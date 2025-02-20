50 Fastest-Growing ZIP Codes That the Middle Class Can Afford

There’s good news if you earn a modest income and want to relocate to an area with a lower cost of living. New GOBankingRates data has unveiled 50 of the nation’s fastest-growing ZIP codes that are also budget friendly to middle class Americans.

Find Out: Are You Rich or Middle Class? 8 Ways To Tell That Go Beyond Your Paycheck

Learn More: 5 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

GOBankingRates used the U.S. Census American Community Survey to find these ZIP codes by singling out key factors such as the change in populations from 2021 to 2023, total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income. To be eligible for this study, each ZIP code had to have a population of at least 10,000 and a population increase of 10% or more.

Key Findings

Fulshear, Texas, snagged the No. 1 ranking for the fastest-growing ZIP codes in America for the middle class. The ZIP code 77441 grew more than 16% in recent years. In total, 16 Texas ZIP codes ranked in the top 50, the most of any state.

for the fastest-growing ZIP codes in America for the middle class. The ZIP code 77441 grew more than 16% in recent years. In total, 16 Texas ZIP codes ranked in the top 50, the most of any state. Florida landed into a close second place with 15 of the fastest-growing ZIP codes. Of these, the highest-ranked areas were in Bradenton (34211), Wesley Chapel (33545) and Orlando (32827 and 32832).

with 15 of the fastest-growing ZIP codes. Of these, the highest-ranked areas were in Bradenton (34211), Wesley Chapel (33545) and Orlando (32827 and 32832). Seven major cities had ZIP codes in the top 50: Austin (78701), Baton Rouge (70820), Charlotte (28202), Houston (77054), Orlando (32827 and 32832), Phoenix (85004) and Seattle (98101). In particular, Orlando stood out for having two middle class income-friendly ZIP codes.

Keep reading to find out which 50 fastest-growing ZIP codes are budget friendly for the middle class.

That’s Interesting: 3 Signs You’ve ‘Made It’ Financially, According to Financial Influencer Genesis Hinckley

Be Aware: Renting vs. Owning a Home — Which Will Be Cheaper in 2025?

