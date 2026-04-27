5 Winning Leveraged ETFs of Last Week

Wall Street delivered a moderate performance last week. The S&P 500 delivered a 0.7% gain; the Dow Jones lost about 0.4%, and the Nasdaq-100 advanced about 2.4%. The Russell 2000 added about 0.6% last week.

Optimism around diplomatic progress between Washington and Tehran has supported a risk-on rally to some extent. However, volatility continues to loom in an uncertain geopolitical backdrop.

With the lack of progress in renewed diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran, along with rising tensions over control of the Strait of Hormuz, it appears increasingly likely that oil prices will remain elevated in the near term. United States Brent Oil Fund LP BNO gained about 12.8% last week (read: Energy ETFs to Shine Amid Supply Constraints and Elusive Peace Talks).

Earnings Season in Focus

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company TSM jumped last week after Taiwan’s regulator signaled plans to relax limits on fund allocations to individual stocks, as quoted on CNBC. TSM shares rose about 9% last week (read: TSMC Stock Surges to Record High on Policy Boost, AI Demand).

Shares of Tesla TSLA initially rose about 4% in extended trading on April 22 (as cited in CNBC), following its first-quarter 2026 results. However, the momentum faded the following day as shares fell 3.6%. The electric vehicle (EV) maker’s announcement of a $5-billion increase in capital expenditure guidance during theearnings calllikely dampened investor confidence, triggering the slump in TSLA’s share price.

This capex hike is largely earmarked for AI-related initiatives, specifically the infrastructure required to scale the Robotaxi network and the mass production of Optimus (read: ETFs to Watch as Tesla Shares Slump Despite Q1 Earnings Beat).

Semiconductor Sector in Sweet Spot: NVIDIA Reclaims $5-Trillion Market Cap

NVIDIA NVDA surged on Friday to reclaim the $5 trillion market capitalization milestone, according to Yahoo Finance. The rally was fueled by strong momentum in chip stocks, supported by upbeat earnings from Intel and optimism surrounding a nuclear power partnership with Oklo.

The broader chip sector has played a key role in NVIDIA’s rally. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was on an impressive 18-day winning streak, adding value across the industry.

Winning Leveraged ETFs in Focus

Against this backdrop, below we highlight a few winning leveraged ETFs from last week.

Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF ARMG – Up 91.9%

The Leverage Shares 2X Long ARM Daily ETF seeks daily levered investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times the daily percentage change in the price of ARM. The fund charges 75 bps in fees.

Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF NVTX – Up 88.2%

The Tradr 2X Long NVTS Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the common shares of Navitas Semiconductor Corp. The fund charges 130 bps in fees.

Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF AMDG – Up 53.2%

The Leverage Shares 2X Long AMD Daily ETF seeks daily levered investment results, before fees and expenses, of two times the daily percentage change in the price of the common stock of AMD. The fund charges 75 bps in fees and yields 5.10% annually.

Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF LABX – Up 48%

The Tradr 2X Long ALAB Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the common shares of Astera Labs Inc. The fund charges 130 bps in fees.

Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF CRDU – Up 45%

The Tradr 2X Long CRDO Daily ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to two times the daily performance of the common shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. The fund charges 130 bps in fees.





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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.