26.9%

26.9% 1-year population growth: 4%

4% Median household income: $146,158

$146,158 Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,718

$46,718 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $72,262

$72,262 Average home value: $678,435

2. Goodyear, Arizona

5-year population growth: 32.8%

32.8% 1-year population growth: 5.5%

5.5% Median household income: $101,814

$101,814 Total cost of living for renter annually: $49,011

$49,011 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $58,494

$58,494 Average home value: $478,276

3. McKinney, Texas

5-year population growth: 16.6%

16.6% 1-year population growth: 3.1%

3.1% Median household income: $120,273

$120,273 Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,023

$45,023 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $58,907

$58,907 Average home value: $512,667

4. Fishers, Indiana

5-year population growth: 13.8%

13.8% 1-year population growth: 1.9%

1.9% Median household income: $128,141

$128,141 Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,989

$46,989 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,414

$54,414 Average home value: $438,966

5. Allen, Texas

5-year population growth: 8.5%

8.5% 1-year population growth: 2.1%

2.1% Median household income: $129,130

$129,130 Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,456

$44,456 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $58,678

$58,678 Average home value: $514,490

6. Carmel, Indiana

5-year population growth: 11.5%

11.5% 1-year population growth: 1.1%

1.1% Median household income: $134,602

$134,602 Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,507

$46,507 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $62,126

$62,126 Average home value: $553,141

7. League City, Texas

5-year population growth: 13.9%

13.9% 1-year population growth: 1.3%

1.3% Median household income: $119,870

$119,870 Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,264

$44,264 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $47,459

$47,459 Average home value: $369,058

8. Lewisville, Texas

5-year population growth: 22.5%

22.5% 1-year population growth: 2.6%

2.6% Median household income: $85,002

$85,002 Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,995

$43,995 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,007

$53,007 Average home value: $404,946

9. Olathe, Kansas

5-year population growth: 5.7%

5.7% 1-year population growth: 1.1%

1.1% Median household income: $112,232

$112,232 Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,070

$45,070 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $51,825

$51,825 Average home value: $401,785

10. Round Rock, Texas

5-year population growth: 3.4%

3.4% 1-year population growth: 3.2%

3.2% Median household income: $97,187

$97,187 Total cost of living for renter annually: $42,390

$42,390 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $52,364

$52,364 Average home value: $433,767

11. Pearland, Texas

5-year population growth: 6.9%

6.9% 1-year population growth: 1.2%

1.2% Median household income: $112,470

$112,470 Total cost of living for renter annually: $51,032

$51,032 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,241

$54,241 Average home value: $376,350

12. Nampa, Idaho

5-year population growth: 16%

16% 1-year population growth: 3.6%

3.6% Median household income: $72,122

$72,122 Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,684

$40,684 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $50,656

$50,656 Average home value: $404,082

13. Murfreesboro, Tennessee

5-year population growth: 20.3%

20.3% 1-year population growth: 2.7%

2.7% Median household income: $76,241

$76,241 Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,275

$45,275 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $52,728

$52,728 Average home value: $410,857

14. Peoria, Arizona

5-year population growth: 18.1%

18.1% 1-year population growth: 1.6%

1.6% Median household income: $93,403

$93,403 Total cost of living for renter annually: $50,490

$50,490 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,963

$61,963 Average home value: $495,587

15. Rio Rancho, New Mexico

5-year population growth: 12.2%

12.2% 1-year population growth: 2.1%

2.1% Median household income: $85,755

$85,755 Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,823

$45,823 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $47,207

$47,207 Average home value: $348,895

16. Surprise, Arizona

5-year population growth: 12.5%

12.5% 1-year population growth: 2.7%

2.7% Median household income: $93,371

$93,371 Total cost of living for renter annually: $56,465

$56,465 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $62,596

$62,596 Average home value: $432,225

17. Concord, North Carolina

5-year population growth: 18.7%

18.7% 1-year population growth: 1.1%

1.1% Median household income: $84,752

$84,752 Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,267

$45,267 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $49,274

$49,274 Average home value: $376,098

18. Chandler, Arizona

5-year population growth: 11.9%

11.9% 1-year population growth: 0.9%

0.9% Median household income: $103,691

$103,691 Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,908

$47,908 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,788

$61,788 Average home value: $536,681

19. Denton, Texas

