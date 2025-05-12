5 Ways To Adopt Warren Buffett’s Long-Term Approach to Investing

It’s said that patience is a virtue, and we see this truth shine often, especially in the realms of personal finance and long-term investing strategies. Just look at Warren Buffett for an example. With a current estimated net worth of $154.1 billion, Buffett began growing his substantial funds from humble beginnings.

Among his most famous and respected philosophical approaches to wealth building is investing for the long haul. This means not bailing on stocks just because of market turbulence or ditching a real estate investment when the housing market takes a hit.

“Buffett’s approach to investing focuses on investing in companies with ‘good business’ — sustainable and uncomplicated businesses with solid management teams,” said Ayako Yoshioka, a chartered financial analyst (CFA) and portfolio consulting director at Wealth Enhancement Group.

“Companies that can generate enough profits to return funds to shareholders in the form of dividends. Buffett also likes companies with deep ‘moats’ or competitive advantages, so companies that rise above their competition fit this style.”

Keep in mind, however, that Buffett doesn’t always hold to this tenet; for example, he’s not in favor when an investment isn’t built on a sound foundation or guided by excellent leadership. Simply put, he’s not fearful when others are greedy.

Here are five ways to adopt Buffett’s long-term approach to investing.

Focus on Long-Term Growth

Before you consider the ways in which you can adopt Buffett’s long-term approach to successful investing, first explore why this method is best for your wealth-building goals.

“Investing for the long term is the only way you can make money from data and analysis and [applying] your only two assets that matter: your brain and hard work,” said Eldad Tamir, founder and CEO of Tamir Fishman Group.

“Buffett’s approach acknowledges that, while markets can be efficient in the long run, they often misprice securities in the short term, creating opportunities for informed investors,” Tamir continued. “In addition, investing with a margin of safety and focusing on intrinsic value prevents downside risk. But most importantly, this philosophy advocates for making decisions based on rational analysis rather than emotional reactions to market volatility.”

Limit Your Investments

When diving into investing, be discerning about the investments you’ll keep. Buffett would advise this to any new investor or his company Berkshire Hathaway’s shareholders.

“Treat your portfolio as though it has a total of 10 units/positions, and you’re only allowed to make 20 investments,” said Kai Sato, a managing partner at Mauloa.

“This forces you to be highly selective and concentrated… Within those parameters, you’re simply trying to generate funds at 3% and invest them at 13%.”

Assess Value Proposition

To successfully implement a long-haul approach to investing, you need to have solid insights into its value trajectory. Research and reflect on whether a stock will go up or down in value over time.

This doesn’t mean try to tell the future; it means working with what information is available to you and using good judgment, which Buffett does whether he’s investing in Bank of America, Coca-Cola or new technology companies.

“When wanting to buy something, think about if its value is going to increase or decrease in time,” said Paul Heys, a behavioral finance author, lecturer and owner of Inventorship. “Looking at the long-term effects of a purchase will help decide whether a current purchase will increase your wealth in the future.”

Compare Your Performance to the S&P 500 Index in 5-Year Increments

Sato quotes Buffett himself for this next tip on successfully taking a long-term approach to investing.

“While I much prefer a five-year test, I feel three years is an absolute minimum for judging performance,” Sato said. “It is a certainty that we will have years when the partnership performance is poorer, perhaps substantially so, than the Dow.

“If any three-year or longer period produces poor results, we all should start looking around for other places to have our money. An exception to the latter statement would be three years covering a speculative explosion in a bull market.”

Don’t Panic When the Market Gets Rocky

It is the inherent nature of investments — particularly the stock market — to fluctuate, meaning that sometimes you’ll see dips in your holdings. This is normal — and generally you shouldn’t panic. As Buffett would say, “Our favorite holding period is forever.”

According to Tamir, “It’s important to remember that market fluctuations are normal and temporary and to continue to trust in the strength and resilience of the companies you’ve invested in.”

Continuing, he said, “You also want to avoid constantly watching the market because doing this can lead to emotional decision making. Warren Buffett’s investment philosophy is as much about mindset as it is about strategy.”

Nicole Spector contributed to the reporting for this article.

