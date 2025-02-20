News & Insights

50 Fastest-Growing ZIP Codes That the Middle Class Can Afford

February 20, 2025 — 04:32 pm EST

Written by Heather Taylor for GOBankingRates

There’s good news if you earn a modest income and want to relocate to an area with a lower cost of living. New GOBankingRates data has unveiled 50 of the nation’s fastest-growing ZIP codes that are also budget friendly to middle class Americans.

GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find these ZIP codes by singling out key factors such as the change in populations from 2021 to 2023, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income. To be eligible for this study, each ZIP code had to have a population of at least 10,000 and a population increase of 10% or more.

The skyline of Houston, Texas at sunset shot from an altitude of about 600 feet .

Key Findings

  • Fulshear, Texas, snagged the No. 1 ranking for the fastest-growing ZIP codes in America for the middle class. The ZIP code 77441 grew more than 16% in recent years. In total, 16 Texas ZIP codes ranked in the top 50, the most of any state.
  • Florida landed into a close second place with 15 of the fastest-growing ZIP codes. Of these, the highest-ranked areas were in Bradenton (34211), Wesley Chapel (33545) and Orlando (32827 and 32832).
  • Seven major cities had ZIP codes in the top 50: Austin (78701), Baton Rouge (70820), Charlotte (28202), Houston (77054), Orlando (32827 and 32832), Phoenix (85004) and Seattle (98101). In particular, Orlando stood out for having two middle class income-friendly ZIP codes.

Keep reading to find out which 50 fastest-growing ZIP codes are budget friendly for the middle class.

Houston, Texas, USA downtown city skyline and park at dawn.

1. 77441: Fulshear, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 16.3%
  • Median household income: $174,545
  • Average home value: $566,164
  • Annual cost of living: $67,054

Plano, USA - August 16, 2018.

2. 75078: Prosper, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.3%
  • Median household income: $160,403
  • Average home value: $781,764
  • Annual cost of living: $80,543
A high-angle shot of Old Celina Park in Celina, Texas.

3. 75009: Celina, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12%
  • Median household income: $140,933
  • Average home value: $594,420
  • Annual cost of living: $66,685
Bennington--Nebraska

4. 68007: Bennington, Nebraska

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.3%
  • Median household income: $122,121
  • Average home value: $401,194
  • Annual cost of living: $53,574
Sixth Street music and entertainment district in downtown Austin, Texas, USA.

5. 78701: Austin, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.3%
  • Median household income: $136,486
  • Average home value: $664,518
  • Annual cost of living: $72,096
Plano Texas.

6. 75454: Melissa, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11%
  • Median household income: $119,535
  • Average home value: $465,099
  • Annual cost of living: $57,466

Colorful shops in historic downtown Littleton Colorado stock photo

7. 80125: Littleton, Colorado

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.2%
  • Median household income: $138,423
  • Average home value: $739,501
  • Annual cost of living: $78,558
Aerial View of Colorado Springs with Autumn Colors.

8. 80924: Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.4%
  • Median household income: $129,158
  • Average home value: $660,648
  • Annual cost of living: $70,570
sunset at bayfront park in daphne, alabama in Daphne, Alabama, United States.

9. 36527: Daphne, Alabama

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%
  • Median household income: $103,882
  • Average home value: $384,013
  • Annual cost of living: $51,414
Katy Texas city hall

10. 77493: Katy, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13%
  • Median household income: $102,007
  • Average home value: $355,445
  • Annual cost of living: $51,088
Highway turnaround travel destination Round rock , Texas small town aerial drone view looking straight down.

11. 78642: Liberty Hill, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.4%
  • Median household income: $109,939
  • Average home value: $494,708
  • Annual cost of living: $61,256

Ice and snow on the ground on Auburn Avenue in Atlanta, facing west towards the downtown skyline and setting sun at dusk.

12. 30517: Braselton, Georgia

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.6%
  • Median household income: $102,235
  • Average home value: $441,034
  • Annual cost of living: $54,839
Buildings in Las Colinas, Irving illuminated at night.

