5 Ways To Go From Middle Class to Rich

You’ve made it — you’ve reached what many Americans only dream of: a comfortable middle-class lifestyle with all the perks that come with it. A stable income, family vacations and a growing nest egg to boot. But what if… you want more?

As it turns out, dreaming of becoming wealthier isn’t wishful thinking, but there are certain steps you’ll have to take to get there.

“The key to going from middle class to wealthy is threefold: get your debt under control, curb your spending habits and build passive income,” said Jake Hill, a finance expert and the founder of DebtHammer.

“Reducing and eliminating debt will free up more of your monthly income, which can then be used for investments or building up your savings. Fixing your spending habits has a similar impact, but it will help you maintain a positive income stream over the long term,” he explained. “Of course, becoming wealthy isn’t possible without bringing in more income, but it’s important to do so strategically.”

Here are more expert-recommended ways to go from middle class to rich.

Make a Plan To Get Out of Debt

According to Carter Seuthe, the vice president of content with Credit Summit, your focus should be on achieving financial freedom first.

“Make a plan to get out of debt. Whether it’s student loan debt, credit card debt, personal loan debt or another form, make a strategic plan to pay off your debt in a timely, earlier manner, if you can’t simply repay it all now.”

He said the burden of debt is one of the biggest hurdles that prevents people from going from one class status to the next. “Once your debt is under control, focus on growing your wealth through investing.”

Look Into Investing Opportunities

“In my opinion as a finance expert, I believe that investing early and regularly is a fantastic way to grow your wealth,” said Rhett Stubbendeck, an annuity specialist and the CEO at Leverage Planning.

“It’s like nurturing a money tree that flourishes over time thanks to compound interest. For instance, let’s say you set aside $100 each month in a mix of investments. Over the years, that money can truly accumulate, especially if you reinvest any profits you earn.”

Harrison Tang, the co-founder and CEO of Spokeo, agreed that one of the best ways you can go from being middle class to being wealthy is by looking into investment opportunities.

“One mistake that everyone makes is saving up but not investing it somewhere to grow their savings,” he said. “You should always consider investing if you have enough funds.”

He said people usually don’t consider investing, because they don’t have enough literacy about it.

“If you have enough knowledge about stocks, you will know where and when to invest and why investing is crucial to making your savings grow. Investing can help you grow your finances and, hence, make you go from middle class to rich.”

Invest in Real Estate

As a seven-figure real estate investor and the founder of Newbie Real Estate Investing, Ryan Chaw recommended that the middle class look into real estate as an effective way to “get rich.” For example, if you have an extra bedroom in your home, he suggested renting it out to create passive income.

“Another way to earn through real estate is to buy properties in college towns and rent out individual rooms to college students to maximize your returns, which is what I do,” Chaw continued.

“Ultimately, real estate is a great long-term investment, because housing is a basic need, and how much you earn is not tied to how much you work.”

Explore Additional Sources of Income

Relying solely on one income source can limit your potential for earning, warned Stubbendeck.

He said, “Consider exploring side gigs or other avenues to bring in extra cash alongside your main job.”

Whether it’s freelancing, starting a small business or even dipping your toes into real estate investing, he said multiple income streams not only boost your earnings but also provide a safety net for unexpected expenses.

Educate Yourself About Money

One of the biggest ways to focus on financial freedom, according to experts, boils down to financial literacy. According to Zachary Jarvinen, the chief marketing officer of Exact Payments, this includes understanding how to manage debt, diversifying investments and planning for retirement.

“People often overlook the importance of an emergency fund, but having savings set aside can prevent high-interest debt during unexpected events,” said Jarvinen. Moreover, “Living below one’s means and being strategic with spending decisions can also free up more capital for investments,” he added.

“Remember, the path to wealth is often a marathon, not a sprint, and making consistent, smart financial choices is key.”

