50 Most Affordable Big US Cities To Live In

April 03, 2025 — 08:01 am EDT

Written by T. Woods for GOBankingRates->

Inflation has spurred high cost of living across America, and added tariffs and possible trade wars portend even higher prices as well as a possible bear market on Wall Street. This all has many Americans worried about costs — especially if they live in big cities.

Recently, GOBankingRates collated the cost of living for American cities with populations over 100,000, researching such statistics as home values and income levels within those cities. Within that matrix, GOBankingRates selected the 50 most affordable cities.

Curious which large American cities are the most affordable?

North Carolina Charlotte

Key Findings

    1. Detroit

      dusk in Akron, Ohio.

      2. Akron, Ohio

        3. Birmingham, Alabama

          Montgomery, Alabama, USA downtown skyline at night.

          4. Montgomery, Alabama

            Jackson, Mississippi stock photo

            5. Jackson, Mississippi

              Summer in Idaho’s capital city.

              6. Columbus, Georgia

                Memphis, Tennessee, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

                7. Memphis, Tennessee

                  Toledo Ohio

                  8. Toledo, Ohio

                    The December supermoon rises above Cleveland Ohio next to the city tallest building.

                    9. Cleveland

                      View of Peoria's river front showing downtown Peoria buildings, bridge, the Illinois river, historic paddle boat with blue blue sky and clouds in background.

                      10. Peoria, Illinois

                        Abraham Lincoln statue in front of the Illinois State Capital Building in Springfield, Illinois - Image.

                        11. Springfield, Illinois

                          Wichita Falls, Texas, USA - April 23, 2018: Daytime view of the the Wichita Theatre Performing Arts Centre along Indiana Ave in the downtown district.

                          12. Wichita Falls, Texas

                            Bridge in Rockford, Illinois, USA.

                            13. Rockford, Illinois

                              Topeka is the capital city of the U.

                              14. Topeka, Kansas

                                Downtown Dayton skyline with the Miami River and skyline reflections at dusk.

                                15. Dayton, Ohio

                                  Louisiana Shreveport

                                  16. Shreveport, Louisiana

                                    This photo was taken of Baltimore, MD while flying a helicopter at an altitude of 1000 feet above ground level and passing the city on June 12, 2017 while on a photo mission from a promotions company for twelve golfing resorts.

                                    17. Baltimore

                                      Amarillo-TX

                                      18. Amarillo, Texas

                                        Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

                                        19. St. Louis

                                          Evansville is a city in and the county seat of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, United States.

                                          20. Evansville, Indiana

                                            Waco, United States - November 30, 2013: The Science Building and Carlile Geology Research Center at Baylor University anchor one corner of the campus in Waco, Texas, underscoring the growth of Earth Sciences at the university after the discovery of several mammoths nearby.

                                            21. Waco, Texas

                                              The Hay Street United Methodist Church was built in 1908.

                                              22. Fayetteville, North Carolina

                                                Residential district with townhouses in downtown Buffalo New York USA on a sunny day.

                                                23. Buffalo, New York

                                                  South Bend is a city in and the county seat of St.

                                                  24. South Bend, Indiana

                                                    McAllen is the largest city in Hidalgo County, Texas, United States, and the twenty-second most populous city in Texas.

                                                    25. McAllen, Texas

                                                      Lansing Michigan cityscape

                                                      26. Lansing, Michigan

                                                        Mobile, Alabama, USA - February 24, 2014: Almost empty Dauphin street in historic district is ready for Mardi Gras celebrations in the evening.

                                                        27. Mobile, Alabama

                                                          Davenport Iowa cityscape at sunset

                                                          28. Davenport, Iowa

                                                            Lake Side Park, Rose Garden, Fort Wayne, Indiana, Night Shot.

                                                            29. Fort Wayne, Indiana

                                                              Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones counties in West Texas, United States.

                                                              30. Abilene, Texas

                                                                Blue lake view in Kansas City.

                                                                31. Kansas City, Kansas

                                                                  Beautiful architecture in downtown Indianapolis, INDIANA, along the central canal

                                                                  32. Indianapolis

                                                                    rochester new york shutterstock_1034607439

                                                                    33. Rochester, New York

                                                                      view of the city of syracuse in upstate new york.

                                                                      34. Syracuse, New York

                                                                        Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, FHA, insurance, real estate, homebuyers, foreclosure, single-family, home median price, mortgage, down payment

                                                                        35. Pittsburgh

                                                                          Omaha is the largest city in the state of Nebraska.

                                                                          36. Beaumont, Texas

                                                                            Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA downtown city skyline on Lake Michigan at twilight.

                                                                            37. Milwaukee

                                                                              Pasadena-Houston-Texas

                                                                              38. Pasadena, Texas

                                                                                El Paso, Texas stock photo

                                                                                39. El Paso, Texas

                                                                                  Corpus Christi, Texas, USA skyline on the bay.

                                                                                  40. Corpus Christi, Texas

                                                                                    41. Little Rock, Arkansas

                                                                                      42. Lubbock, Texas

                                                                                        Killeen Texas sunset

                                                                                        43. Killeen, Texas

                                                                                          Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA downtown skyline at twilight.

                                                                                          44. Oklahoma City

                                                                                            From Spruce Street looking north with city hall in the background.

                                                                                            45. Philadelphia

                                                                                              Edinburg Texas.

                                                                                              46. Edinburg, Texas

                                                                                                Louisiana State CapitolLouisiana State Capitol.

                                                                                                47. Baton Rouge, Louisiana

                                                                                                  Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

                                                                                                  48. Laredo, Texas

                                                                                                    Downtown Cincinnati skyline on the right and the Roebling Suspension Bridge on the left, during dawn, as viewed from Covington, Kentucky.

                                                                                                    49. Cincinnati

                                                                                                      Brownsville is located at the southernmost tip of Texas, on the northern bank of the Rio Grande, directly north and across the border from Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

                                                                                                      50. Brownsville, Texas

                                                                                                        Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed the cost of living for cities over 100,000 population, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey, along with data from Sperling’s BestPlaces, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, AreaVibes, Zillow Home Value Index, and the Federal Reserve Economic Data to find the cheapest places to live among big American cities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of March 10, 2025.

