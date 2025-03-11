50% of Americans Will Buy Less or Go Secondhand as Tariffs Loom: 3 Trends To Watch

With tariffs expected to drive prices higher in 2025, many Americans are already adjusting their spending habits and looking to save money.

A recent Smarty survey of 1,022 U.S. consumers found that about half of Americans plan to buy less frequently or shop secondhand in response to tariffs, while one-fourth are looking to purchase specific items before potential price hikes.

Here’s more on the three trends to watch as tariffs loom.

Cutting Back on Purchases

Nearly half of Americans say they’ll buy less often if tariffs increase prices. Boomers are the most likely to cut back at 56%, followed by 49% of Gen Xers and millennials. Gen Z is the least likely to change spending habits, with 36% saying they’d buy less.

Additionally, about 21% of respondents said they will avoid purchasing certain items in the event of tariff-related price spikes, with millennials leading the pack at 25%. Here are the items respondents said they will avoid purchasing.

Car: 24%

House: 20%

Travel deals: 20%

Electronics: 20%

Furniture: 21%

Home appliances: 21%

Clothes: 19%

The decrease in spending may already be taking hold. According to the National Retail Federation, retail spending declined from January to February. However, it is still up on a year-over-year basis, so it remains to be seen what long-term effects tariffs will have on spending.

Buying Secondhand and Budget Alternatives

Rather than stop shopping entirely, 50% of consumers said they would look for cheaper alternatives, according to the survey, admitting they’re more likely to buy secondhand items or generic brands.

Millennials lead the way in this thinking at 59%, while Gen X follows with 50% willing to downgrade their buying habits. Boomers and Gen Zers are close behind at 45% and 46%, respectively.

And they may be on to something. According to a Capital One Shopping survey, thrift shoppers can save an average of $1,760 per year.

Buying Now Before Tariffs Hit

Although not quite as popular as the other two trends, 25% of Americans plan to buy their desired purchases before tariffs drive prices higher.

Here are some of the most common items they’re grabbing now.

Home appliances: 22%

Electronics: 28%

Car: 16%

House: 11%

Furniture: 18%

Clothes: 38%

Travel deals: 15%

Younger shoppers are leading the trend, with 51% of Gen Zers planning to buy the clothes they want now and 38% of millennials looking to purchase electronics. Older generations are more reluctant to spend their money on nonessentials in the anticipation of tariffs, with 46% of Gen Xers and 63% of boomers stating they won’t get on board with this trend.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

