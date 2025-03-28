5 Ways To Make Money Easy, According to Finance Expert Lewis Howes

Lewis Howes, host of The School of Greatness podcast and author of the new book “Make Money Easy,” hasn’t always lived a life of financial freedom. In fact, after a football injury derailed his athletic career, he found himself broke and living on his sister’s couch. He described that time as one filled with “insecurity about money” — a feeling that many can relate to, especially when finances are tight.

But Howes’ story doesn’t end there. Through years of personal development, mindset shifts and experience, he turned things around. In a recent appearance on NBC, Howes shared some of the core concepts from his new book, offering advice on how to change your relationship with money and, ultimately, make it easier to earn and manage.

Here are five key takeaways from his philosophy.

Recognize Your Feelings About Money

According to Howes, the first step in making money feel less overwhelming is to get honest about how you feel about it. For him, insecurity around money stemmed from simply not knowing how to manage it in his early adulthood.

This self-awareness, he said, not only helped him heal his financial habits but gave him empathy for others facing similar struggles. “If you don’t know how to manage money, it’s hard to feel confident about it,” he noted.

Be Ready for It

In “Make Money Easy,” Howes shares a simple, if unconventional, idea: “Money comes to people when they’re ready for it.” While that might sound abstract, he breaks it down with a personal example.

“There was a time in my life when I wasn’t emotionally ready to have money,” he said. “I would’ve spent it. I would’ve blown it. I would’ve gone into debt.” Being “ready” isn’t just about wanting more money, it’s about being emotionally prepared to handle it responsibly.

Adjust Your Attitude Toward Wealth

One of the biggest mindset shifts Howes had to make was believing he was actually worthy of receiving money and keeping it. Before that, he admitted he would often sabotage himself financially.

“You have to feel emotionally safe with money,” he said. That means shedding old beliefs, letting go of guilt or shame and adopting a mindset where you view wealth as something you can manage and grow, not something to fear or misuse.

Know Your Money Story

Howes believes that understanding your “money story” — the experiences and emotions tied to how you’ve handled or thought about money in the past — is key to changing your financial future.

“I had a lot of micro-traumas around money growing up,” he said, recalling moments of stealing and being stolen from. These moments left emotional scars that made him feel unsafe with money as an adult. “Until I started to process those things,” he said, “I wasn’t really ready for financial abundance.”

Thank Your Money

While it might sound strange, Howes recommends literally thanking your money — even if it’s just a penny you find on the ground.

“Money is like a relationship,” he explained. “If it walked in the door, how would you treat it? Would you be grateful or push it away?” Practicing gratitude builds a better emotional relationship with money, which in turn attracts more of it, he believes.

Howes’ approach might not be conventional, but it’s grounded in emotional awareness, self-reflection and the belief that mindset matters. By changing how you think and feel about money, he believes you can have a healthier relationship with your finances.

