The upper-middle class is experiencing substantial wealth growth. Key findings from a new GOBankingRates study indicate that the percentage change in high-earning households between 2018 and 2023 increased by more than 50% across 50 major U.S. cities.

GOBankingRates was able to find the 50 cities where the upper-middle class is growing the most by first analyzing cities with at least 40,000 households. Those that earned between $100,000 and $149,000 were selected and kept for the study, as they are considered to be upper-middle class. From there, the percentage change in upper-middle class households from 2018 to 2023 was calculated, and the cities were sorted in order of the largest to smallest increase in upper-middle class households.

Key Findings

The upper-middle class is growing the fastest in North Charleston, South Carolina. Data reveals that households’ earnings have skyrocketed by 125% between 2018 to 2023.

Data reveals that households' earnings have skyrocketed by 125% between 2018 to 2023. Only four cities — one in South Carolina and three in Florida — had earnings increase by more than 100% between 2018 and 2023.

North Charleston aside, the three Florida cities include Port Saint Lucie (122%), Hialeah (114%) and Spring Hill (100%). The upper-middle class is growing the fastest in 11 Florida cities. These cities are Port Saint Lucie, Hialeah, Spring Hill, Palm Bay, Pompano Beach, Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Lakeland, Cape Coral and The Villages.

As shown in order from largest to smallest household earnings growth, the upper-middle class is growing substantially in these 50 cities.

