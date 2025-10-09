5 Walmart Items Retirees Need To Buy in Fall 2025

What’s worth buying at Walmart this fall? Retirees will be excited to learn the big-box retailer has plenty of seasonal arrivals at prices to fit every budget if you’re prioritizing saving money.

GOBankingRates pulled five of our favorite fall items for under $25 to shop now before they’re sold out. Keep reading to see what made our shopping list.

Mainstays Cozy Comfort Scented 3-Wick Candle

Price: $3.96

There’s no shortage of fall-scented candles available at Walmart, but for the money Mainstays 3-wick candle is one of the best values.

Autumn aromas, like cozy comfort, alpine forest and fall farmhouse, are still in stock but some scents have already sold out online. Choose your favorite and light it at home for instant coziness.

Way to Celebrate Plaid Chenille Decorative Pillow

Price: $4.99

Add a pop of plaid to couches, armchairs and beds with the decorative chenille pillows from Way to Celebrate. These pillows measure at 18 x 18 inches and are so reasonably priced you might add a few to your cart before checking out.

Better Homes & Gardens Carved Wood Decorative Dough Bowl

Price: $14.97

Got seasonal filler? Arrange it tastefully to display in any room in a decorative dough bowl from Better Homes & Gardens.

The ways you can reuse it are endless. Keep it handy on an entry table to safekeep items like car keys and sunglasses or reuse during Halloween with candy to give to trick-or-treaters.

Better Homes & Gardens Chunky Knit Throw

Price: $22.34

On the hunt for an affordable fall throw? You’ve found it in Better Homes & Gardens’ chunky knit throw. You’ll get plenty of heft (2.3 pounds worth!) from these big throws and an array of five autumnal colors to choose from.

“Really great product, especially for the price. Its woven design makes it breathable for those not so cold days when you’re watching a movie on the couch and just want a throw blanket. However, you can also fold it to layer it on those much colder days. I plan to buy another one in a different color!” wrote Gwen in a five-star review.

Better Homes & Gardens Large Hyacinth Storage Basket

Price: $19.74

As you’re decorating for fall, remember to keep all your summer items inside a large hyacinth storage basket. These baskets are roomy enough to house everything from books to home décor and have handles on the side to easily pick up and place on shelves.

Editor's note: Prices and availability are accurate as of Sept. 23, 2025, and are subject to change.

