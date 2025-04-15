The upper-middle class is experiencing substantial wealth growth. Key findings from a new GOBankingRates study indicate that the percentage change in high-earning households between 2018 and 2023 increased by more than 50% across 50 major U.S. cities.
Find Out: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
See Next: 4 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025
GOBankingRates was able to find the 50 cities where the upper-middle class is growing the most by first analyzing cities with at least 40,000 households. Those that earned between $100,000 and $149,000 were selected and kept for the study, as they are considered to be upper-middle class. From there, the percentage change in upper-middle class households from 2018 to 2023 was calculated, and the cities were sorted in order of the largest to smallest increase in upper-middle class households.
Key Findings
- The upper-middle class is growing the fastest in North Charleston, South Carolina. Data reveals that households’ earnings have skyrocketed by 125% between 2018 to 2023.
- Only four cities — one in South Carolina and three in Florida — had earnings increase by more than 100% between 2018 and 2023. North Charleston aside, the three Florida cities include Port Saint Lucie (122%), Hialeah (114%) and Spring Hill (100%).
- The upper-middle class is growing the fastest in 11 Florida cities. These cities are Port Saint Lucie, Hialeah, Spring Hill, Palm Bay, Pompano Beach, Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Lakeland, Cape Coral and The Villages.
As shown in order from largest to smallest household earnings growth, the upper-middle class is growing substantially in these 50 cities.
Learn More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper-Middle Class in 2025
Discover Next: Salary Needed To Achieve the American Dream in the 50 Largest Cities
1. North Charleston, South Carolina
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,463
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,795
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 125.1%
- Household median income: $62,789
Try This: 9 Things the Middle Class Should Consider Downsizing To Save on Monthly Expenses
2. Port Saint Lucie, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,410
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 16,463
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 122.2%
- Household median income: $78,137
3. Hialeah, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,912
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,525
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 114.3%
- Household median income: $53,079
4. Spring Hill, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,997
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,020
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 100.7%
- Household median income: $66,557
5. Palm Bay, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,678
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,314
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 98.9%
- Household median income: $67,521
6. Knoxville, Tennessee
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,676
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,079
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 95.2%
- Household median income: $50,994
Trending Now: How Much You Need To Earn To Be Upper Middle Class in Every State
7. Meridian, Indiana
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,421
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,487
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 93.5%
- Household median income: $98,686
8. Providence, Rhode Island
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,766
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,107
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 92.6%
- Household median income: $66,772
9. Pompano Beach, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,150
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,953
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 91.6%
- Household median income: $63,832
10. Miami
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,364
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 24,922
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 86.5%
- Household median income: $59,390
11. Orlando, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 11,127
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 20,638
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 85.5%
- Household median income: $69,268
Read More: Here’s the Minimum Salary Required To Be Considered Upper Class in 2025
12. West Palm Beach, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,786
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,647
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 80.7%
- Household median income: $69,261
13. San Bernardino, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,005
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,734
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.8%
- Household median income: $63,988
14. Evansville, Indiana
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,577
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,378
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.3%
- Household median income: $52,251
15. Bellingham, Washington
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,785
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,745
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.2%
- Household median income: $65,821
16. Clarksville, Tennessee
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,556
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,536
- Percentage change in high earning households: 76%
- Household median income: $66,786
For You: Warren Buffett’s Top 4 Tips for Getting Richer
17. Newark, New Jersey
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,921
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,905
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 75.5%
- Household median income: $48,416
18. Allentown, Pennsylvania
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,172
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,564
- Percentage change in high earning households: 75.4%
- Household median income: $53,403
19. Lakeland, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,858
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,754
- Percentage change in high earning households: 75.1%
- Household median income: $60,947
20. Salinas, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,616
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,802
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 74.5%
- Household median income: $89,150
21. Grand Rapids, Michigan
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,158
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,987
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.5%
- Household median income: $65,526
Explore Next: What Salary Single People Need To Live Comfortably in 100 Major US Cities
22. South Bend, Indiana
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,182
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,446
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.2%
- Household median income: $52,512
23. Savannah, Georgia
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,801
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,160
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 70%
- Household median income: $56,782
24. Cape Coral, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,011
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,309
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.9%
- Household median income: $76,062
25. Tucson, Arizona
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,682
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 31,711
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.7%
- Household median income: $54,546
26. Spring Valley, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,034
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,285
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.2%
- Household median income: $72,364
See More: The Living Wage a Family of 4 Needs in All 50 States
27. Davenport, Iowa
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,489
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,580
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.9%
- Household median income: $64,497
28. Detroit
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,759
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 23,224
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.8%
- Household median income: $39,575
29. Lancaster, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,932
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,844
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.9%
- Household median income: $76,083
30. Tempe, Arizona
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,153
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,178
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.8%
- Household median income: $77,643
31. Kansas City, Kansas
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,604
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,251
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.1%
- Household median income: $59,183
See More: What Is the Estimated Median Income for the Upper-Middle Class in 2025?
32. Spokane, Washington
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,592
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,796
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%
- Household median income: $65,745
33. Dayton, Ohio
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,310
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,450
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%
- Household median income: $43,454
34. Spokane Valley, Washington
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,808
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,914
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%
- Household median income: $70,722
35. Enterprise, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,942
- Households’ earnings $100-$150K In 2023: 18,007
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%
- Household median income: $93,980
36. North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,668
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 17,536
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.4%
- Household median income: $76,772
That’s Interesting: Warren Buffett Offers One Piece of Estate Planning Advice to the Middle Class
37. Green Bay, Wisconsin
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,376
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,150
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
- Household median income: $62,546
38. Akron, Ohio
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,176
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,091
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
- Household median income: $48,544
39. Lewisville, Texas
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,024
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,821
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 63%
- Household median income: $85,002
40. Salem, Oregon
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,826
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,728
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%
- Household median income: $71,900
41. Pueblo, Colorado
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,461
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,626
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%
- Household median income: $55,305
Discover More: 10 Things the Middle Class Won’t Be Able To Afford in Less Than a Decade
42. The Villages, Florida
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,822
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,441
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.2%
- Household median income: $76,523
43. Lowell, Massachusetts
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,385
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,716
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.9%
- Household median income: $76,205
44. Fresno, California
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,483
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 29,913
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.8%
- Household median income: $66,804
45. Surprise, Arizona
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,399
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,571
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.6%
- Household median income: $93,371
46. Sparks, Nevada
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,916
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,520
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.9%
- Household median income: $86,979
View Next: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
47. Laredo, Texas
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,921
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,731
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.7%
- Household median income: $63,264
48. Killeen, Texas
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,464
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,777
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%
- Household median income: $58,339
49. Cleveland
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,315
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 14,959
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%
- Household median income: $39,187
50. Roanoke, Virginia
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,339
- Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,338
- Percentage change in high-earning households: 59.9%
- Household median income: $52,671
Gabrielle Olya and T. Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100k to $149k, and households in 2023 that earned $100k to $149k were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.
More From GOBankingRates
- 5 Luxury Cars That Will Have Massive Price Drops in Spring 2025
- 4 Things You Should Do if You Want To Retire Early
- 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month
- 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Is Growing the Most
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.