13. 76227: Aubrey, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.3%
  • Median household income: $99,424
  • Average home value: $386,113
  • Annual cost of living: $52,835
Old Main Street in downtown Bradenton, FL USA.

14. 34211: Bradenton, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 19.7%
  • Median household income: $111,952
  • Average home value: $589,291
  • Annual cost of living: $67,591
Skyline of downtown Dallas Texas USA with green park.

15. 75126: Forney, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.2%
  • Median household income: $93,908
  • Average home value: $324,469
  • Annual cost of living: $50,593
Charlotte, North Carolina, USA uptown skyline and park.

16. 28202: Charlotte, North Carolina

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.1%
  • Median household income: $93,150
  • Average home value: $422,701
  • Annual cost of living: $53,398

Autumn Fall Colors transforms landscape over Suburb modern housing development Birds Eye View stock photo

17. 76537: Jarrell, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.7%
  • Median household income: $83,401
  • Average home value: $267,864
  • Annual cost of living: $44,312
Aerial view of downtown Ft Worth Texas during the day with Trinity River in the foreground.

18. 76177: Fort Worth, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.1%
  • Median household income: $91,074
  • Average home value: $379,879
  • Annual cost of living: $53,206
Zephyrhills and Wesley Chapel Florida Neighborhood Aerial by Hot Air Balloon.

19. 33545: Wesley Chapel, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%
  • Median household income: $90,118
  • Average home value: $410,206
  • Annual cost of living: $54,695
woman jogging in Orlando Florida

20. 32827: Orlando, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.7%
  • Median household income: $104,613
  • Average home value: $633,686
  • Annual cost of living: $71,043
Orlando Florida, Lake Eola.

21. 32832: Orlando, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.1%
  • Median household income: $97,167
  • Average home value: $535,111
  • Annual cost of living: $64,334

Little Rock, Arkansas, USA skyline on the river at twilight.

22. 72007: Austin, Arkansas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14.6%
  • Median household income: $73,369
  • Average home value: $241,823
  • Annual cost of living: $40,658
Apex High School North Carolina

23. 27523: Apex, North Carolina

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.1%
  • Median household income: $108,025
  • Average home value: $737,113
  • Annual cost of living: $76,198
Sarasota, Florida, USA skyline on the bay at dawn.

24. 34240: Sarasota, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.7%
  • Median household income: $110,143
  • Average home value: $761,334
  • Annual cost of living: $79,082
The skyline of Seattle, Washington, USA with the Space Needle observation tower on a sunny day.

25. 98101: Seattle

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.9%
  • Median household income: $96,893
  • Average home value: $608,235
  • Annual cost of living: $68,523
Provo Utah downtown street

26. 84059: Vineyard, Utah

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.1%
  • Median household income: $86,295
  • Average home value: $511,068
  • Annual cost of living: $59,520

Lakefront Kissimmee Drone Aerial View.

27. 34771: Saint Cloud, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13%
  • Median household income: $85,549
  • Average home value: $456,347
  • Annual cost of living: $58,879
Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

28. 32163: The Villages, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.5%
  • Median household income: $83,888
  • Average home value: $493,966
  • Annual cost of living: $58,921
Cars wait at stoplight next to Leddy's Boot store at the landmark Fort Worth Stockyards in Fort Worth, Texas, USA.

29. 76084: Venus, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%
  • Median household income: $75,444
  • Average home value: $362,823
  • Annual cost of living: $52,113
Jacksonville_iStock-965059464

30. 32222: Jacksonville, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.8%
  • Median household income: $71,077
  • Average home value: $324,356
  • Annual cost of living: $48,422
Welcome New Jersey iStock-531315252

31. 08028: Glassboro, New Jersey

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%
  • Median household income: $72,701
  • Average home value: $350,185
  • Annual cost of living: $50,550

Tyler--Texas

32. 75706: Tyler, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%
  • Median household income: $60,421
  • Average home value: $234,679
  • Annual cost of living: $39,550
Welcome to Georgia State Sign stock photo

33. 30011: Auburn, Georgia

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.4%
  • Median household income: $73,195
  • Average home value: $371,485
  • Annual cost of living: $52,524
Aerial view of the downtown public civic center of Chino, California, USA.

