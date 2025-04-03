50 Most Affordable Big US Cities To Live In

Inflation has spurred high cost of living across America, and added tariffs and possible trade wars portend even higher prices as well as a possible bear market on Wall Street. This all has many Americans worried about costs — especially if they live in big cities.

Recently, GOBankingRates collated the cost of living for American cities with populations over 100,000, researching such statistics as home values and income levels within those cities. Within that matrix, GOBankingRates selected the 50 most affordable cities.

Curious which large American cities are the most affordable?

Key Findings

1. Detroit

2. Akron, Ohio

3. Birmingham, Alabama

4. Montgomery, Alabama

5. Jackson, Mississippi

6. Columbus, Georgia

7. Memphis, Tennessee

8. Toledo, Ohio

9. Cleveland

10. Peoria, Illinois

11. Springfield, Illinois

12. Wichita Falls, Texas

13. Rockford, Illinois

14. Topeka, Kansas

15. Dayton, Ohio

16. Shreveport, Louisiana

17. Baltimore

18. Amarillo, Texas

19. St. Louis

20. Evansville, Indiana

21. Waco, Texas

22. Fayetteville, North Carolina

23. Buffalo, New York

24. South Bend, Indiana

25. McAllen, Texas

26. Lansing, Michigan

27. Mobile, Alabama

28. Davenport, Iowa

29. Fort Wayne, Indiana

30. Abilene, Texas

31. Kansas City, Kansas

32. Indianapolis

33. Rochester, New York

34. Syracuse, New York

35. Pittsburgh

36. Beaumont, Texas

37. Milwaukee

38. Pasadena, Texas

39. El Paso, Texas

40. Corpus Christi, Texas

41. Little Rock, Arkansas

42. Lubbock, Texas

43. Killeen, Texas

44. Oklahoma City

45. Philadelphia

46. Edinburg, Texas

47. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

48. Laredo, Texas

49. Cincinnati

50. Brownsville, Texas

Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living for cities over 100,000 population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, along with data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, AreaVibes, Zillow Home Value Index, and the Federal Reserve Economic Data to find the cheapest places to live among big American cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 10, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Most Affordable Big US Cities To Live In

