5 Ways To Give Back This Holiday Season Without Spending a Fortune

It’s possible to give back this holiday season without spending a small fortune. Plus, there could be some tax benefits involved as well.

A 2024 survey by CAF America found that 62% of Americans planned to make monetary donations during the holiday period last year, and 15% said they would give exclusively during that time. According to CAF America, experts say year-end tax deadlines, holiday bonuses and the “feel-good messaging” around the holiday season make it such a popular time for giving.

If you want to give back without overspending, these ideas can help you make an impact this season.

1. Donate Winter Clothing

Winter clothing donations are typically in high demand during the holiday season. According to the most recent One Warm Coat annual report, 85% of One Warm Coat’s partner organizations reported an increase in the need for warm coats during the 2023-2024 winter season. However, 59% said they did not receive enough coats to meet demand.

Go through your closets and set aside gently used coats, hats, gloves, boots and anything else that would be appreciated during the winter. You can donate these items to local coat drives, shelters, schools and foster care support programs. Many also have drop-off bins or collection events throughout the season.

For the 2025 tax year, taxpayers who itemize should keep a record of their donations and request a receipt from the organization for anything they plan to deduct, including noncash items like clothing and household items.

2. Set Up a Food Drive or Support a Local Food Pantry

Food banks also see some of their highest demand during the winter months. You don’t have to organize a large event. Even a mini-drive with family, neighbors, co-workers or friends can help.

Many pantries also share updated lists of their most-needed items, so you can just focus on the essentials like canned foods, peanut butter, rice, pasta and other shelf-stable items.

If you itemize deductions, keep receipts for any food purchases you donate and ask for a donation acknowledgment whenever possible. Some pantries provide them, typically a confirmation letter and receipt, for organized drives.

3. Volunteer Your Time

Your time is just as valuable as donating cash or goods. According to Feeding America, 51% of all food programs rely entirely on volunteers.

It doesn’t just have to be food programs. You can donate your time to making care packages or assisting with charity events, or you can look for opportunities through your local library, community center, school, church or other places of worship.

While your time isn’t tax-deductible, any expenses tied directly to volunteer work may be. This can include supplies you purchased for an organization, as well as any mileage driven for charitable activities at the standard rate of $0.14 per mile, according to the IRS.

4. Sponsor a Child or Family Holiday Wish List

Many programs allow you to sponsor a low-income child or family’s wish list around the holidays. Find a local or national organization, like The Salvation Army, Holiday Helpers or Doing Good Together, to receive a wish list or help out in a gift drive. You can also connect with a family on a platform like VolunteerMatch or donate specific items.

Keep your receipts if you plan to itemize and any documentation the organization provides to confirm participation in the program. All gifts must also go through a qualified charitable organization to be deductible.

5. Participate in a Charity Run or Walk

Participate in a holiday charity walk or run to raise money for food banks or other nonprofits. You can register individually or gather a group of friends or co-workers to participate together. According to GoFundMe Pro, the average active fundraiser raises about $568 from seven donors.

Even if you don’t participate directly, any money you donate to a charity may be tax-deductible if you itemize.