1. 77441: Fulshear, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 16.3%

16.3% Median household income: $174,545

$174,545 Average home value: $566,164

$566,164 Annual cost of living: $67,054

See More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States

2. 75078: Prosper, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.3%

11.3% Median household income: $160,403

$160,403 Average home value: $781,764

$781,764 Annual cost of living: $80,543

3. 75009: Celina, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12%

12% Median household income: $140,933

$140,933 Average home value: $594,420

$594,420 Annual cost of living: $66,685

4. 68007: Bennington, Nebraska

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.3%

10.3% Median household income: $122,121

$122,121 Average home value: $401,194

$401,194 Annual cost of living: $53,574

5. 78701: Austin, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.3%

10.3% Median household income: $136,486

$136,486 Average home value: $664,518

$664,518 Annual cost of living: $72,096

6. 75454: Melissa, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11%

11% Median household income: $119,535

$119,535 Average home value: $465,099

$465,099 Annual cost of living: $57,466

Read Next: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025

7. 80125: Littleton, Colorado

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.2%

12.2% Median household income: $138,423

$138,423 Average home value: $739,501

$739,501 Annual cost of living: $78,558

8. 80924: Colorado Springs, Colorado

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.4%

10.4% Median household income: $129,158

$129,158 Average home value: $660,648

$660,648 Annual cost of living: $70,570

9. 36527: Daphne, Alabama

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%

14% Median household income: $103,882

$103,882 Average home value: $384,013

$384,013 Annual cost of living: $51,414

10. 77493: Katy, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 13%

13% Median household income: $102,007

$102,007 Average home value: $355,445

$355,445 Annual cost of living: $51,088

11. 78642: Liberty Hill, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.4%

11.4% Median household income: $109,939

$109,939 Average home value: $494,708

$494,708 Annual cost of living: $61,256

Discover Next: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade

12. 30517: Braselton, Georgia

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.6%

10.6% Median household income: $102,235

$102,235 Average home value: $441,034

$441,034 Annual cost of living: $54,839

13. 76227: Aubrey, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.3%

12.3% Median household income: $99,424

$99,424 Average home value: $386,113

$386,113 Annual cost of living: $52,835

14. 34211: Bradenton, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 19.7%

19.7% Median household income: $111,952

$111,952 Average home value: $589,291

$589,291 Annual cost of living: $67,591

15. 75126: Forney, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.2%

11.2% Median household income: $93,908

$93,908 Average home value: $324,469

$324,469 Annual cost of living: $50,593

16. 28202: Charlotte, North Carolina

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.1%

11.1% Median household income: $93,150

$93,150 Average home value: $422,701

$422,701 Annual cost of living: $53,398

Explore More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

17. 76537: Jarrell, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.7%

10.7% Median household income: $83,401

$83,401 Average home value: $267,864

$267,864 Annual cost of living: $44,312

18. 76177: Fort Worth, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.1%

12.1% Median household income: $91,074

$91,074 Average home value: $379,879

$379,879 Annual cost of living: $53,206

19. 33545: Wesley Chapel, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%

10.1% Median household income: $90,118

$90,118 Average home value: $410,206

$410,206 Annual cost of living: $54,695

20. 32827: Orlando, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.7%

10.7% Median household income: $104,613

$104,613 Average home value: $633,686

$633,686 Annual cost of living: $71,043

21. 32832: Orlando, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.1%

13.1% Median household income: $97,167

$97,167 Average home value: $535,111

$535,111 Annual cost of living: $64,334

Check Out: The Salary Needed To Afford America’s 50 Biggest Cities

22. 72007: Austin, Arkansas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 14.6%

14.6% Median household income: $73,369

$73,369 Average home value: $241,823

$241,823 Annual cost of living: $40,658

23. 27523: Apex, North Carolina

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.1%

12.1% Median household income: $108,025

$108,025 Average home value: $737,113

$737,113 Annual cost of living: $76,198

24. 34240: Sarasota, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.7%

11.7% Median household income: $110,143

$110,143 Average home value: $761,334

$761,334 Annual cost of living: $79,082

25. 98101: Seattle

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.9%

10.9% Median household income: $96,893

$96,893 Average home value: $608,235

$608,235 Annual cost of living: $68,523

26. 84059: Vineyard, Utah

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.1%

11.1% Median household income: $86,295

$86,295 Average home value: $511,068

$511,068 Annual cost of living: $59,520

For You: How Much Money Is in the World Right Now?

27. 34771: Saint Cloud, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 13%

13% Median household income: $85,549

$85,549 Average home value: $456,347

$456,347 Annual cost of living: $58,879

28. 32163: The Villages, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.5%

12.5% Median household income: $83,888

$83,888 Average home value: $493,966

$493,966 Annual cost of living: $58,921

29. 76084: Venus, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%

14% Median household income: $75,444

$75,444 Average home value: $362,823

$362,823 Annual cost of living: $52,113

30. 32222: Jacksonville, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.8%

11.8% Median household income: $71,077

$71,077 Average home value: $324,356

$324,356 Annual cost of living: $48,422

31. 08028: Glassboro, New Jersey

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%

10.5% Median household income: $72,701

$72,701 Average home value: $350,185

$350,185 Annual cost of living: $50,550

Trending Now: Here’s How Much the Definition of Middle Class Has Changed in the South

32. 75706: Tyler, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%

10.5% Median household income: $60,421

$60,421 Average home value: $234,679

$234,679 Annual cost of living: $39,550

33. 30011: Auburn, Georgia

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.4%

12.4% Median household income: $73,195

$73,195 Average home value: $371,485

$371,485 Annual cost of living: $52,524

34. 91708: Chino, California

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.9%

10.9% Median household income: $98,161

$98,161 Average home value: $737,897

$737,897 Annual cost of living: $77,765

35. 33966: Fort Myers, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.3%

13.3% Median household income: $70,949

$70,949 Average home value: $362,825

$362,825 Annual cost of living: $51,094

36. 34747: Kissimmee, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 15%

15% Median household income: $74,865

$74,865 Average home value: $428,068

$428,068 Annual cost of living: $55,860

Explore Next: How Much Money Is Needed To Be Considered Middle Class in Every State?

