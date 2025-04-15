Personal Finance

50 Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Is Growing the Most

April 15, 2025 — 07:06 am EDT

The upper-middle class is experiencing substantial wealth growth. Key findings from a new GOBankingRates study indicate that the percentage change in high-earning households between 2018 and 2023 increased by more than 50% across 50 major U.S. cities.

GOBankingRates was able to find the 50 cities where the upper-middle class is growing the most by first analyzing cities with at least 40,000 households. Those that earned between $100,000 and $149,000 were selected and kept for the study, as they are considered to be upper-middle class. From there, the percentage change in upper-middle class households from 2018 to 2023 was calculated, and the cities were sorted in order of the largest to smallest increase in upper-middle class households. 

An aerial video of skyscrapers in Miami Florida Brickell, Downtown stock photo

Key Findings

  • The upper-middle class is growing the fastest in North Charleston, South Carolina. Data reveals that households’ earnings have skyrocketed by 125% between 2018 to 2023. 
  • Only four cities — one in South Carolina and three in Florida — had earnings increase by more than 100% between 2018 and 2023. North Charleston aside, the three Florida cities include Port Saint Lucie (122%), Hialeah (114%) and Spring Hill (100%).
  • The upper-middle class is growing the fastest in 11 Florida cities. These cities are Port Saint Lucie, Hialeah, Spring Hill, Palm Bay, Pompano Beach, Miami, Orlando, West Palm Beach, Lakeland, Cape Coral and The Villages.

As shown in order from largest to smallest household earnings growth, the upper-middle class is growing substantially in these 50 cities.

The Battery in Charleston, South Carolina at Twilight.

1. North Charleston, South Carolina

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,463
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,795
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 125.1%
  • Household median income: $62,789

Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

2. Port Saint Lucie, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,410
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 16,463
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 122.2%
  • Household median income: $78,137

3. Hialeah, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,912
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,525
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 114.3%
  • Household median income: $53,079
Spring Hill Florida best weather

4. Spring Hill, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,997
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,020
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 100.7%
  • Household median income: $66,557
Palm Bay Florida

5. Palm Bay, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,678
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,314
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 98.9%
  • Household median income: $67,521
Knoxville, TN, USA - September 17, 2016: People in Market Square on market day in Knoxville, TN.

6. Knoxville, Tennessee

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,676
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,079
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 95.2%
  • Household median income: $50,994

Meridian Hills--Indiana

7. Meridian, Indiana

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,421
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,487
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 93.5%
  • Household median income: $98,686
Providence Rhode Island iStock

8. Providence, Rhode Island

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,766
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,107
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 92.6%
  • Household median income: $66,772
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

9. Pompano Beach, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,150
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,953
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 91.6%
  • Household median income: $63,832
Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

10. Miami

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,364
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 24,922
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 86.5%
  • Household median income: $59,390
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

11. Orlando, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 11,127
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 20,638
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 85.5%
  • Household median income: $69,268

West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

12. West Palm Beach, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,786
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,647
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 80.7%
  • Household median income: $69,261
San Bernardino is a city located in the Riverside–San Bernardino metropolitan area and that serves as the county seat of San Bernardino County, California.

13. San Bernardino, California

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,005
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,734
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.8%
  • Household median income: $63,988
Evansville is a city in and the county seat of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, United States.

14. Evansville, Indiana

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,577
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,378
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.3%
  • Household median income: $52,251
Bellingham is the most populous city in, and county seat of Whatcom County in the US state of Washington.

15. Bellingham, Washington

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,785
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,745
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 78.2%
  • Household median income: $65,821
Clarksville is a city in and the county seat of Montgomery County, Tennessee.

16. Clarksville, Tennessee

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,556
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 11,536
  • Percentage change in high earning households: 76%
  • Household median income: $66,786

Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

17. Newark, New Jersey

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,921
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,905
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 75.5%
  • Household median income: $48,416
Allentown, Pennsylvania - July 18, 2017: A man rests on a park bench - Image.

18. Allentown, Pennsylvania

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,172
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,564
  • Percentage change in high earning households: 75.4%
  • Household median income: $53,403
Lakeland, Florida, USA downown cityscape at city hall during dusk.

19. Lakeland, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,858
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 6,754
  • Percentage change in high earning households: 75.1%
  • Household median income: $60,947
Salinas, California, United States- March 12,2017: Late afternoon Main Street downtown scene.

20. Salinas, California

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,616
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,802
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 74.5%
  • Household median income: $89,150
Grand Rapids, Michigan, USA downtown skyline on the Grand River at dusk.

21. Grand Rapids, Michigan

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,158
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,987
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.5%
  • Household median income: $65,526

South Bend is a city in and the county seat of St.

22. South Bend, Indiana

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,182
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,446
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 71.2%
  • Household median income: $52,512
Savannah, Georgia, USA Skyline

23. Savannah, Georgia

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,801
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,160
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 70%
  • Household median income: $56,782
Cape Coral, Florida.

24. Cape Coral, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,011
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,309
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.9%
  • Household median income: $76,062
Tucson is a city in and the county seat of Pima County, Arizona, United States, and is home to the University of Arizona.