5-year population growth: 10%

10% 1-year population growth: 3.3%

3.3% Median household income: $73,719

$73,719 Total cost of living for renter annually: $41,775

$41,775 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $47,235

$47,235 Average home value: $362,723

20. Sioux Falls, South Dakota

5-year population growth: 13.5%

13.5% 1-year population growth: 2.2%

2.2% Median household income: $74,714

$74,714 Total cost of living for renter annually: $36,600

$36,600 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,244

$45,244 Average home value: $324,217

21. Palm Bay, Florida

5-year population growth: 13.6%

13.6% 1-year population growth: 3.1%

3.1% Median household income: $67,521

$67,521 Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,481

$46,481 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,092

$45,092 Average home value: $308,797

22. Henderson, Nevada

5-year population growth: 11.4%

11.4% 1-year population growth: 2%

2% Median household income: $88,654

$88,654 Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,942

$47,942 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,049

$61,049 Average home value: $507,401

23. North Las Vegas, Nevada

5-year population growth: 14.3%

14.3% 1-year population growth: 2.6%

2.6% Median household income: $76,772

$76,772 Total cost of living for renter annually: $49,408

$49,408 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,869

$54,869 Average home value: $411,605

24. Broken Arrow, Oklahoma

5-year population growth: 7.8%

7.8% 1-year population growth: 1.5%

1.5% Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,169

$44,169 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $43,043

$43,043 Average home value: $275,440

25. Clarksville, Tennessee

5-year population growth: 14.1%

14.1% 1-year population growth: 2.4%

2.4% Median household income: $66,786

$66,786 Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,016

$40,016 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $44,383

$44,383 Average home value: $305,125

26. Fort Worth, Texas

5-year population growth: 10%

10% 1-year population growth: 1.8%

1.8% Median household income: $76,602

$76,602 Total cost of living for renter annually: $42,209

$42,209 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $42,844

$42,844 Average home value: $300,115

27. Madison, Wisconsin

5-year population growth: 9.3%

9.3% 1-year population growth: 2.6%

2.6% Median household income: $76,983

$76,983 Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,320

$43,320 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,633

$53,633 Average home value: $431,553

28. Huntsville, Alabama

5-year population growth: 13%

13% 1-year population growth: 1.8%

1.8% Median household income: $70,778

$70,778 Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,409

$40,409 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $42,970

$42,970 Average home value: $272,010

29. Thornton, Colorado

5-year population growth: 6.2%

6.2% 1-year population growth: 0.8%

0.8% Median household income: $100,985

$100,985 Total cost of living for renter annually: $48,639

$48,639 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $62,450

$62,450 Average home value: $540,519

30. Rochester, Minnesota

5-year population growth: 6.8%

6.8% 1-year population growth: 0.7%

0.7% Median household income: $87,767

$87,767 Total cost of living for renter annually: $41,894

$41,894 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,420

$45,420 Average home value: $330,550

31. Durham, North Carolina

5-year population growth: 9.1%

9.1% 1-year population growth: 1.5%

1.5% Median household income: $79,234

$79,234 Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,122

$43,122 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $51,307

$51,307 Average home value: $403,006

32. Chesapeake, Virginia

5-year population growth: 5.6%

5.6% 1-year population growth: 0.7%

0.7% Median household income: $94,189

$94,189 Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,760

$47,760 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,807

$53,807 Average home value: $414,816

33. Sparks, Nevada

5-year population growth: 10.7%

10.7% 1-year population growth: 1%

1% Median household income: $86,979

$86,979 Total cost of living for renter annually: $47,287

$47,287 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $59,907

$59,907 Average home value: $517,816

34. Spokane Valley, Washington

5-year population growth: 9.8%

9.8% 1-year population growth: 1.6%

1.6% Median household income: $70,722

$70,722 Total cost of living for renter annually: $40,917

$40,917 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $50,280

$50,280 Average home value: $403,655

35. Austin, Texas

5-year population growth: 3.4%

3.4% 1-year population growth: 1%

1% Median household income: $91,461

$91,461 Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,044

$44,044 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $61,838

$61,838 Average home value: $542,887

36. Reno, Nevada

5-year population growth: 10.9%

10.9% 1-year population growth: 1.4%

1.4% Median household income: $78,448

$78,448 Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,609

$46,609 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $63,108

$63,108 Average home value: $567,613

37. Lakeland, Florida

5-year population growth: 10.5%