37. 29456: Ladson, South Carolina

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%

10.1% Median household income: $64,926

$64,926 Average home value: $313,220

$313,220 Annual cost of living: $46,818

38. 77054: Houston

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.3%

11.3% Median household income: $53,177

$53,177 Average home value: $149,911

$149,911 Annual cost of living: $35,138

39. 34987: Port Saint Lucie, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.6%

11.6% Median household income: $71,923

$71,923 Average home value: $462,546

$462,546 Annual cost of living: $58,162

40. 33837: Davenport, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.9%

13.9% Median household income: $63,266

$63,266 Average home value: $357,105

$357,105 Annual cost of living: $50,385

41. 33981: Port Charlotte, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%

11.5% Median household income: $61,544

$61,544 Average home value: $371,771

$371,771 Annual cost of living: $49,875

View More: How Far $750,000 in Retirement Savings Plus Social Security Goes in Every State

42. 97378: Sheridan, Oregon

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 12.3%

12.3% Median household income: $63,372

$63,372 Average home value: $384,469

$384,469 Annual cost of living: $52,088

43. 34114: Naples, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.2%

10.2% Median household income: $72,481

$72,481 Average home value: $555,363

$555,363 Annual cost of living: $63,738

44. 33896: Davenport, Florida

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 13.1%

13.1% Median household income: $59,858

$59,858 Average home value: $374,093

$374,093 Annual cost of living: $51,417

45. 77327: Cleveland, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.8%

11.8% Median household income: $49,173

$49,173 Average home value: $212,611

$212,611 Annual cost of living: $41,162

46. 78016: Devine, Texas

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.5%

10.5% Median household income: $48,052

$48,052 Average home value: $229,288

$229,288 Annual cost of living: $40,576

Find Out: How Long $1 Million in Retirement Will Last in Every State

47. 70422: Amite, Louisiana

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 10.1%

10.1% Median household income: $43,171

$43,171 Average home value: $157,467

$157,467 Annual cost of living: $37,407

48. 85004: Phoenix

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 14%

14% Median household income: $59,913

$59,913 Average home value: $426,345

$426,345 Annual cost of living: $55,074

49. 07504: Paterson, New Jersey

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%

11.5% Median household income: $61,786

$61,786 Average home value: $531,498

$531,498 Annual cost of living: $65,891

50. 70820: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

% change in population (2021 to 2023): 11.5%

11.5% Median household income: $32,604

$32,604 Average home value: $229,978

$229,978 Annual cost of living: $41,702

Editor’s note: Photos are for representational purposes only and might not reflect the exact locations listed.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the fastest-growing ZIP codes to find the places the middle class can afford. First, the fastest-growing ZIP codes were found using the U.S. Census American Community Survey by finding the change in populations from 2021 to 2023, as well as the total households, population ages 65 and over and household median income. The same data for the cities associated with each ZIP code were also sourced from the American Community Survey. To qualify for this study, the ZIP code had to have a population of at least 10,000 and a population increase of at least 10%. The cost-of-living indexes were sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces for each ZIP code and city. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the national average expenditure costs, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure cost for each location was calculated. The average single-family home value was sourced for each location using the Zillow Home Value Index. Using the average home value, assuming a 10% down payment, and using the most recent national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate, as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data, the average mortgage was calculated. Using the average mortgage and average expenditure costs, the average cost of living was calculated. Using the household median income and the total cost of living, the annual leftover savings were calculated for each location. The livability index was sourced from AreaVibes for each location and included as supplemental information. The locations were sorted to show the highest to lowest leftover savings after the ZIP code total cost of living. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Feb. 7, 2025.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Fastest-Growing ZIP Codes That the Middle Class Can Afford

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.