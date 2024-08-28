News & Insights

Personal Finance

5 Ways Low-Income Earners Can Still Invest

August 28, 2024 — 03:00 pm EDT

Written by Jennifer Taylor for GOBankingRates ->

If your paycheck is on the smaller side, you might think investing is out of the question — but it isn’t.

Find Out: I’m an Investor: I’m Making These Money Moves Immediately If Trump Wins

Learn More: 6 Money Moves You Must Make If You Want To Be Like the Wealthy

Putting aside extra cash when there’s barely enough to make ends meet can certainly be challenging. However, if you’re committed to the cause, you might surprise yourself with what you can do.

“Investing as a low-income earner might seem daunting, but with the right strategy, it’s entirely possible,” said David Watson II, a prosperity planner at Goodwill Industries of Central Florida.

If you’re ready to start investing, he created a step-by-step guide to help grow your wealth. Keep reading to learn his tips for investing on a limited budget.

The photo captures a simple, minimalist desk setup in a bright and airy room. On the desk, there is a notebook open with a pencil resting on it, along with a calculator and a jar of coins symbolizing savings. The room is well-lit, showcasing a clean and organized space that is conducive to focusing on budgeting and saving. The camera lens used is wide angle to capture the entire desk area and the room in the background.

Set a Budget and Prioritize Savings

“Before investing, it’s important to have a budget that helps you save consistently,” he said. 

To get started, he recommended taking these three steps.

  • Track your expenses: “Write down everything you spend for a month,” he said. “Look for areas where you can cut back.”
  • Create a budget: “Allocate your income toward essentials, savings and discretionary spending,” he said.
  • Set aside savings: “Even if it’s a small amount, make sure you save regularly,” he said. “You can start with as little as $10 per week.” 

For example, he said if your monthly income is $2,000, your expenses — i.e., rent, food and utilities — are $1,700 and your discretionary spending is $200, you can save $100.

“By saving $100 each month, you’ll have $1,200 saved by the end of the year,” he said.

Read Next: In 5 Years, These 2 Stocks Will Be More Valuable Than Apple

Check Out: I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: 5 Stocks You Shouldn’t Sell

The photo shows a close-up shot of a transparent glass piggy bank resting on a wooden desk in a dimly lit room. The shiny coins are visible through the glass, symbolizing savings and financial stability. The scene conveys a sense of security and preparedness for unforeseen emergencies. The shot is taken from a low angle using a wide-angle lens to emphasize the piggy bank's significance on the desk.

Build an Emergency Fund

If you don’t already have an emergency fund, Watson said you need one before you start investing.

“This is typically three to six months’ worth of living expenses,” he said. “This will protect you from having to dip into investments if an emergency arises.”

If your monthly expenses are $1,700, he said you should aim to have $5,100 to $10,200 in your emergency fund. For example, if you saved $100 per month, with an emergency fund goal of $5,100, he said you would reach your goal in 51 months — or 4 1/4 years.

For You: 6 Things the Middle Class Should Sell To Build Their Savings

The photo shows a modern office desk with a laptop, calculator, and paperwork scattered across the surface. In the background, there is a shelf with books and a plant, creating a professional and organized workspace. The camera angle is slightly elevated, capturing the items on the desk from above. This scene conveys a sense of productivity and financial planning, fitting well with the idea of investing with small amounts mentioned in the article. The shot was taken with a wide-angle lens to capture the entire workspace.

Start Investing With Small Amounts

“Once you’ve built an emergency fund, you can start investing, even with small amounts,” he said.

He shared three different options to choose from.

Option 1: Invest In Low-Cost Index Funds or ETFs

“Index funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are collections of stocks or bonds that track a market index (e.g., S&P 500),” he said. “They offer diversification and have low fees, which helps you grow your money over time.”

A major bonus, you can get started with a minimal investment.

“Many brokers allow you to start with as little as $50 to $100,” he said. “Look for platforms like Vanguard, Fidelity or apps like Robinhood or Acorns that offer no-fee trading.”

For example, if your initial investment was $100, you contributed $50 per month thereafter and your annual return was 7%, after 10 years, your total contribution would be $6,100, he said. However, your total investment — assuming monthly compounding — would be $8,855.21.

Just like that, you’ve earned another $2,700-plus thanks to small investments.

Option 2: Use a Robo-Advisor 

“Robo-advisors are automated platforms that create and manage a diversified portfolio for you based on your financial goals and risk tolerance,” he said. “They often have low fees and can be a good option for beginners who don’t want to pick individual stocks.”

He said investment platforms like Betterment and Wealthfront allow you to get started with as little as $500 or less.

Option 3: Invest In Fractional Shares

“Fractional investing allows you to buy a small portion of a share, instead of the whole share,” he said. “This makes it easier to invest in expensive stocks like Amazon or Tesla with smaller amounts of money.”

He said this can be a good idea if you want invest in high-quality companies, but can’t afford to purchase a full share.

Many brokers, such as Robinhood or Schwab, allow you to buy fractional shares,” he said. 

A close-up shot of a stack of coins against a blurred background of financial documents. The camera lens is a macro lens capturing the details of the coins, showcasing various denominations and currencies. The angle of the shot is slightly tilted to add a dynamic element to the composition. The background features papers with graphs, charts, and numbers symbolizing financial growth and investment.

Reinvest and Be Patient

“The key to growing wealth through investing is to stay consistent and reinvest your earnings,” he said.

For example, if you continue to invest $50 per month at a 7% annual return, he said the compound interest will add up. Specifically, you’ll have $8,855.21, after 10 years, $26,450.21 after 20 years and $61,810.20 after 30 years.

“Over time, your contributions combined with the power of compounding will significantly grow your wealth,” he said. “The longer you stay invested, the more your money can grow.”

The photo shows a neat and organized home office setup with a wooden desk, a laptop, a stack of books, and a pen holder. The desk is positioned near a window with natural light streaming in, illuminating the space. A small potted plant sits on the sill, adding a touch of greenery to the scene. The camera lens used is a wide-angle lens, capturing the entire desk area with a slight tilt to give a unique perspective.

Keep Learning and Adjust

“As you learn more about investing, you may want to adjust your strategy,” he said. “Consider diversifying into other assets like bonds, real estate (through REITs) or dividend-paying stocks.”

Ultimately, he said patience and consistency are a must when investing as a low-income earner.

“By budgeting, saving and investing small amounts over time, you can build wealth and secure your financial future,” he said. “Even if you start small, your investments will grow as long as you stay committed.”

It might take awhile before you amass a notable wealth, but try to stay motivated by thinking about the financial gift you’re giving your future self.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways Low-Income Earners Can Still Invest

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.