10.5% 1-year population growth: 2.3%

2.3% Median household income: $60,947

$60,947 Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,135

$45,135 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,353

$45,353 Average home value: $316,979

38. Bakersfield, California

5-year population growth: 8.7%

8.7% 1-year population growth: 1%

1% Median household income: $77,397

$77,397 Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,344

$46,344 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $50,573

$50,573 Average home value: $394,348

39. Oklahoma City

5-year population growth: 8.1%

8.1% 1-year population growth: 1.1%

1.1% Median household income: $66,702

$66,702 Total cost of living for renter annually: $39,567

$39,567 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $38,032

$38,032 Average home value: $200,498

40. Visalia, California

5-year population growth: 8.8%

8.8% 1-year population growth: 0.8%

0.8% Median household income: $79,952

$79,952 Total cost of living for renter annually: $49,530

$49,530 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,219

$53,219 Average home value: $388,842

41. Fargo, North Dakota

5-year population growth: 7.4%

7.4% 1-year population growth: 1.4%

1.4% Median household income: $66,029

$66,029 Total cost of living for renter annually: $34,968

$34,968 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $44,032

$44,032 Average home value: $311,759

42. Charlotte, North Carolina

5-year population growth: 5.3%

5.3% 1-year population growth: 1.3%

1.3% Median household income: $78,438

$78,438 Total cost of living for renter annually: $45,278

$45,278 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $51,963

$51,963 Average home value: $403,178

43. Edinburg, Texas

5-year population growth: 9.1%

9.1% 1-year population growth: 1.6%

1.6% Median household income: $57,789

$57,789 Total cost of living for renter annually: $35,277

$35,277 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $37,536

$37,536 Average home value: $210,010

44. Billings, Montana

5-year population growth: 8.1%

8.1% 1-year population growth: 1.1%

1.1% Median household income: $71,855

$71,855 Total cost of living for renter annually: $39,048

$39,048 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $49,495

$49,495 Average home value: $389,820

45. Orlando, Florida

5-year population growth: 13.1%

13.1% 1-year population growth: 1.3%

1.3% Median household income: $69,268

$69,268 Total cost of living for renter annually: $48,930

$48,930 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $53,784

$53,784 Average home value: $406,930

46. Colorado Springs, Colorado

5-year population growth: 5.6%

5.6% 1-year population growth: 0.7%

0.7% Median household income: $83,198

$83,198 Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,411

$44,411 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,908

$54,908 Average home value: $460,117

47. Raleigh, North Carolina

5-year population growth: 3%

3% 1-year population growth: 1.1%

1.1% Median household income: $82,424

$82,424 Total cost of living for renter annually: $43,532

$43,532 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $54,289

$54,289 Average home value: $443,947

48. Aurora, Colorado

5-year population growth: 7.3%

7.3% 1-year population growth: 0.7%

0.7% Median household income: $84,320

$84,320 Total cost of living for renter annually: $46,855

$46,855 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $60,213

$60,213 Average home value: $502,568

49. Killeen, Texas

5-year population growth: 9.1%

9.1% 1-year population growth: 1.6%

1.6% Median household income: $58,339

$58,339 Total cost of living for renter annually: $38,975

$38,975 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $38,618

$38,618 Average home value: $217,761

50. Jacksonville, Florida

5-year population growth: 9.4%

9.4% 1-year population growth: 1.2%

1.2% Median household income: $66,981

$66,981 Total cost of living for renter annually: $44,087

$44,087 Total cost of living for homeowner annually: $45,414

$45,414 Average home value: $298,418

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed U.S. cities to find the most affordable places with large population growth. Using the Census American Community surveys from 2018, 2022 and 2023, the total population, total households and household median income were all sourced and used to calculate the [1] 1-year and [2] 5-year population changes. To qualify for this study, the city had to have a total population of at least 100,000, a 1-year and 5-year population growth larger than the national growth rate from the same time period and an average rental cost or average mortgage cost lower than the national average. Relevant data was sourced from Zillow Observed Rental Index and Zillow Home Value Index, Federal Reserve Economic Data, Sperling’s BestPlaces and the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey. Using the median household income and the total cost of living for homeowners and total cost of living for renters was used to calculate the [3] leftover savings for homeowners and [4] leftover savings for renters. [1] The 1-year population change, [2] 5-year population change, [3] leftover savings for homeowners, and [4] leftover savings for renters were all scored and sorted. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 15, 2025.

