5 Ways To Avoid Burnout as You Climb the Career Ladder

Climbing the career ladder can lead to higher pay and greater success — but it can also push you toward burnout if you’re not careful. Long hours, constant pressure and the drive to get ahead can take a toll on your mental and physical well-being, making it harder to enjoy the success you’re working so hard to achieve.

The good news? With the right strategies, you can stay productive, motivated and balanced while advancing in your career. Here are five ways to avoid burnout and keep moving forward without sacrificing your well-being.

1. Recognize the Signs of Burnout

The first step to avoiding burnout is recognizing that you’re experiencing it. Burnout can look different for each person, according to Sara Briggs, PhD, an instructor in the clinical mental health counseling program at University of Phoenix.

For some, burnout may present as emotional or even physical exhaustion, she explained, while others may experience feelings of cynicism at work or detachment from colleagues. “Burnout may feel like dissatisfaction with work projects or achievements,” she said.

Even people who love their jobs can experience burnout, which can trigger biological, psychological and social responses, Briggs added.

2. Set and Maintain Healthy Boundaries

Having healthy boundaries in the workplace is one of the most important steps in preventing — or recovering from — burnout, Briggs pointed out.

“Increasing self-awareness as well as reflexivity are important to recognizing mental health needs,” Briggs said.

Setting boundaries could look like turning off notifications after hours, delegating tasks when appropriate, or learning to say no to nonessential commitments. Developing these habits can help protect your energy and preserve a healthier work-life balance.

3. Get Organized and Manage Stress Proactively

Managing stress is a key to avoiding burnout, and it often requires changing up how you work. Getting organized and building in stress-reducing activities throughout your day can make a big difference.

“A detailed and constantly updated calendar with to-do items can be super helpful,” said Lijana Vaulinait, talent acquisition specialist at Omnisend. “However, managing stress mostly comes down to your ability to take care of yourself, things like regular sleep, meals, and exercise are the fundamentals for sustaining productivity.”

Janice Litvin, founder, Banish Burnout Academy, recommends a variety of self-care strategies, including the following:

Get outside. Sunlight boosts vitamin D and dopamine levels, and exercise is known to reduce stress.

Sunlight boosts vitamin D and dopamine levels, and exercise is known to reduce stress. Savor fun experiences. Not only do you need to take time to do fun things, but it helps to keep reminders of them around. For example, keep a photo of your vacation (destination or post-trip) at work.

Not only do you need to take time to do fun things, but it helps to keep reminders of them around. For example, keep a photo of your vacation (destination or post-trip) at work. Activate friendships. Social connection combats loneliness and reinforces emotional support systems.

4. Create a Strong Support System

It’s important to have trusted people you can rely on, according to Tara Kermiet, a burnout prevention strategist and leadership coach. She recommends building a support system that includes five key roles: role model, mentor, coach, cheerleader, and sponsor.

Role model: Someone who has qualities and characteristics you admire, which contributes to self-awareness and confidence building.

Someone who has qualities and characteristics you admire, which contributes to self-awareness and confidence building. Mentor: Someone who is a few steps ahead of you professionally. They can show you what’s possible and help guide your growth.

Someone who is a few steps ahead of you professionally. They can show you what’s possible and help guide your growth. Coach: Focuses on helping you develop specific skills for your personal or professional development.

Focuses on helping you develop specific skills for your personal or professional development. Cheerleader: Your unconditional supporter. This person knows and understands your strengths and will remind you of them when needed.

Your unconditional supporter. This person knows and understands your strengths and will remind you of them when needed. Sponsor: The most strategic ally in your support system. This person is in rooms you’re not in and has access to opportunities you don’t. Their job is to get you in front of the right people for the right opportunities.

5. Strive for Financial Stability

Burnout can also be a product of overworking or overspending. “When you don’t have financial stability, you may begin making decisions out of fear or necessity,” Vaulinait said. “But once you have a solid reserve, there’s more breathing room to make career choices that actually align with your wants.”

One way to build financial stability is to set aside a small percentage of your earnings in a savings fund that grows over time, according to Lorraine Lee, an instructor with Stanford Continuing Studies and LinkedIn Learning.

“Another key strategy is to avoid lifestyle creep — spending more as your income increases, such as upgrading to a bigger apartment or dining at more expensive restaurants,” Lee said.

While it’s important to enjoy your success, be mindful of living within your means. Overspending can create long-term financial stress, making it harder to save and potentially forcing career decisions based on financial desperation rather than thoughtful strategy.

