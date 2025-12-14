5 Weekend Side Gigs That Require No Experience and Pay Quickly

Need cash fast but don’t have time for a full-time job or already have one? Weekend side gigs are the perfect solution for anyone looking to boost their income without a major commitment. The best part is you don’t need special skills or years of experience to get started.

Explore More: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

Read Next: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

Here are five weekend side gigs that anyone can do, with money hitting your account in days (or sometimes hours).

Food and Grocery Delivery

This is one of the most popular weekend side hustles for a reason. Apps like DoorDash, Uber Eats and Instacart let you start earning right away with just a car or bike and a smartphone.

The barrier to entry is incredibly low. You don’t need experience, you don’t need to interview and you can work whenever you want. Peak weekend hours mean more orders and higher tips.

Most delivery apps pay out weekly, but some offer instant cash-out options for a small fee. If you need money today, you can often transfer your earnings to your bank account within minutes.

Check Out: Here’s How To Use AI To Quickly Start a Side Gig, According To Codie Sanchez

Pet Sitting and Dog Walking

Love animals? Turn that into weekend cash with Rover, the platform that connects pet owners with sitters and walkers. You can walk dogs, pet sit or even board pets in your home.

The pay comes fast too. Rover pays about 48 hours after each completed job. If you walk a dog on Saturday morning, you’ll have the money in your account by Monday.

The platform takes 20% of what you earn, but there’s zero startup cost and you set your own rates. Plus, you get to hang out with dogs all weekend.

TaskRabbit Odd Jobs

TaskRabbit connects you with people who need help with random tasks: furniture assembly, moving boxes, cleaning, organizing or basic handyman work. You set your own hourly rate and choose which jobs to accept.

No special skills required. If you can follow instructions and use basic tools, you’re qualified. The platform handles payment, and TaskRabbit pays out in two to four business days via Stripe. That means a job you complete on Saturday could have money in your account by Thursday at the latest.

House Cleaning

House cleaning is straightforward work that’s always in demand on weekends. Many clients specifically want their homes cleaned on Saturdays or Sundays when they’re out running errands or traveling.

You don’t need professional training to start. Basic cleaning supplies and attention to detail are all it takes. The real advantage here is that many clients pay cash the same day. If you clean two houses on Saturday at $100 to $150 each, you walk away with $200 to $300 in your pocket immediately.

You can find clients through word of mouth, local Facebook groups or apps like Care.com. Once you build a small client base, they often become repeat customers who book you every week or two.

Flipping and Reselling Items

This one takes a bit more hustle, but it can pay off big. Spend your Saturday morning hitting thrift stores, garage sales or estate sales. Buy items cheap and resell them on eBay, Facebook Marketplace or Poshmark.

The beauty of this gig is the immediate cash potential. Sell something locally on Facebook Marketplace and you can get paid in cash the same day. Even online sales through platforms like eBay typically process payments within a few days. Popular items to flip include vintage clothing, electronics, furniture and collectibles.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Weekend Side Gigs That Require No Experience and Pay Quickly

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.