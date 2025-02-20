50 Fastest-Growing ZIP Codes That the Middle Class Can Afford

There’s good news if you earn a modest income and want to relocate to an area with a lower cost of living. New GOBankingRates data has unveiled 50 of the nation’s fastest-growing ZIP codes that are also budget friendly to middle class Americans.
GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find these ZIP codes by singling out key factors such as the change in populations from 2021 to 2023, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income. To be eligible for this study, each ZIP code had to have a population of at least 10,000 and a population increase of 10% or more.
Key Findings
- Fulshear, Texas, snagged the No. 1 ranking for the fastest-growing ZIP codes in America for the middle class. The ZIP code 77441 grew more than 16% in recent years. In total, 16 Texas ZIP codes ranked in the top 50, the most of any state.
- Florida landed into a close second place with 15 of the fastest-growing ZIP codes. Of these, the highest-ranked areas were in Bradenton (34211), Wesley Chapel (33545) and Orlando (32827 and 32832).
- Seven major cities had ZIP codes in the top 50: Austin (78701), Baton Rouge (70820), Charlotte (28202), Houston (77054), Orlando (32827 and 32832), Phoenix (85004) and Seattle (98101). In particular, Orlando stood out for having two middle class income-friendly ZIP codes.
Keep reading to find out which 50 fastest-growing ZIP codes are budget friendly for the middle class.
1. 77441: Fulshear, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 16.3%
- Median household income: $174,545
- Average home value: $566,164
- Annual cost of living: $67,054
2. 75078: Prosper, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.3%
- Median household income: $160,403
- Average home value: $781,764
- Annual cost of living: $80,543
3. 75009: Celina, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12%
- Median household income: $140,933
- Average home value: $594,420
- Annual cost of living: $66,685
4. 68007: Bennington, Nebraska
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.3%
- Median household income: $122,121
- Average home value: $401,194
- Annual cost of living: $53,574
5. 78701: Austin, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.3%
- Median household income: $136,486
- Average home value: $664,518
- Annual cost of living: $72,096
6. 75454: Melissa, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11%
- Median household income: $119,535
- Average home value: $465,099
- Annual cost of living: $57,466
7. 80125: Littleton, Colorado
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.2%
- Median household income: $138,423
- Average home value: $739,501
- Annual cost of living: $78,558
8. 80924: Colorado Springs, Colorado
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.4%
- Median household income: $129,158
- Average home value: $660,648
- Annual cost of living: $70,570
9. 36527: Daphne, Alabama
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%
- Median household income: $103,882
- Average home value: $384,013
- Annual cost of living: $51,414
10. 77493: Katy, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13%
- Median household income: $102,007
- Average home value: $355,445
- Annual cost of living: $51,088
11. 78642: Liberty Hill, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.4%
- Median household income: $109,939
- Average home value: $494,708
- Annual cost of living: $61,256
12. 30517: Braselton, Georgia
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.6%
- Median household income: $102,235
- Average home value: $441,034
- Annual cost of living: $54,839
13. 76227: Aubrey, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.3%
- Median household income: $99,424
- Average home value: $386,113
- Annual cost of living: $52,835
14. 34211: Bradenton, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 19.7%
- Median household income: $111,952
- Average home value: $589,291
- Annual cost of living: $67,591
15. 75126: Forney, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.2%
- Median household income: $93,908
- Average home value: $324,469
- Annual cost of living: $50,593
16. 28202: Charlotte, North Carolina
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.1%
- Median household income: $93,150
- Average home value: $422,701
- Annual cost of living: $53,398
17. 76537: Jarrell, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.7%
- Median household income: $83,401
- Average home value: $267,864
- Annual cost of living: $44,312
18. 76177: Fort Worth, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.1%
- Median household income: $91,074
- Average home value: $379,879
- Annual cost of living: $53,206
19. 33545: Wesley Chapel, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%
- Median household income: $90,118
- Average home value: $410,206
- Annual cost of living: $54,695
20. 32827: Orlando, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.7%
- Median household income: $104,613
- Average home value: $633,686
- Annual cost of living: $71,043
21. 32832: Orlando, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.1%
- Median household income: $97,167
- Average home value: $535,111
- Annual cost of living: $64,334
22. 72007: Austin, Arkansas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14.6%
- Median household income: $73,369
- Average home value: $241,823
- Annual cost of living: $40,658
23. 27523: Apex, North Carolina
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.1%
- Median household income: $108,025
- Average home value: $737,113
- Annual cost of living: $76,198
24. 34240: Sarasota, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.7%
- Median household income: $110,143
- Average home value: $761,334
- Annual cost of living: $79,082
25. 98101: Seattle
