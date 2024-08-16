5 Ways To Build Your Fortune Starting With $100 per Month

Having $100 to spare each month may not seem like much, but you can actually use this amount to build wealth long-term. Whether you’re looking to invest or diversify your income with a small business or side hustle, there are several ways to put even a small amount of money to good use. Here are five ways to build your fortune starting with just $10 per month.

1. Flip and Resell Items

One of the easiest ways to start building wealth with minimal upfront investment is by flipping and reselling items. This simple method has been successfully advocated by entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk, who launched a 2017 flip challenge that showed how profitable this venture can be.

With just $100 per month, you can also expand your efforts to make money and begin by visiting garage sales, thrift stores, and online marketplaces to find undervalued items. With some research, you can identify products that are in demand. Platforms like eBay, Etsy and Facebook Marketplace provide a huge audience to market and sell your flipped items.

2. Start a Sales or Service-Based Business

If you have a knack for selling or a specific skill set, starting a sales or service-based business can be an option to consider. Think about what you’re good at or passionate about. Whether it’s graphic design, writing, tutoring or even pet sitting, there are countless service-based businesses you can start with minimal investment.

Use free or low-cost online tools to market your services. Platforms like Fiverr, Upwork and TaskRabbit can connect you with clients. Social media channels offer another avenue to promote your business and engage with potential customers.

3. Invest in Stocks and Bonds

Consistently investing $100 a month can yield significant returns over time. If you contribute to a 401(k) and your employer matches what you put in, that instantly gives you $200 to invest. You can also set aside the $100 per month and save up the minimum requirements to open certain brokerage account options or to use a specific index or mutual fund. Some accounts also have smaller or no minimum opening requirements so you can start investing right away.

Fractional shares allow you to invest in expensive stocks without needing to buy a whole share. Platforms like Robinhood, M1 Finance and Fidelity offer opportunities to purchase fractions of high-value stocks, making it easier to diversify your portfolio.

4. Test Out a Business Idea and Invest As You Go

If you have a business idea but lack the funds to fully launch it right away, consider testing it out on a small scale first. Create a minimal viable product (MVP) or offer a beta version of your service. This allows you to test the market and gather feedback without a large upfront cost. For example, if you’re interested in starting a baking business, begin by selling to friends, family, or at local farmer’s markets.

If you’d like to start an online boutique, create a few t-shirts to sell or begin reselling clothing items on Poshmark to narrow down what styles you prefer and what your desired customer likes.

5. Crowdfunded Real Estate

Real estate may seem out of reach for those with limited funds, but real estate crowdfunding offers a viable solution. Real estate crowdfunding platforms like Fundrise allow you to invest in properties with a lower starting amount. These platforms pool funds from multiple investors to finance real estate projects, making it accessible for small investors.

Real estate crowdfunding can be a great way to diversify your investments in various properties. But be sure to do your due diligence and research beforehand.