25. Tucson, Arizona

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,682
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 31,711
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.7%
  • Household median income: $54,546
Welcome to Nevada road sign along a highway. stock photo

26. Spring Valley, Nevada

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,034
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,285
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 69.2%
  • Household median income: $72,364

Davenport skyline along the banks of the Mississippi RiverMore Davenport images.

27. Davenport, Iowa

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,489
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,580
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.9%
  • Household median income: $64,497
Detroit Aerial view sunset.

28. Detroit

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 13,759
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 23,224
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 68.8%
  • Household median income: $39,575
Sunset aerial view of downtown and surrounding housing of Lancaster, California, USA.

29. Lancaster, California

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,932
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,844
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.9%
  • Household median income: $76,083
Downtown Tempe, Arizona at dawn with bridges and Tempe Town Lake in the foreground.

30. Tempe, Arizona

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,153
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,178
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.8%
  • Household median income: $77,643
Kansas welcomes you - welcome roadside sign at freeway rest area with a popular Latin phrase ad astra per aspera (through hardships to the stars), driving and travel concept.

31. Kansas City, Kansas

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,604
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,251
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 65.1%
  • Household median income: $59,183

Woman jogs with her dog at the Spokane River promenade in downtown Spokane Washington USA at sunrise.

32. Spokane, Washington

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,592
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 15,796
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%
  • Household median income: $65,745
Downtown Dayton skyline with the Miami River and skyline reflections at dusk.

33. Dayton, Ohio

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,310
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,450
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.7%
  • Household median income: $43,454
Spokane Valley Washington

34. Spokane Valley, Washington

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,808
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,914
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%
  • Household median income: $70,722
aerial view of the Mountains Edge master planned community in Enterprise, Nevada

35. Enterprise, Nevada

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,942
  • Households’ earnings $100-$150K In 2023: 18,007
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.6%
  • Household median income: $93,980
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - March 06, 2020: Las Vegas skyline with Nellis Air Force Base in the foreground.

36. North Las Vegas, Nevada

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 10,668
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 17,536
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 64.4%
  • Household median income: $76,772

University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.

37. Green Bay, Wisconsin

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 4,376
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 7,150
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
  • Household median income: $62,546
Akron, Ohio, USA downtown skyline at dusk.

38. Akron, Ohio

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,176
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 10,091
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 63.4%
  • Household median income: $48,544
Bluebonnet blossom near lake park in Lewisville, Texas, USA.

39. Lewisville, Texas

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 6,024
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,821
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 63%
  • Household median income: $85,002
Oregon Capital Building in city of Salem, USA.

40. Salem, Oregon

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,826
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,728
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%
  • Household median income: $71,900
Pueblo Downtown Aerial With Lake stock photo

41. Pueblo, Colorado

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,461
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,626
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.6%
  • Household median income: $55,305

Sunset on the boardwalk on the waterfront at The Villages, Florida.

42. The Villages, Florida

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,822
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,441
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 62.2%
  • Household median income: $76,523
University of Massachusetts-Lowell.

43. Lowell, Massachusetts

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,385
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,716
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.9%
  • Household median income: $76,205
Fresno, California, USA - November 14, 2015: Fresno downtown in Central California.

44. Fresno, California

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 18,483
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 29,913
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.8%
  • Household median income: $66,804
Surprise, Arizona, USA - January 4, 2022: Afternoon sunlight shines on the public city Civic Center and City Hall of Surprise, Arizona.

45. Surprise, Arizona

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 8,399
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 13,571
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 61.6%
  • Household median income: $93,371
Sparks Nevada

46. Sparks, Nevada

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,916
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 9,520
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.9%
  • Household median income: $86,979

Laredo is the county seat of Webb County, Texas, United States, on the north bank of the Rio Grande in South Texas, across from Nuevo Laredo, Tamaulipas, Mexico.

47. Laredo, Texas

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 7,921
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 12,731
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.7%
  • Household median income: $63,264
Killeen Texas sunset

48. Killeen, Texas

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 5,464
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 8,777
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%
  • Household median income: $58,339
View of Cleveland Ohio over Lake Erie.

49. Cleveland

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 9,315
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 14,959
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 60.6%
  • Household median income: $39,187
High angle view of Roanoke Virginia with famous church in the background -- St Andrews Catholic Church.

50. Roanoke, Virginia

  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2018: 3,339
  • Households earning $100K to $150K in 2023: 5,338
  • Percentage change in high-earning households: 59.9%
  • Household median income: $52,671

Gabrielle Olya and T. Woods contributed to the reporting for this article.

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed cities with at least 40,000 households, according to the U.S. Census American Community Survey, to find the cities where the upper-middle class has grown the most. Households that earn between $100,000 and $149,000 are considered upper-middle class. Using the American Community Survey, the total population, total households, household median income, households in 2018 that earned $100k to $149k, and households in 2023 that earned $100k to $149k were all sourced. The percent change in upper-middle-class households was calculated and the cities were sorted to show the largest increase in upper-middle-class households. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 1, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 50 Cities Where the Upper-Middle Class Is Growing the Most