1. North Charleston, South Carolina

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,463

3,463 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,795

7,795 Percentage change in high-earning households: 125.1%

125.1% Household median income: $62,789

2. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,410

7,410 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 16,463

16,463 Percentage change in high-earning households: 122.2%

122.2% Household median income: $78,137

3. Hialeah, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,912

4,912 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,525

10,525 Percentage change in high-earning households: 114.3%

114.3% Household median income: $53,079

4. Spring Hill, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,997

3,997 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,020

8,020 Percentage change in high-earning households: 100.7%

100.7% Household median income: $66,557

5. Palm Bay, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,678

3,678 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,314

7,314 Percentage change in high-earning households: 98.9%

98.9% Household median income: $67,521

6. Knoxville, Tennessee

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,676

5,676 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,079

11,079 Percentage change in high-earning households: 95.2%

95.2% Household median income: $50,994

7. Meridian, Indiana

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,421

5,421 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,487

10,487 Percentage change in high-earning households: 93.5%

93.5% Household median income: $98,686

8. Providence, Rhode Island

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,766

5,766 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,107

11,107 Percentage change in high-earning households: 92.6%

92.6% Household median income: $66,772

9. Pompano Beach, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,150

4,150 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,953

7,953 Percentage change in high-earning households: 91.6%

91.6% Household median income: $63,832

10. Miami

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,364

13,364 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 24,922

24,922 Percentage change in high-earning households: 86.5%

86.5% Household median income: $59,390

11. Orlando, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 11,127

11,127 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 20,638

20,638 Percentage change in high-earning households: 85.5%

85.5% Household median income: $69,268

12. West Palm Beach, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,786

4,786 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,647

8,647 Percentage change in high-earning households: 80.7%

80.7% Household median income: $69,261

13. San Bernardino, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,005

6,005 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,734

10,734 Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.8%

78.8% Household median income: $63,988

14. Evansville, Indiana

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,577

3,577 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,378

6,378 Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.3%

78.3% Household median income: $52,251

15. Bellingham, Washington

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,785

3,785 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,745

6,745 Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.2%

78.2% Household median income: $65,821

16. Clarksville, Tennessee

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,556

6,556 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,536

11,536 Percentage change in high earning households: 76%

76% Household median income: $66,786

17. Newark, New Jersey

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,921

7,921 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,905

13,905 Percentage change in high-earning households: 75.5%

75.5% Household median income: $48,416

18. Allentown, Pennsylvania

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,172

3,172 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,564

5,564 Percentage change in high earning households: 75.4%

75.4% Household median income: $53,403

19. Lakeland, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,858

3,858 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,754

6,754 Percentage change in high earning households: 75.1%

75.1% Household median income: $60,947

20. Salinas, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,616

5,616 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,802

9,802 Percentage change in high-earning households: 74.5%

74.5% Household median income: $89,150

21. Grand Rapids, Michigan

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,158

8,158 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,987

13,987 Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.5%

71.5% Household median income: $65,526

22. South Bend, Indiana

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,182

3,182 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,446

5,446 Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.2%

71.2% Household median income: $52,512

23. Savannah, Georgia

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,801

4,801 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,160

8,160 Percentage change in high-earning households: 70%

70% Household median income: $56,782

24. Cape Coral, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,011

9,011 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,309

15,309 Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.9%

69.9% Household median income: $76,062

25. Tucson, Arizona

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,682

18,682 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 31,711

31,711 Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.7%

69.7% Household median income: $54,546

26. Spring Valley, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,034

9,034 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,285

15,285 Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.2%

69.2% Household median income: $72,364

27. Davenport, Iowa

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,489

4,489 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,580

7,580 Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.9%

68.9% Household median income: $64,497

28. Detroit

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,759

13,759 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 23,224

23,224 Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.8%

68.8% Household median income: $39,575

29. Lancaster, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,932

5,932 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,844

9,844 Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.9%

65.9% Household median income: $76,083

30. Tempe, Arizona

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,153

9,153 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,178

15,178 Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.8%

65.8% Household median income: $77,643

31. Kansas City, Kansas

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,604

5,604 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,251

9,251 Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.1%

65.1% Household median income: $59,183

32. Spokane, Washington

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,592

9,592 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,796

15,796 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%

64.7% Household median income: $65,745

33. Dayton, Ohio

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,310

3,310 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,450

5,450 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%

64.7% Household median income: $43,454

34. Spokane Valley, Washington

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,808

4,808 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,914

7,914 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%

64.6% Household median income: $70,722

35. Enterprise, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,942

10,942 Households’ earnings $100-$150K In 2023: 18,007

18,007 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%

64.6% Household median income: $93,980

36. North Las Vegas, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,668

10,668 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 17,536

17,536 Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.4%

64.4% Household median income: $76,772

37. Green Bay, Wisconsin

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,376

4,376 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,150

7,150 Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%

63.4% Household median income: $62,546

38. Akron, Ohio

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,176

6,176 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,091

10,091 Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%

63.4% Household median income: $48,544

39. Lewisville, Texas

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,024

6,024 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,821

9,821 Percentage change in high-earning households: 63%

63% Household median income: $85,002

40. Salem, Oregon

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,826

7,826 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,728

12,728 Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%

62.6% Household median income: $71,900

41. Pueblo, Colorado

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,461

3,461 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,626

5,626 Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%

62.6% Household median income: $55,305

42. The Villages, Florida

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,822

5,822 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,441

9,441 Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.2%

62.2% Household median income: $76,523

43. Lowell, Massachusetts

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,385

5,385 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,716

8,716 Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.9%

61.9% Household median income: $76,205

44. Fresno, California

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,483

18,483 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 29,913

29,913 Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.8%

61.8% Household median income: $66,804

45. Surprise, Arizona

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,399

8,399 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,571

13,571 Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.6%

61.6% Household median income: $93,371

46. Sparks, Nevada

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,916

5,916 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,520

9,520 Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.9%

60.9% Household median income: $86,979

47. Laredo, Texas

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,921

7,921 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,731

12,731 Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.7%

60.7% Household median income: $63,264

48. Killeen, Texas

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,464

5,464 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,777

8,777 Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%

60.6% Household median income: $58,339

49. Cleveland

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,315

9,315 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 14,959

14,959 Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%

60.6% Household median income: $39,187

50. Roanoke, Virginia

Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,339

3,339 Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,338

5,338 Percentage change in high-earning households: 59.9%

59.9% Household median income: $52,671

Gabrielle Olya and T. Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100k to $149k, and households in 2023 that earned $100k to $149k were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Is Growing the Most

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.