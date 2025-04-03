50 Most Affordable Big US Cities To Live In

Inflation has spurred high cost of living across America, and added tariffs and possible trade wars portend even higher prices as well as a possible bear market on Wall Street. This all has many Americans worried about costs — especially if they live in big cities.
Recently, GOBankingRates collated the cost of living for American cities with populations over 100,000, researching such statistics as home values and income levels within those cities. Within that matrix, GOBankingRates selected the 50 most affordable cities.
Curious which large American cities are the most affordable?
Key Findings
1. Detroit
2. Akron, Ohio
3. Birmingham, Alabama
4. Montgomery, Alabama
5. Jackson, Mississippi
6. Columbus, Georgia
7. Memphis, Tennessee
8. Toledo, Ohio
9. Cleveland
10. Peoria, Illinois
11. Springfield, Illinois
12. Wichita Falls, Texas
13. Rockford, Illinois
14. Topeka, Kansas
15. Dayton, Ohio
16. Shreveport, Louisiana
17. Baltimore
18. Amarillo, Texas
19. St. Louis
20. Evansville, Indiana
21. Waco, Texas
22. Fayetteville, North Carolina
23. Buffalo, New York
24. South Bend, Indiana
25. McAllen, Texas
26. Lansing, Michigan
27. Mobile, Alabama
28. Davenport, Iowa
29. Fort Wayne, Indiana
30. Abilene, Texas
31. Kansas City, Kansas
32. Indianapolis
33. Rochester, New York
34. Syracuse, New York
35. Pittsburgh
36. Beaumont, Texas
37. Milwaukee
38. Pasadena, Texas
39. El Paso, Texas
40. Corpus Christi, Texas
41. Little Rock, Arkansas
42. Lubbock, Texas
43. Killeen, Texas
44. Oklahoma City
45. Philadelphia
46. Edinburg, Texas
47. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
48. Laredo, Texas
49. Cincinnati
50. Brownsville, Texas
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living for cities over 100,000 population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, along with data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, AreaVibes, Zillow Home Value Index, and the Federal Reserve Economic Data to find the cheapest places to live among big American cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 10, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Affordable Big US Cities To Live In