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.9%
- Median household income: $96,893
- Average home value: $608,235
- Annual cost of living: $68,523
26. 84059: Vineyard, Utah
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.1%
- Median household income: $86,295
- Average home value: $511,068
- Annual cost of living: $59,520
27. 34771: Saint Cloud, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13%
- Median household income: $85,549
- Average home value: $456,347
- Annual cost of living: $58,879
28. 32163: The Villages, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.5%
- Median household income: $83,888
- Average home value: $493,966
- Annual cost of living: $58,921
29. 76084: Venus, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%
- Median household income: $75,444
- Average home value: $362,823
- Annual cost of living: $52,113
30. 32222: Jacksonville, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.8%
- Median household income: $71,077
- Average home value: $324,356
- Annual cost of living: $48,422
31. 08028: Glassboro, New Jersey
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%
- Median household income: $72,701
- Average home value: $350,185
- Annual cost of living: $50,550
32. 75706: Tyler, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%
- Median household income: $60,421
- Average home value: $234,679
- Annual cost of living: $39,550
33. 30011: Auburn, Georgia
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.4%
- Median household income: $73,195
- Average home value: $371,485
- Annual cost of living: $52,524
34. 91708: Chino, California
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.9%
- Median household income: $98,161
- Average home value: $737,897
- Annual cost of living: $77,765
35. 33966: Fort Myers, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.3%
- Median household income: $70,949
- Average home value: $362,825
- Annual cost of living: $51,094
36. 34747: Kissimmee, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 15%
- Median household income: $74,865
- Average home value: $428,068
- Annual cost of living: $55,860
37. 29456: Ladson, South Carolina
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%
- Median household income: $64,926
- Average home value: $313,220
- Annual cost of living: $46,818
38. 77054: Houston
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.3%
- Median household income: $53,177
- Average home value: $149,911
- Annual cost of living: $35,138
39. 34987: Port Saint Lucie, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.6%
- Median household income: $71,923
- Average home value: $462,546
- Annual cost of living: $58,162
40. 33837: Davenport, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.9%
- Median household income: $63,266
- Average home value: $357,105
- Annual cost of living: $50,385
41. 33981: Port Charlotte, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%
- Median household income: $61,544
- Average home value: $371,771
- Annual cost of living: $49,875
42. 97378: Sheridan, Oregon
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.3%
- Median household income: $63,372
- Average home value: $384,469
- Annual cost of living: $52,088
43. 34114: Naples, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.2%
- Median household income: $72,481
- Average home value: $555,363
- Annual cost of living: $63,738
44. 33896: Davenport, Florida
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.1%
- Median household income: $59,858
- Average home value: $374,093
- Annual cost of living: $51,417
45. 77327: Cleveland, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.8%
- Median household income: $49,173
- Average home value: $212,611
- Annual cost of living: $41,162
46. 78016: Devine, Texas
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%
- Median household income: $48,052
- Average home value: $229,288
- Annual cost of living: $40,576
47. 70422: Amite, Louisiana
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%
- Median household income: $43,171
- Average home value: $157,467
- Annual cost of living: $37,407
48. 85004: Phoenix
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%
- Median household income: $59,913
- Average home value: $426,345
- Annual cost of living: $55,074
49. 07504: Paterson, New Jersey
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%
- Median household income: $61,786
- Average home value: $531,498
- Annual cost of living: $65,891
50. 70820: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- % change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%
- Median household income: $32,604
- Average home value: $229,978
- Annual cost of living: $41,702
Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the fastest-growing ZIP codes to find the places the middle class can afford. First, the fastest-growing ZIP codes were found using the U.S. Census American Community Survey by finding the change in populations from 2021 to 2023, as well as the total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income. The same data for the cities associated with each ZIP code were also sourced from the American Community Survey. To qualify for this study, the ZIP code had to have a population of at least 10,000 and a population increase of at least 10%. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces for each ZIP code and city. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced for each location using the Zillow Home Value Index. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the household median income and the total cost of living, the annual leftover savings were calculated for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The locations were sorted to show the highest to lowest leftover savings after the ZIP code total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2025.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Fastest-Growing ZIP Codes That the Middle Class Can Afford
