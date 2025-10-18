5 Ways Americans Are Building Wealth in 2025 — Should You Join Them?

Americans are constantly rethinking what it means to build wealth. In 2025, we’re witnessing home prices climbing, debt rising, and new tech reshaping the economy, but the path to financial security feels more confusing than ever.

Read More: Multi-Millionaire Says Timing the Market is Impossible — Here’s What You Should Do Instead

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

According to Charles Schwab’s 2025 Modern Wealth Survey, Americans believe an average net worth of $2.3 million is needed to be considered wealthy.

So what strategies are people turning to, and do they actually work? Here are five of the most common wealth-building moves this year, paired with what financial experts think about them.

Homeownership

Despite rising prices and interest rates, many Americans still view buying a home as one of the clearest paths to wealth. According to a 2025 LendingTree survey, 36% of Americans say homeownership is their primary wealth-building strategy.

Discover Next: What Class Do You Actually Belong To? The Income Breakdown Might Shock You

What Do Experts Think?

Sam Dogen, founder of Financial Samurai, told MarketWatch in July 2025: “No single asset, including real estate, should exceed 50% of one’s overall net worth. Homeowners should aim for their homes to represent 25% to 30% of net worth by retirement, diversifying investments into stocks, bonds, and other assets.”

Takeaway: A home can be a powerful wealth-builder, but it shouldn’t dominate your portfolio. Keep housing to a balanced share of your net worth and diversify into other assets.

Retirement Savings

Retirement accounts like 401(k)s and IRAs remain a backbone of wealth-building. Vanguard’s How America Saves 2025 found that most workers are letting professionals or automated funds manage their 401(k)s, and nearly half are putting a bigger share of their paycheck toward retirement than they used to.

What Do Experts Think?

“Long-term, passive investing is truly sustainable,” said Jay Zigmont, CFP and founder of Childfree Trust. “For my clients, I tend to recommend a three-fund portfolio including the entire U.S. stock market, international stock market, and bonds.”

“I would recommend simply dollar cost averaging into a mutual fund or ETF that tracks a well-known index like the S&P 500. Consistency and patience are the virtues associated with accumulating wealth over the long run,” said Robert R. Johnson, CFA and professor of finance at Creighton University.

Takeaway: Yes, this strategy is worth joining. The experts agree that steady investing beats chasing trends.

High-Yield Savings Accounts

Americans are saving, but not always in the smartest way. According to a 2025 LendingTree survey, 29% of respondents say they use online savings accounts as part of their wealth-building strategy. Yet a Santander survey revealed 69% aren’t using higher-yield accounts like HYSAs, CDs, or money markets.

What Do Experts Think?

“If it’s below 3% you should be looking. You should be finding a vehicle that has a better rate than that,” Kate Byrne, head of Cash Plus distribution at Vanguard, told Business Insider.

Takeaway: High-yield savings accounts are smart for emergency funds and short-term goals. Just don’t confuse saving with investing.

Managing Debt

Can you be wealthy with debt? The LendingTree survey found 66% of Americans believe you can, with 31% saying only if it’s mortgage debt. Mortgages are viewed as wealth-building because they increase equity, while high-interest consumer debt drains it.

What Do Experts Think?

Zigmont stresses that debt payoff is one of the fastest wealth-builders. “The key is to get out of debt and stay out of debt,” he said. Paying off balances, he adds, delivers a guaranteed, tax-free return, which is something even the stock market can’t promise.

Takeaway: Eliminating high-interest debt should be a top priority before chasing other strategies.

But for those looking ahead, new tools like AI and crypto are still tempting options.

Tech, AI, and Crypto

Technology is the wild card. LendingTree found 39% of men believe AI will improve their wealth-building chances, compared with 22% of women. Crypto also remains popular among younger and higher-income Americans, though many are unsure if it helps or hurts.

What Do Experts Think?

Johnson is skeptical. “One of the biggest wealth-building trends I am seeing is speculation in cryptocurrencies. Now, I say speculation because it is a misnomer to categorize any commitment of funds to cryptocurrency. It is simply speculation as one can’t use traditional valuation tools to value cryptocurrencies.”

He warns against chasing hype: “The biggest mistake is exactly that — they try and follow trends. The biggest driver of herd behavior is FOMO — the fear of missing out. In my opinion, this is what is driving much of the current mania in cryptocurrencies.”

Takeaway: Crypto isn’t investing, it’s speculation. If you’re serious about building wealth, treat it like a gamble, not a long-term plan.

The Bottom Line

Trends come and go, but experts say real wealth is built slowly. Johnson recalls Warren Buffett’s philosophy: “Jeff Bezos once asked Warren Buffett, ‘You are the second-richest man in the world, and yet you have the simplest investment thesis. How come others didn’t follow this?’ To which Buffett responded, ‘Because no one wants to get rich slowly.'”

In short, wealth in 2025 isn’t about being first to the next hot trend — it’s about discipline, patience, and letting compounding do the heavy lifting.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 5 Ways Americans Are Building Wealth in 2025 — Should You Join Them?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.