34. 91708: Chino, California

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.9%
  • Median household income: $98,161
  • Average home value: $737,897
  • Annual cost of living: $77,765
A colorful golden and purple sunset falls beneath the horizon at the Fort Myers Beach Pier in Florida, USA.

35. 33966: Fort Myers, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.3%
  • Median household income: $70,949
  • Average home value: $362,825
  • Annual cost of living: $51,094
Kissimmee Florida historic district

36. 34747: Kissimmee, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 15%
  • Median household income: $74,865
  • Average home value: $428,068
  • Annual cost of living: $55,860

Welcome to South Carolina

37. 29456: Ladson, South Carolina

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%
  • Median household income: $64,926
  • Average home value: $313,220
  • Annual cost of living: $46,818
Houston Downtown sunset modern skyscrapers at Texas US USA.

38. 77054: Houston

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.3%
  • Median household income: $53,177
  • Average home value: $149,911
  • Annual cost of living: $35,138
Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

39. 34987: Port Saint Lucie, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.6%
  • Median household income: $71,923
  • Average home value: $462,546
  • Annual cost of living: $58,162
Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

40. 33837: Davenport, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.9%
  • Median household income: $63,266
  • Average home value: $357,105
  • Annual cost of living: $50,385
Sunset at beach in Port Charlotte, FL.

41. 33981: Port Charlotte, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%
  • Median household income: $61,544
  • Average home value: $371,771
  • Annual cost of living: $49,875

Welcome to Oregon Sign stock photo

42. 97378: Sheridan, Oregon

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.3%
  • Median household income: $63,372
  • Average home value: $384,469
  • Annual cost of living: $52,088
Naples, Florida, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

43. 34114: Naples, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.2%
  • Median household income: $72,481
  • Average home value: $555,363
  • Annual cost of living: $63,738
Welcome to Florida Sign stock photo

44. 33896: Davenport, Florida

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.1%
  • Median household income: $59,858
  • Average home value: $374,093
  • Annual cost of living: $51,417
The Woodlands TX USA - May 22, 2018 - Woodlands Walkway Along the Waterway.

45. 77327: Cleveland, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.8%
  • Median household income: $49,173
  • Average home value: $212,611
  • Annual cost of living: $41,162
River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

46. 78016: Devine, Texas

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%
  • Median household income: $48,052
  • Average home value: $229,288
  • Annual cost of living: $40,576

Louisiana State CapitolLouisiana State Capitol.

47. 70422: Amite, Louisiana

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%
  • Median household income: $43,171
  • Average home value: $157,467
  • Annual cost of living: $37,407
Phoenix Arizona skyline at sunset stock photo

48. 85004: Phoenix

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%
  • Median household income: $59,913
  • Average home value: $426,345
  • Annual cost of living: $55,074
Downtown Newark skyline refection on the banks of the Passaic River.

49. 07504: Paterson, New Jersey

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%
  • Median household income: $61,786
  • Average home value: $531,498
  • Annual cost of living: $65,891
An aerial view of downtown Baton Rouge from the State Capitol building, looking towards the Mississippi bridge and river.

50. 70820: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

  • % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%
  • Median household income: $32,604
  • Average home value: $229,978
  • Annual cost of living: $41,702

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the fastest-growing ZIP codes to find the places the middle class can afford. First, the fastest-growing ZIP codes were found using the U.S. Census American Community Survey by finding the change in populations from 2021 to 2023, as well as the total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income. The same data for the cities associated with each ZIP code were also sourced from the American Community Survey. To qualify for this study, the ZIP code had to have a population of at least 10,000 and a population increase of at least 10%. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces for each ZIP code and city. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced for each location using the Zillow Home Value Index. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the household median income and the total cost of living, the annual leftover savings were calculated for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The locations were sorted to show the highest to lowest leftover savings after the ZIP code total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Fastest-Growing ZIP Codes That the Middle Class Can Afford

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

