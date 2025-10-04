5 Ways To Inflation-Proof Your Finances in 2025

Inflation has a sneaky way of making your money feel like it’s shrinking, even if your paycheck stays the same. Groceries, rent, gas–suddenly everything costs just a little bit more. CNN recently reported that Americans are getting nervous about inflation again.

For You: 8 Smart Ways Frugal People Are Living Like There’s Already a Recession

Trending Now: 6 Low-Risk Ways To Build Your Savings in 2025

But here’s the good news: you don’t have to sit back and watch your budget get squeezed. With a few smart moves, you can keep your finances steady (and maybe even thriving) no matter what prices do.

Here are the top ways to inflation-proof your money in 2025.

Cut the Fat First

Angelo Crocco, certified public accountant (CPA), chartered global management accountant (CGMA) and owner of AC Accounting, recommended starting with the basics like track your spending for a single month.

“When I do this activity with my client, they are shocked at how many ‘tiny’ recurring charges they incur, like streaming bundles or random app subscriptions,” Crocco explained.

In an inflation cycle, he said every extra dollar kept matters more than the latest market headline. “Think of it as trimming your sails before a storm,” Crocco added.

Read This: I’m an Economist: Here’s How Likely a Recession Is for the Second Half of 2025

Lock in Stability Where You Can

If you rent, Crocco suggested negotiating longer leases before prices increase further. And if you have debt, look for fixed-rate refinancing.

“Certainty has value. When inflation forces prices to go up, knowing exactly what you’ll pay each month brings you peace,” Crocco said.

Build Skills Like Assets

According to Crocco, “upskilling” isn’t just some Google-searched advice.

Learning automation tools, coding basics or even improving sales skills can improve your income far more than controlled spending ever will.

“Earning outside your main job gives you flexibility and inflation can’t take out that ingenuity,” Crocco added.

Own What People Always Need

Investments tied to essentials, like energy, agriculture and healthcare, tend to sustain inflation better, Crocco said.

The good news is you don’t need to build your portfolio overnight, but starting to shift towards real assets can ease the way for you.

Keep a ‘Price-Resistant’ Fund

“I really like the idea of a side cash bucket strictly for essentials like food and gas,” Crocco said.

It’s different from emergency savings. It’s a cushion that makes price increases less impactful and mentally, that matters much more.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways To Inflation-Proof Your Finances in 2025

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.